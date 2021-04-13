CD Review: Void Vator - Great Fear Rising

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TUSKA FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Counting The Killers - Hidden In The Open EP
- CD Review: Underking - At Hell's Gate
- CD Review: Hidden Spirit, The - The Hidden Spirit
- CD Review: 69 Cats, The - Seven Year Itch
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
- CD Review: Motorjesus - Hellbreaker
- Interview: 69 Cats, The - April 2021
- CD Review: FM Einheit - Exhibition Of A Dream
- CD Review: Blackened Halo - Slaves Of Salvation
- Interview: Tension Control - March 2021
- CD Review: Pentesilea Road - Pentesilea Road
- CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me
- CD Review: State of Mind - State of Mind E.P.
- CD Review: Evanescence - The Bitter Truth
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Live in Richmond, VA
- CD Review: Jet Jaguar - Endless Nights
- CD Review: Witchseeker - Scene of the Wild
- CD Review: Primitai - Violence Of The Skies
- CD Review: Suzi Quatro - The Devil In Me
- CD Review: Cryptosis - Bionic Swarm
Latest News
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Back with new album “Scaled And Icy”
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
- E-ONLY FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed to June 2021 due to Covid-19 situation
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Reveal details of new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release video for first single “The 8th President”
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces “Darkest Skies” Virtual Album Release Experience
- ALPHAVILLE - “Afternoons In Utopia” and “The Breathtaking Blue” remastered releases in May 2021
.
CD Review: Void Vator - Great Fear Rising
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Void Vator
Title: Great Fear Rising
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 23rd April 2021
Label: Ripple Music
Album Review
VOID VATOR from Los Angeles, California are no strangers to me, in 2019 I reviewed their EP ‘Stranded’ and now 17 month later I am ready and willing to review their debut full-length output ‘Great Fear Rising’. The last time around I did compare their sound, at least moment-wise, to a bad-ass mixture of the FOO FIGHTERS and METALLICA. While there is a lot of moments that have a Thrash Metal feel to it (‘Great Fear Rising’ reminds me of HEATHEN to be honest). Thrash is not the only inspiration that can be heard on this ambitious debut (‘McGyver’s Mullet’ feels like a MOTÖRHEAD homage sound-wise). The press text from Ripple Music mentions that VOID VATOR drew inspiration from POWER TRIP, TURBONEGRO, THE RAMONES, THIN LIZZY, VAN HALEN and MEGADETH and in parts I can confirm this.
Riff-wise there is a little MEGADETH to be felt in songs like ‘I Can’t Take It’ or ‘There’s Something Wrong With Us’ even if the riffs lack the rabid ferocity of guitar god Mustaine (99% of all guitarists do lack the technicality, savageness and speed of Mustaine so this is no flaw). As I listen to this, I get the feeling these guys will be one of those bands that will grow their fan-base record by record to an extent that we will see them in stadiums in the next 5-6 years (mark my words). If you like a certain roughness but don’t want to rock out without excellent melodies and great vocals you should check out VOID VATOR, this is the complete package!
Tracklist
01. I Can’t Take It
02. I Want More
03. There’s Something Wrong With Us
04. Losing Control
05. Great Fear Rising
06. McGyver’s Mullet
07. Encounter
08. Poltergeist
09. Infierno
Line-up
Sam Harman – Bass
German Moura – Drums
Erik Kluiber – Guitars
Lucas Kanopa – Vocals
Website
https://voidvator.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/voidvator/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment