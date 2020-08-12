CD Review: Wishbone Ash - Coat of Arms

Artist: Wishbone AshTitle: Coat of ArmsGenre: RockRelease Date: 28th February 2020Label: Steamhammer / SPVWISHBONE ASH had their 50th anniversary last year but they didn’t even think about retiring but went to the studio to record their latest output ‘Coat of Arms’. The opener ‘We Stand As One’ comes with perfect melodies and amazing guitar duets and is a solid opener for the album proving, that WISHBONE ASH know how to write a perfect Rock song. Some of the band’s recent outputs had a certain Blues touch that can be found in ‘It’s Only You I see’ again. But ‘Coat Of Arms’ is a lot more than that. The album offers a big variety of songs, that never get boring. ‘Empty Man’ is nearly Folk, while ‘Floreana’ is very melodic.A thing that is really remarkable is that Andy’s voice is still perfect. Only few vocalists can maintain such a good voice over such a long time in the business. ‘Too Cool for AC’ really surprised me with a nod to Country and if you are in Rock’n’Roll try ‘Back in the Day’. All the tracks feature amazing guitarwork often as duets and that is what WISHBONE ASH are famous for. You can easily identify ‘Coat Of Arms’ as a WISHOBONE ASH album, the band does neither deny their past, nor their experiments and that opens the horizon for a larger variety of songs on a level, that suits a band with such a long history and that inspired so many other bands over the decades.01. We Stand As One02. Coat Of Arms03. Empty Man04. Floreana05. Drive06. It’s Only You I See07. Too Cool For AC08. Back In The Day09. Deja Vu10. When The Love Is Shared11. Personal HalloweenAndy Powell – guitar, vocalsMark Abrahams – guitarBob Skeat – bassJoe Crabtree – drumshttps://wishboneash.com/Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10