CD Review: Veritates - Killing Time

Artist: VeritatesTitle: Killing TimeGenre: Heavy Metal / Power MetalRelease Date: 17th January 2020Label: Pure Steel RecordsOnce again an output from Pure Steel Records. Once again I let the press text speak first and comment on it then: “VERITATES, a four-man band from Cologne and Loerrach, are dedicated to traditional Power Metal without any clichés and a decent thrash edge. Strongly influenced by ICED EARTH in the Matt Barlow era and early KAMELOT, the debut album ‘Killing Time’ offers just the right material for fans of the aforementioned target group.”I am no expert concerning KAMELOT but I have a tattoo and thousands of memories to prove that I am in fact an expert concerning ICED EARTH and I have to state that I am not getting any ICED EARTH vibe from the band (no staccato riffing) or any likeness at all to Matt Barlow. The vocals are solid but they sound very Teutonic and remind me of bands like HELLOWEEN and sometimes GRAVEDIGGER in parts. Instrumentally everything is tightly arranged and pure joy for every Power Metal fan. My favourite is ‘The Wild Hunt’ with REINFORCER’s Logan Lexi on vocals.01. The Past Is Dead02. Killing Time03. Jerusalem Syndrome04. Awakening05. Hangmen Also Die06. The Wild Hunt07. Discovery08. Hasta La MuerteAndreas von Lipinski - VocalsTom Winter - Rhythm guitarsJörg Belstler - BassMarcus Kniep - DrumsSpecial Guests:Solo Guitars: Andreas Doetsch (Wolfen) - The Past Is Dead, Jerusalem SyndromeSolo Guitars: Mario Stracuzzi - AwakeningSolo Guitars: Andreas Lützelschwab - Hangmen Also Die, DiscoverySolo Guitars: Niclas Stappert (Reinforcer) - The Wild HuntSolo Guitars: Shasank Venkat (Against Evil) - Killing TimeSolo Guitars: V.O. Pulver (Gurd/Poltergeist) - Hasta La MuerteVocals: Logan Lexi (Reinforcer) - The Wild HuntVocals: Andrè Grieder (Poltergeist) - Hasta La Muertehttps://www.facebook.com/Veritates / https://veritates.bandcamp.com/releasesMusic: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10