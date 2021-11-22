CD Review: Victory - Gods Of Tomorrow

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
- Preview FOALS - Cologne 2022-06-21
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Oberhausen 2021-03-07
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
- Preview FRANZ FERDINAND - Cologne 2022-04-07
- Preview JOHN SMITH ROCK FROZEN - Jyväskylä 2021-12-03 & 04
- Preview MAYHEM - Oslo 2021-12-05
- Preview: AMON AMARTH & MACHINE HEAD – Oberhausen 2022-09-30
- Preview PORCUPINE TREE - Germany autumn 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Lynx - Watcher Of Skies
- CD Review: Disaster - Secrets From The Past
- CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella & Dei Farne - Hildring (Album)
- CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim
- CD Review: Katatonia - Mnemosynean
- CD Review: Skunk Anansie - 25Live@25
- CD Review: Black 7 - Look Inside
- Live Review: OMD - Gateshead 2021
- Interview: Nova-Spes - November 2021
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Galaxy - On The Shore Of Life
- CD Review: Equilibrium - Sagas (re-release)
- CD Review: O’Reillys & The Paddyhats, The - In Strange Waters
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Dark Tenor, The - Johann - A J.S. Bach Story By Billy Andrews
- CD Review: Zoodrake - Seven
- CD Review: Teramaze - And The Beauty They Perceive
- CD Review: Tendonitis - Demo 2020
- CD Review: Cult Burial - Oblivion EP
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Bielefeld 2021
Latest News
- PLACEBO - Release video of new single “Surrounded By Spies” (Nov 18, 2021)
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Mein Gemälde von Dir”
- PLACEBO - German Tour in October & November 2022
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - “Digital Lovers” video premiere and tour start
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New Single “Two Stepping In Time” and new album on January 21, 2022
- JYRKI 69 - New single & new album!
- MESH - Announce live Blu-ray “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
- ARCHIVE - New album “Call To Arms & Angels”
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Will rock again from April!
- LAMB OF GOD & KREATOR - Postpone “State of Unrest” European Tour to 2022
- NIGHTWISH - Update about European tour dates!
- VOLBEAT - Announce new studio album “Servant Of The Mind” to be released 3 December 2021 via Universal Music
- ASP - Tour accompanying the new album “Endlich” in 2022
- RHYS FULBER - Eclectic new solo album by renowned electronic musician and producer “Brutal Nature” to be out 29 Nov 2021
- AUTUMN MOON Festival 2021 - Tribute to take place
- GUSGUS - “Mobile Home Tour” postponed to spring 2022
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - Release first song “Metal Heart” from the upcoming album “Imposter” (out November 12)
.
CD Review: Victory - Gods Of Tomorrow
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Victory
Title: Gods Of Tomorrow
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th November 2021
Label: AFM Records
Album Review
VICTORY is one of Herman Frank’s many musical playgrounds but nevertheless a self-contained band with a distinctive sound and it’s very own energy. VICTORY was formed in 1973 as FARGO, 1984 saw the rebranding into VICTORY and a new chapter for German Heavy Metal. The only two bigger breaks happened between 1996 - 2003 and from 2011 to this very year. 2021 will be seeing the eleventh full-length release of the band from Hanover, Germany. Metal Archives compare VICTORY to bands like ACCEPT and MÖTLEY CRÜE but I hear influences of AC/DC and GOTTHARD too so it is safe to say that VICTORY don’t just copy another bands style but has a very own sound that is rich with palpable impacts of other great musicians. As a big fan of cheesy heavy ballads I do love ‘Mad’ because it bring the right amount of cheese to the 80s retro sound and pairs it with a dope as fuck melody and a great vocal line. Speaking of great vocals: Gianni Pontillo is everything an AOR fan could ever ask for and he perfectly impersonates this special 80s vibe that I love so much. ‘Unconditional Love’ is a song in the same vein so I dig that also of course. All in all this is a solid rocking piece of music from start to finish with some nice highlights for a sentimental old fart like me. Check this out or just order it.
Tracklist
01. Intro
02. Love & Hate
03. Gods Of Tomorrow
04. Cut To The Bone
05. Dying In Your Arms
06. Hold On Me
07. Into The Light
08. Mad
09. Unconditional Love
10. My Own Desire
11. On Fire
12. Rising Force
13. In Rock We Trust
14. Leave You Alone ( CD Bonus Track )
Line-up
Gianni Pontillo – Vocals
Herman Frank – Guitar
Mike Pesin – Guitar
Malte Frederik Burkert – Bass
Michael Stein – Drums
Website
www.victory-band.com / www.facebook.com/Victorybandofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment