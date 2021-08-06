CD Review: Whispers in the Shadow - Yesterday is Forever

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BATTLE BEAST - Helsinki 2021-08-29
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
- Preview EELS - Germany March 2022
- Preview ROCK CASTLE FESTIVAL - Moravský Krumlov 2021
- Preview HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2021 – Haldern 2021
- Preview XVI. PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Electric Haze - Get In Line
- CD Review: White Crone - Stargazer (RAINBOW Cover)
- CD Review: SHIV-R - Kill God Ascend
- CD Review: Pain of Salvation - The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020)
- CD Review: True Zebra - Idiorhythmic
- CD Review: Swallow The Sun - 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki
- CD Review: Son Of Sam - And The Monster Awoke…
- Interview: Then Comes Silence - July 2021
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2021
- Live Review: Inertia - London 2021
- CD Review: Bottomless - Bottomless
- Gallery: Jupiter Jones - Dudelange 2021
- CD Review: Archangel AD - Casus Belli
- CD Review: Mildreda - I was Never Really There
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Diamonds Unlocked II
- CD Review: Korpiklaani - Jyläh
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Mönchengladbach 2021
- CD Review: Purification - The Exterminating Angel
- CD Review: Blacksword - Alive Again
- CD Review: Desperate Journalist - Maximum Sorrow!
Latest News
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
- W-FESTIVAL 2021 - Current Covid-19 regulations
- SALTATIO MORTIS - ‘Für immer frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)‘ containing eight new tracks besides the #1 album ‘Für immer frei‘ to be released on Aug 27, 2021
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Best of” and new album in August 2021
- IRON MAIDEN - Get inspired from the East for their 17th studio album “Senjutsu”
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVALS 2022 - Line-ups nearly complete!
- IRON MAIDEN - First new music in 6 years + spectacular video!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - Festival is sold-out!
- REEPERBAHN FESTIVAL 2021 - Approaching normality
- KATATONIA - “Mnemosynean” Collection of rarities to be released in October 2021 (Peaceville/Edel)
- THE UGLY KINGS - New song “The Devil Comes With A Smile” / New album “Strange, Strange Times” out August 13, 2021 via Napalm Records
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - LINDEMANN and more confirmed!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - 17th edition of the festival to be postponed for another year
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - The 7th album “The Human Condition” will be released in an extended digital edition on august 27th
.
CD Review: Whispers in the Shadow - Yesterday is Forever
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Whispers in the Shadow
Title: Yesterday is forever
Genre: Goth / Wave
Release Date: 6th November 2020
Label: Solar Lodge
Album Review
Austria based WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW is back with a new album and I was quite curious, which twists or turns they developed sound wise this time. While the last album was rather rough and a bit edgy its predecessors had reminded me a lot of legendary THE CURE.
The album kicks off the dramatic prone intro of ‘Forever 1985’ a song ranging somewhere Rock with some cool Pop elements, that will get radioplay for sure. WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW managed surprise me with such a change music wise in the opening part of a new release and I was curious, what would follow now. Music from the dark side follows with suit. ‘Adrift’ has a very dark aura, with some Pop and Wave elements. I found THE CURE in this song that might have jumped of an old 80’s demo tape somebody found in the attic. ‘Walk on the Mirror’ takes it slow; a very melancholic atmosphere occurs and the Goth audience will love the romantic aspects of this song that are perfectly underlined by the string arrangements that is not too kitschy. Still, I was waiting for some guitarwork, that had been emphasised on their previous album.
I found the guitars in ‘Passion Project’ a song that deals with things that happened in the past, and ‘Toxic Express’ that comes up with things that are going on right now. Ashley’s vocals on these tracks are a real highlight of the album and express all the emotions the lyrics imply. Both tracks have a slight Folk touch and a fantastic very dark vibe. But the journey through various aspects of dark music has not come to an end, yet. To make the journey complete, ‘The Horror’ deals with what the future might bring. The song starts with an opulent arrangement, so you might think this is gonna be an atmospheric track, but as soon as the drums come up with an aggressive beat and Ashley’s nearly angry and aggressive sounding vocals, you might find yourself listening to a kind of Punk attitude song, definitely one of the moist experimental songs on this album and a good one.
‘The Futurist’ comes more as a harmony focussed song, with an orchestral part that could have suited a Melodic Metal band, but the soft vocals bring a kind of Pop vibe. ‘Toxic Express’ has these strong oriental elements in the beginning, reminding you obviously of the Orient Express, but then the parts on acoustic guitar, give the song a different turn. One of the most impressing songs on the album is ‘A War That Never Was’. If you pay attention to the lyrics and then listen to the song paying attention on how the music and the voice underline the story told in the lyrics, you’ll find a real masterpiece. WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW see you off with ‘The I in the Void’ a very dark, melancholic, and melodic track, a great reminiscence of Goth.
Once more I marvel at the talent of the band members, who surprised me with new intriguing music, while never losing their identity over the years. The album sounds different from their previous releases, comes with some experimental songs and varying styles of music, but Ashley’s unique and very versatile voice always reminds you, that you are listening to WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW.
Tracklist
01. Forever 1985
02. Adrift
03. Walk on the Mirror
04. Passion Project
05. The Horror
06. The Futurist
07. Toxic Express
08. A War That Never Was
09. Straight & Narrow
10. The I in the Void
Line-up
Ashley Dayour - Vocals, Guitar
Zebo Adam - Bass, Guitar
Lazy Schulz - Bass, Guitar
Martin Gutmann - Keyboard, Piano
Alexander Kühmayer - Drums, Percussion
Website
http://www.whispersintheshadow.com / https://www.facebook.com/WhispersInTheShadow
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment