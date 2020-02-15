CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Feb 15 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: E-Only Festival
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THRASH ALLIANCE 2020
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAERZFELD
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHRISTOPHER
|Sat Feb 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIGHT VERSES
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KIEFER SUTHERLAND
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
|Sun Feb 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LENNON STELLA
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUBSHINE
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POLYPHIA
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOTTE
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THRASH ALLIANCE 2020
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MISTER MISERY
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHRISTOPHER
|Mon Feb 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAERZFELD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KREATOR & LAMB OF GOD - Saarbrücken 2020-04-18
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Görlitz 2020-04-17
- Preview JUJU - Saarbrücken 2020-04-15
- Preview FROG LEAP - Saarbrücken 2020-04-03
- Preview COVENANT - Dresden 2020-03-21
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2020-04-11 to 13
- Preview PETER HEPPNER (Acoustic Tour) - Hamburg 2020-09-27
- Preview IAMX - Cologne 2020-04-14
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Oberhausen 2020-10-17
- Preview A-HA - Cologne 2020-10-31
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Habu - Distant Thunder
- CD Review: Janosch Moldau - Host
- CD Review: White Crone - The Poisoner
- Gallery: Alcest - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen
- CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
- CD Review: Chamber (L’Orchestre De Chambre Noir) - The Complete Works 1 to 3
- Live Review: Hatari - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Dispel - Lore
- Live Review: 3Teeth - Leeds 2020
- Live Review: Coppelius - Berlin 2019
- CD Review: Generation Axe - The Guitars That Destroyed The World - Live in China
- CD Review: Solitary Sabred - By Fire & Brimstone
- Gallery: Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2020
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Machine
- Interview: Coppelius - December 2019
- CD Review: Stunner - Turbo City (The Nightfighter EP)
- CD Review: Censored - In My Sights EP
- CD Review: Aristic - Dimensions
- Live Review: Dimmu Borgir & Amorphis - Oberhausen 2020
Latest News
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
.
CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Unholy Outlaws
Title: Kingdom Of Lost Souls
Genre: Heavy Doom Metal
Release Date: 20th December 2019
Label: Black Hearts Records
Album Review
Every time I think I had it all I learn a few new things, for example: UNHOLY OUTLAW is the first Brazilian Doom band I heard of and they are melodic and heavy just like I dig it. In the world of Metal, Brazilian Metal is often best-known for Thrash bands like VOLCANO, HOLOCAUSTO and SEPULTURA. I never thought of me as superficial especially when it comes to Heavy Metal but I really never wasted a thought about a possible Doom scene in south America. OK, onward with the review! UNHOLY OUTLAWS are a bunch of talented dudes bound to create the most epic Doom the gods of steel ever risked an ear for.
The band was formed in 1999. Why they took seven years to release their first full-length is not known to me or the Metal archives but better late than never huh? ‘Kingdom Of Lost Souls’ is their second full-length out and I must say I am quite impressed by the musicality, skill and overall quality of the compositions. I get to listen to quite a few releases over a week alone and many of them fail to impress me, that much I can say without taking names. Markus’ voice is rich and made for a good epic tale, the guitars and the bass frame the songs which are steered forward by Moraes’ drums and Markus’ vocals refine and complete the structures.
I really like this kind of Doom, it is epic, dark, it feels kind of occult and a bit unpolished. Maybe we should do an interview to get to know more about these guys, we shall see what the future brings. If you dig bands like SORCERER, CANDLEMASS or BELOW you should check out UNHOLY OUTLAWS!
Tracklist
01. Intro
02. Open The Gates
03. Forgotten
04. Ancient Hill Of War
05. Mephisto
06. Mortal Desire
07. 13 Disciples
Line-up
Thornegreen – Bass
Wilmes Moraes – Drums
Gustavo Guedes – Guitars
Markus Sword – Vocals
Fablo Shammash – Guitar
Website
https://www.facebook.com/unholyoutlawband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment