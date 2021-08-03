CD Review: Various Artists - Generation Blitz

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: Generation BlitzGenre: ElectronicRelease Date: 30th July 2021Label: State of BassMy life, musically speaking, was born in 1979. GARY NUMAN heralded the start of my deep fascination with electronic sounds. Soon after a vast array of bands filled the UK charts all utilising those “pesky” synthesisers, as the UK press tended to report “robbing real musicians of success”. This era was just after the punk scene, it seemed acceptable to be musically challenged with a guitar, but the use of a keyboard somehow was a step too far. Many people completely missed the point, others didn’t care and just loved the burgeoning new commercial music style - but either way, like punk, this era allowed musicians a fast track to being a creative. They had a voice, they had something to say, they had a style (visually and musically), they had talent and now they had a route to musically make this gel together.KRAFTWERK, ENO, BOWIE and ROXY MUSIC had all done this previously, and many in this new movement had studied these god-like artists through their own teenage musical blossoming years. Steve Strange and Rusty Egan were leading this crowd, and had organised and held club nights in London. There were many underground electronic British bands such as THE HUMAN LEAGUE, THROBBING GRISTLE, and CABARET VOLTAIRE but until Numan came along, they hadn’t troubled the charts. Suddenly in a frantic eye-liner, gender bender frenzies a cult fashion (with no name) was born from those club nights organised by Rusty and Steve. Clubs catering for this crowd came and went, the most legendary of course was The Blitz. The press couldn’t cope with a fashion with no name, and before you know it the tag New Romantic was thrust upon the scene. This album celebrates this short era, from 1979 to 1981 of electronic Post Punk - an exciting couple of years and an equally exciting modern interpretation within this album, ‘Generation Blitz’.The album has thirty-four tracks, the physically copy is limited with a rather special magazine celebrating the artists, fashions and the radio stations. It’s also available via streaming and Bandcamp (https://generationblitz.bandcamp.com). It seems a tad unfair to single out particular artists for praise, this is a faultless collection of artists bundled together in a convenient package. I loved each and every track, whether they be a modern interpretation or more of a retro stance. However, there are some stand out tracks for me from SCENIUS, THE FRIXION, NATURE OF WIRES (with STEPHEN NEWTON), LORD AND MASTER, BLAKLIGHT, TINY MAGNETIC PETS and TRUTHSCAN. The cover of ‘Fade to Grey’ from PARRALOX is a must have for choice of a cover on this compilation and MONTAGE COLLECTIVE’s ‘The Blitz Kids’ gives a catchy potted history of the era - and I adored it!It’s a very rare occurrence, a mix of bands presented in a compilation such as this that are of a good to high standard that are instantly appealing. OK, to my ears some are better than others, but Generation Blitz manages to source and showcase some incredible talent heavily influenced by this musical era - an era still quietly influencing a wide range of music, in particular chart dance and pop music. It’s time to celebrate how influential the likes of VISAGE, LANDSCAPE, FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, DEPECHE MODE, ULTRAVOX, SILICON TEENS, SOFT CELL, THE NORMAL and countless others actually were. They shaped the sound of popular music right up to the current times. How better a way than this outstanding collection of original talent interpretating all those legendry bands. I can recommend you listen to ‘Generation Blitz’ - a highlight of 2021 for me.The physical copy is nicely packaged and the first 150 copies come with ‘Generation Blitz’ magazine.01. The Blitz Kids (Retrofit Remix) – MONTAGE COLLECTION02. The Crown – SINK YA TEETH03. So Gone – BLAKLIGHT04. Escalation – SCENIUS05. Suitomoton – BRUTALIST ARCHITECTURE IN THE SUN06. Berlin Girl (East Berlin Remix) – JIGSAW SEQUENCE07. Fade to Grey – PARRALOX08. Maybe Someday (Generation Blitz edit) – PLATRONIC09. TCV21 – NOSTALGIA DEATHSTAR10. The Masquerade (Generation Blitz Remix) – NATURE OF WIRES feat. STEPHEN NEWTON11. Brother Blue (Muzoid Remix) – THIS HUMAN CONDITION12. Cry, Cry, Cry (Bobolino Remix – Radio Edit) – THE FRIXION featuring ROI13. Strength in Numbers – LORD AND MASTER14. Need Stuff – INTO THE BLOOD15. jACQUES bREL iS aLIVE aND wELL (jE sUIS aVANT gARDE) – NON STOP EROTIC CABARET16. Middle Aged Rebel – THE LIVELONG JUNE17. Second Time Around – INFERIOR COMPLEX18. Adulation – SHE’S GOT CLAWS19. Dead 80s – NOSTALGIA DEATHSTAR20. Radio Kootwijk (Mark Reeder's Radio Silence Mix) – BIRMINGHAM ELECTRIC21. Emerald Dancer (New Romancer Mix) – THE RUDE AWAKENING22. Hurting for Two – CHAIN COMPLEX featuring WARTERAUM23. Overmann – VIDEO L’ECLIPSE24. Lyudi Kak Krysy – MONOPLAN25. Roam – DITSEA YELLA26. Hello Stranger – XIBLING27. Diskothek – BLOOD EVERYWHERE28. Electric Vienna – WAVEWULF29. Drowning in Indigo – TINY MAGNETIC PETS30. Sentimental Sounds – MORE31. Tears of a Fool (12" Mix) – PULSE LAB32. Saviour (New mix) – KIFFIE33. The Thinker – MAXX SILVER34. Your Parallel Life – TRUTHSCANhttps://generationblitz.bandcamp.com/Music: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10