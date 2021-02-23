Latest Raffles

CD Review: Witherfall - Curse Of Autumn

Details
witherfall curseofautumn
Artist: Witherfall
Title: Curse Of Autumn
Genre: Progressive Power Metal
Release Date: 5th March 2021
Label: Century Media Records


Album Review

Sometimes it is a shame to learn of a band relatively late in the game, like stumbling into the cinema 15 minutes into the movie. WITHERFALL created quite a buzz in the last few month and, of course, that made me curious. So, Joseph Michaels, who is related to Ronnie James Dio, is the former vocalist of WHITE WIZZARD and he was able to create another hype because he is also the new frontman of SANCTUARY. Funny to discover a band that has been around since 2013 in the year 2021 but hey life is strange, ain’t it? Aside from this WITHERFALL is undoubtedly a highly skilled union of unique musicians. Jake Dreyer, known of bands like ICED EARTH, WHITE WIZZARD and KOBRA AND THE LOTUS to only name a few, is a shred-master par excellence yet not only fast but virtuous and very gifted when it comes to complex transitions and heavy groove.

Crawford and Minnemann provide everything anyone could need when it comes to rhythm and pacing (and speed, man!). Frontman Joseph Michaels unites everything you could ever want to hear from a vocalist in his performances, his high-pitched vocals are top-notch just as his growls and his mids (I hear DIO, Halford and yet there still is his own very distinctive voice and style). And even if I were totally unable to grasp the concept of the English language: there is a lot of anger in these vocals, hot, burning red anger and rage. After indulging further in this collection of brand-new earwigs. ‘Curse Of Autumn’ is a powerful, epic and complex masterpiece full of lifeblood, rage and subtle sadness and Joseph Michael may very well be one of the best vocalists of the last two decades. If you love bands like DREAM THEATER, CONTROL DENIED, SANCTUARY and SYMPHONY X you should get your hands on this as fast as you can!


Tracklist

01. Deliver Us Into The Arms Of Eternal Silence
02. The Last Scar
03. As I Lie Awake
04. Another Face
05. Tempest
06. Curse Of Autumn
07. The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day
08. The Other Side Of Fear
09.The River
10. ...And They All Blew Away
11. Long Time (Acoustic Version)


Line-up

Joseph Michael – Vocals / Keyboards
Jake Dreyer – Acoustic and Electric Guitars
Anthony Crawford – Bass
Marco Minnemann – Drums
Alex Nasla – Live Keyboards


Website

www.witherfall.com / www.facebook.com/witherfall


Cover Picture

witherfall curseofautumn


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




