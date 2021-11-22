Latest Raffles

CD Review: Victory - Gods Of Tomorrow

Details
victory godsoftomorrow
Artist: Victory
Title: Gods Of Tomorrow
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th November 2021
Label: AFM Records


Album Review

VICTORY is one of Herman Frank’s many musical playgrounds but nevertheless a self-contained band with a distinctive sound and it’s very own energy. VICTORY was formed in 1973 as FARGO, 1984 saw the rebranding into VICTORY and a new chapter for German Heavy Metal. The only two bigger breaks happened between 1996 - 2003 and from 2011 to this very year. 2021 will be seeing the eleventh full-length release of the band from Hanover, Germany. Metal Archives compare VICTORY to bands like ACCEPT and MÖTLEY CRÜE but I hear influences of AC/DC and GOTTHARD too so it is safe to say that VICTORY don’t just copy another bands style but has a very own sound that is rich with palpable impacts of other great musicians. As a big fan of cheesy heavy ballads I do love ‘Mad’ because it bring the right amount of cheese to the 80s retro sound and pairs it with a dope as fuck melody and a great vocal line. Speaking of great vocals: Gianni Pontillo is everything an AOR fan could ever ask for and he perfectly impersonates this special 80s vibe that I love so much. ‘Unconditional Love’ is a song in the same vein so I dig that also of course. All in all this is a solid rocking piece of music from start to finish with some nice highlights for a sentimental old fart like me. Check this out or just order it.


Tracklist

01. Intro
02. Love & Hate
03. Gods Of Tomorrow
04. Cut To The Bone
05. Dying In Your Arms
06. Hold On Me
07. Into The Light
08. Mad
09. Unconditional Love
10. My Own Desire
11. On Fire
12. Rising Force
13. In Rock We Trust
14. Leave You Alone ( CD Bonus Track )


Line-up

Gianni Pontillo – Vocals
Herman Frank – Guitar
Mike Pesin – Guitar
Malte Frederik Burkert – Bass
Michael Stein – Drums


Website

www.victory-band.com / www.facebook.com/Victorybandofficial


Cover Picture

victory godsoftomorrow


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




