CD Review: Voodoo Circle - Locked & Loaded

Artist: Voodoo CircleTitle: Locked & LoadedGenre: Classic Rock / Hard Rock / Melodic RockRelease Date: 15th January 2021Label: AFM RecordsOriginally the side- / solo project of guitarist Alex Beyrodt (SILENT FORCE / PRIMAL FEAR) VOODOO CIRCLE has become a well-established band of their own with vocalist David Readman (PINK CREAM 69) and drummer Markus Killmann both returning after a few years away, the 6th LP of this outfit entitled ‘Locked & Loaded’, they brought an old school inspired effort to the Rock table of January 2021. And it’s well worthy of being given a seat.For those who adore the sound of Late 70s/80s Rock and think originality is overrated, you will not be disappointed here. Opening track ‘Flesh & Bone’ gives the impression of visiting the Sunset Strip whilst turbocharged with its frantic where it sounds like band members are attempting to go faster than each other before AOR & Blues inspired ‘Wasting Time’ with some stellar rhyming couplets, that will have you singing along without much hesitation. The title track & it’s follow up ‘Devil with An Angel Smile’ both have gang vocals which help emphasis the theme of the album which is feelgood Rock & Roll without complications. The pace is then slowed down with the power ballad ‘Eyes Full Of Tears’ which in a parallel universe is being played in stadiums across the world with thousands of the crowd having their cigarette lighters in the air like it’s 1989 all over again.Guitar riffs and strong vocals dominate the majority of this album with what could be described as a less is more approach when it comes to the songwriting and the arrangements and it very much sounds like the band has made a key effort here not to make anything over-produced or complex. There isn’t much in terms of musical diversity or lyrical depth here, but if that’s what you’re looking for, you might feel a bit underwhelmed here. A second guitarist on rhythm duties would have given Alex Beyrodt to put more playing on the recordings which could then be replicated in live settings (once bands are able to tour again of course).‘Trouble In The Moonlight’ helps pick up the pace again before penultimate track ‘The Song Is For You’ has a great Roadhouse Blues feel which makes you imagine watching them on stage in a bar & grill place somewhere in one of the Southern States of America. Finishing off the record is a riff dominating reflective number entitled ‘Children of the Revolution’ which whilst completely original may or may not have taken lyrical inspirational from the famous T-REX song of the same name. Either way, it’s a superb way to finish the record.Just on the first two listens alone, I’ve picked up sounds that wouldn’t sound out of place on the records of bands such as WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE, GUNS & ROSES, DEF LEPPARD & GOTTHARD. Which is a good set of comparisons to make whilst recommending the album to friends and family.01. Flesh & Bone02. Wasting Time03. Magic Woman Child04. Locked & Loaded05. Devil With A Angel Smile06. Straight For The Heart07. Eyes Full Of Tears08. Devil’s Cross09. Trouble In The Moonlight10. This Song Is For You11. Children of the RevolutionAlex Beyrodt - GuitarMat Sinner - Bass & ProductionDavid Readman - VocalsMarkus Kullmann - Drumshttp://www.voodoocircle.de/Music: 8Sound: 7Total: 7.5 / 10