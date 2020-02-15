Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Feb 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: E-Only Festival
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: M.I.N.E.
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THRASH ALLIANCE 2020
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAERZFELD
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHRISTOPHER
Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIGHT VERSES
Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KIEFER SUTHERLAND
Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LENNON STELLA
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUBSHINE
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POLYPHIA
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOTTE
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THRASH ALLIANCE 2020
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER MISERY
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHRISTOPHER
Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAERZFELD

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls

Details
unholyoutlaws kingdomoflostsouls
Artist: Unholy Outlaws
Title: Kingdom Of Lost Souls
Genre: Heavy Doom Metal
Release Date: 20th December 2019
Label: Black Hearts Records


Album Review

Every time I think I had it all I learn a few new things, for example: UNHOLY OUTLAW is the first Brazilian Doom band I heard of and they are melodic and heavy just like I dig it. In the world of Metal, Brazilian Metal is often best-known for Thrash bands like VOLCANO, HOLOCAUSTO and SEPULTURA. I never thought of me as superficial especially when it comes to Heavy Metal but I really never wasted a thought about a possible Doom scene in south America. OK, onward with the review! UNHOLY OUTLAWS are a bunch of talented dudes bound to create the most epic Doom the gods of steel ever risked an ear for.

The band was formed in 1999. Why they took seven years to release their first full-length is not known to me or the Metal archives but better late than never huh? ‘Kingdom Of Lost Souls’ is their second full-length out and I must say I am quite impressed by the musicality, skill and overall quality of the compositions. I get to listen to quite a few releases over a week alone and many of them fail to impress me, that much I can say without taking names. Markus’ voice is rich and made for a good epic tale, the guitars and the bass frame the songs which are steered forward by Moraes’ drums and Markus’ vocals refine and complete the structures.

I really like this kind of Doom, it is epic, dark, it feels kind of occult and a bit unpolished. Maybe we should do an interview to get to know more about these guys, we shall see what the future brings. If you dig bands like SORCERER, CANDLEMASS or BELOW you should check out UNHOLY OUTLAWS!


Tracklist

01. Intro
02. Open The Gates
03. Forgotten
04. Ancient Hill Of War
05. Mephisto
06. Mortal Desire
07. 13 Disciples


Line-up

Thornegreen – Bass
Wilmes Moraes – Drums
Gustavo Guedes – Guitars
Markus Sword – Vocals
Fablo Shammash – Guitar


Website

https://www.facebook.com/unholyoutlawband


Cover Picture

unholyoutlaws kingdomoflostsouls


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists U-Z CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls