CD Review: Witherfall - Curse Of Autumn

Artist: WitherfallTitle: Curse Of AutumnGenre: Progressive Power MetalRelease Date: 5th March 2021Label: Century Media RecordsSometimes it is a shame to learn of a band relatively late in the game, like stumbling into the cinema 15 minutes into the movie. WITHERFALL created quite a buzz in the last few month and, of course, that made me curious. So, Joseph Michaels, who is related to Ronnie James Dio, is the former vocalist of WHITE WIZZARD and he was able to create another hype because he is also the new frontman of SANCTUARY. Funny to discover a band that has been around since 2013 in the year 2021 but hey life is strange, ain’t it? Aside from this WITHERFALL is undoubtedly a highly skilled union of unique musicians. Jake Dreyer, known of bands like ICED EARTH, WHITE WIZZARD and KOBRA AND THE LOTUS to only name a few, is a shred-master par excellence yet not only fast but virtuous and very gifted when it comes to complex transitions and heavy groove.Crawford and Minnemann provide everything anyone could need when it comes to rhythm and pacing (and speed, man!). Frontman Joseph Michaels unites everything you could ever want to hear from a vocalist in his performances, his high-pitched vocals are top-notch just as his growls and his mids (I hear DIO, Halford and yet there still is his own very distinctive voice and style). And even if I were totally unable to grasp the concept of the English language: there is a lot of anger in these vocals, hot, burning red anger and rage. After indulging further in this collection of brand-new earwigs. ‘Curse Of Autumn’ is a powerful, epic and complex masterpiece full of lifeblood, rage and subtle sadness and Joseph Michael may very well be one of the best vocalists of the last two decades. If you love bands like DREAM THEATER, CONTROL DENIED, SANCTUARY and SYMPHONY X you should get your hands on this as fast as you can!01. Deliver Us Into The Arms Of Eternal Silence02. The Last Scar03. As I Lie Awake04. Another Face05. Tempest06. Curse Of Autumn07. The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day08. The Other Side Of Fear09.The River10. ...And They All Blew Away11. Long Time (Acoustic Version)Joseph Michael – Vocals / KeyboardsJake Dreyer – Acoustic and Electric GuitarsAnthony Crawford – BassMarco Minnemann – DrumsAlex Nasla – Live Keyboardswww.witherfall.com / www.facebook.com/witherfallMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10