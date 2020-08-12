Latest Raffles
|Wed Aug 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STAND UP 44
|Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
|Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMODE (Depeche Mode Tribute)
|Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA
|Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Aug 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FABER
|Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
|Mon Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALIN COEN DUO
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
|Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POKEY LAFARGE
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SELIG
|Thu Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RADIO HAVANNA
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
|Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Festival: Prague Gothic Treffen
|Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
CD Review: Wishbone Ash - Coat of Arms
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Wishbone Ash
Title: Coat of Arms
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 28th February 2020
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
WISHBONE ASH had their 50th anniversary last year but they didn’t even think about retiring but went to the studio to record their latest output ‘Coat of Arms’. The opener ‘We Stand As One’ comes with perfect melodies and amazing guitar duets and is a solid opener for the album proving, that WISHBONE ASH know how to write a perfect Rock song. Some of the band’s recent outputs had a certain Blues touch that can be found in ‘It’s Only You I see’ again. But ‘Coat Of Arms’ is a lot more than that. The album offers a big variety of songs, that never get boring. ‘Empty Man’ is nearly Folk, while ‘Floreana’ is very melodic.
A thing that is really remarkable is that Andy’s voice is still perfect. Only few vocalists can maintain such a good voice over such a long time in the business. ‘Too Cool for AC’ really surprised me with a nod to Country and if you are in Rock’n’Roll try ‘Back in the Day’. All the tracks feature amazing guitarwork often as duets and that is what WISHBONE ASH are famous for. You can easily identify ‘Coat Of Arms’ as a WISHOBONE ASH album, the band does neither deny their past, nor their experiments and that opens the horizon for a larger variety of songs on a level, that suits a band with such a long history and that inspired so many other bands over the decades.
Tracklist
01. We Stand As One
02. Coat Of Arms
03. Empty Man
04. Floreana
05. Drive
06. It’s Only You I See
07. Too Cool For AC
08. Back In The Day
09. Deja Vu
10. When The Love Is Shared
11. Personal Halloween
Line-up
Andy Powell – guitar, vocals
Mark Abrahams – guitar
Bob Skeat – bass
Joe Crabtree – drums
Website
https://wishboneash.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
