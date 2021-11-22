CD Review: Victory - Gods Of Tomorrow

Artist: VictoryTitle: Gods Of TomorrowGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 26th November 2021Label: AFM RecordsVICTORY is one of Herman Frank’s many musical playgrounds but nevertheless a self-contained band with a distinctive sound and it’s very own energy. VICTORY was formed in 1973 as FARGO, 1984 saw the rebranding into VICTORY and a new chapter for German Heavy Metal. The only two bigger breaks happened between 1996 - 2003 and from 2011 to this very year. 2021 will be seeing the eleventh full-length release of the band from Hanover, Germany. Metal Archives compare VICTORY to bands like ACCEPT and MÖTLEY CRÜE but I hear influences of AC/DC and GOTTHARD too so it is safe to say that VICTORY don’t just copy another bands style but has a very own sound that is rich with palpable impacts of other great musicians. As a big fan of cheesy heavy ballads I do love ‘Mad’ because it bring the right amount of cheese to the 80s retro sound and pairs it with a dope as fuck melody and a great vocal line. Speaking of great vocals: Gianni Pontillo is everything an AOR fan could ever ask for and he perfectly impersonates this special 80s vibe that I love so much. ‘Unconditional Love’ is a song in the same vein so I dig that also of course. All in all this is a solid rocking piece of music from start to finish with some nice highlights for a sentimental old fart like me. Check this out or just order it.01. Intro02. Love & Hate03. Gods Of Tomorrow04. Cut To The Bone05. Dying In Your Arms06. Hold On Me07. Into The Light08. Mad09. Unconditional Love10. My Own Desire11. On Fire12. Rising Force13. In Rock We Trust14. Leave You Alone ( CD Bonus Track )Gianni Pontillo – VocalsHerman Frank – GuitarMike Pesin – GuitarMalte Frederik Burkert – BassMichael Stein – Drumswww.victory-band.com / www.facebook.com/VictorybandofficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10