CD Review: Wishbone Ash - Coat of Arms

Details
wishboneash coatofarms
Artist: Wishbone Ash
Title: Coat of Arms
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 28th February 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV


Album Review

WISHBONE ASH had their 50th anniversary last year but they didn’t even think about retiring but went to the studio to record their latest output ‘Coat of Arms’. The opener ‘We Stand As One’ comes with perfect melodies and amazing guitar duets and is a solid opener for the album proving, that WISHBONE ASH know how to write a perfect Rock song. Some of the band’s recent outputs had a certain Blues touch that can be found in ‘It’s Only You I see’ again. But ‘Coat Of Arms’ is a lot more than that. The album offers a big variety of songs, that never get boring. ‘Empty Man’ is nearly Folk, while ‘Floreana’ is very melodic.

A thing that is really remarkable is that Andy’s voice is still perfect. Only few vocalists can maintain such a good voice over such a long time in the business. ‘Too Cool for AC’ really surprised me with a nod to Country and if you are in Rock’n’Roll try ‘Back in the Day’. All the tracks feature amazing guitarwork often as duets and that is what WISHBONE ASH are famous for. You can easily identify ‘Coat Of Arms’ as a WISHOBONE ASH album, the band does neither deny their past, nor their experiments and that opens the horizon for a larger variety of songs on a level, that suits a band with such a long history and that inspired so many other bands over the decades.


Tracklist

01. We Stand As One
02. Coat Of Arms
03. Empty Man
04. Floreana
05. Drive
06. It’s Only You I See
07. Too Cool For AC
08. Back In The Day
09. Deja Vu
10. When The Love Is Shared
11. Personal Halloween


Line-up

Andy Powell – guitar, vocals
Mark Abrahams – guitar
Bob Skeat – bass
Joe Crabtree – drums


Website

https://wishboneash.com/


Cover Picture

wishboneash coatofarms


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




