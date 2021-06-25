CD Review: Various Artists - Neudi Presents: Damn, This Stuff Is Heavy, Vol. Two

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: Neudi Presents: Damn, This Stuff Is Heavy, Vol. TwoGenre: Hard Rock / Heavy MetalRelease Date: 28th May 2021Label: ZYX MusicNormally I seldom do write-ups for Various Artists releases or samplers but my dear colleague Neudi put this out so I wanted to check it out. This is a sampler that spans about 47 years of Rock and Metal and I can tell you that it is quite an undertaking to try and find the right bands and songs to represent the different times and influences. There are quite a lot of nice tracks that harken back to the times of old. Fancy a few nice examples? There is ANTHRAX with ‘Medusa’, KISS with ‘Strange Ways’ a rather heavy piece, ANGEL with ‘Tower’ a phenomenal old-school Progressive Rock piece, CANDLEMASS with their Doom hit ‘Black Dwarf’, BREAKER with their melodic ‘Shipwrecked’ and many, many more. Of this almost 40 tracks I just mentioned a few because it is utterly impossible to go in depth on all the bands and their songs in a short review that anyone is willing to read.But I can say as much as there is quite a few bands that I do understand why Neudi chose them to be on the sampler but I can’t bear to listen to them even with a lot of goodwill. The purity and realness that is a definite selection criterion for his work is contrary to mine, even though we both love it old-school it does seem to be the case that vocals are not that important to his modus operandi when it comes to selecting and that is the point I cannot bear. For me a band stands and falls with the quality of the vocals and even though there are no plastic drums on this sampler there are quite a few vocalists (not naming those) that are just not up my alley. I do respect the need for authenticity but for god’s sake if the guy can’t sing who needs a good drum sound? There are a few lovely entries on ‘Damn, This Stuff Is Heavy, Vol. 2’ but those who are not are really quite the contrary to my musical taste. Some of those bands I did not love were too psychedelic and soft or just noisy, maybe I am getting old?CD101. Various Artists: Intro02. Anthrax: Medusa03. Kiss: Strange Ways04. Rage: Wasteland05. Angel: Tower06. Coltre: Crimson Killer07. Sorcery: Wizard S Council08. Jag Panzer: Edge Of Blindness09. Rhabstallion: Stranger Stranger10. Fanthom Nagg: Dead Lady Gloves11. Demon: Wonderland12. Velvet Viper: Voice Of An Anarchist13. Mad Butcher: Rock Shock14. Snatch Back: Rough Treatment15. Black Jack Co.: Overkill (pre-SDI)16. Stormchild: Last Night17. Blind Illusion: Vengeance Is Mine18. Overload: Knee Deep In The Abyss19. Stygian Shore: Who Is He NowCD101. Candlemass: Black Dwarf02. Vulcain: Ebony03. Tiamat: The Sleeping Beauty04. Coroner: Reborn Through Hate05. Purgatory (Deutschland): Tied To The Trax06. Breaker: Still Life (decent vocals, catchy)07. Ice War: Crystal Mirror08. Mystic-Force: Shipwrecked With The Wicked09. Hunter: No Man’s Land10. Shok Paris: Chosen Ones11. Andromeda Zoo: Blood From A Stone12. Hexx: Watery Graves13. Scrollkeeper: Devil S Calculus14. Troyen: Futures Friend15. Säcrificer: Coven Of The Dead16. Jameson Raid: I M Not Waiting For You17. Meshuggah: Qualms Of Realithttps://zyx.de/produkt/damn-this-stuff-is-heavy-vol-2/Music: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10