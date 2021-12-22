CD Review: Volbeat - Servant of the Mind

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE CURE - European Tour 2022 with Special Guest: The Twilight Sad
- Preview UNDERTHESKIN - Warsaw 2021-12-10
- Preview LEPROUS - Esch sur Alzette 2021-12-08
- Preview BLOC PARTY - Cologne 2022-05-16
- Preview GHOST - “Imperatour” Europe 2022
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
- Preview FOALS - Cologne 2022-06-21
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Oberhausen 2021-03-07
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Tailgunner - Guns For Hire
- CD Review: Robin Guthrie - Mockingbird Love
- CD Review: Underworld & Iggy Pop - Tea Time Dub Encounters
- CD Review: Iggy Pop - Zombie Birdhouse (Re-Release)
- Festival Review: John Smith Rock Frozen - Jyväskylä 2021 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Apocalyptica - Hämeenlinna 2021
- Live Review: Festival Synestezje - Krakow 2021
- Live Review: Leprous - Esch sur Alzette 2021
- CD Review: Dave Pen - Abran Wish And The Light Party
- CD Review: Klammer - Broken Dreams In a Crashing Car
- CD Review: Bog Wizard - Miasmic Purple Smoke
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Oberhausen 2021
- CD Review: Mega Colossus - Riptime
- CD Review: Nestor - Kids In A Ghost Town
- CD Review: Dead Space Chamber Music - The Black Hours
- CD Review: Vonamor - Take Your Heart
- CD Review: Gorebag - Tethered To The Wicked Domain
- CD Review: Fierce Atmospheres - The Speed Of Dreams
- CD Review: Custard - Imperium Rapax
- CD Review: Coffin Creep - Voids
Latest News
- DIE KAMMER - Releases new single “Ago” to celebrate 10th anniversary
- PLAGE NOIRE 2022 - Completes line-up and announces days of the individual acts
- HELLBOUND (FT. HÅKAN HEMLIN OF NORLAND) - Shares “Och Regnet Föll” video + double-single
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - New Album “Fascination” on 18 Feb 2022, new single “Dreams of you” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - With Project Pitchfork, Solar Fake & The Joke Jay
- TEMPERS - New York based duo announces new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- GET WELL SOON - New album “Amen” on 25 Mar 2022, New single “Mantra” now
- IN THE NURSERY - “Ektachrome (The Animator)” - first single from new album by Sheffield-based group / album out 25 Feb 2022
- SINNER’S DAY 2022 - New thrilling names added to the line-up!
- EPICA - Postpone “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” to 2023
- IN ISOLATION - New single and video!
- BLOC PARTY - Announce their sixth studio album “Alpha Games”
- NIGHTWISH - New Tour Dates for 2022
- PLACEBO - Release video of new single “Surrounded By Spies” (Nov 18, 2021)
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Mein Gemälde von Dir”
- PLACEBO - German Tour in October & November 2022
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - “Digital Lovers” video premiere and tour start
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New Single “Two Stepping In Time” and new album on January 21, 2022
.
CD Review: Volbeat - Servant of the Mind
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Volbeat
Title: Servant of the Mind
Genre: Rock
Release Date: 3rd December 2021
Label: Vertigo / Universal Music
Album Review
The pandemic brought VOLBEAT’s touring activities to a full stop and so mastermind Michael Poulsen sat down and started writing songs within the record time of there months, cutting down the whole process that leads to a new release from over two years to just a few months. After a first spin in the player, I realized that their sticking tightly to their kept signature sound, but the songs topics were a bit more versatile, so let’s start talking the thirteen songs in detail.
The album opens with ‘Temple of Ekur’, a song dealing with the antique and not the first VOLBEAT song with a story playing in that era ‘The Gates of Babylon’ is a good example for the bands knock for ancient stories. A song with a nearly melancholic attitude, but a wonderful powerful Saxon part, but definitely not the regular blasting opener, you would expect from VOLBEAT. The band’s first single from this album ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’ that reached high positions in the charts and remained there for a while, follows suit. The variety in rhythm and the Swing elements make it a refreshening one and will lift your spirits, if you felt let down after the rather boring opener.
‘The Sacred Stones’ takes us back to the telling of stories and deals with a person who is fell for with the dark side, revealing stories of fallen angels and dark, mystic powers. The song comes with a good melody, but it gets really boring after a while, a cool guitar solo-part is the only thing you can hope for and you might feel inclined to press the skip-button. ‘Shotgun Blues’ tells you a story of a person that moves into a new and maybe haunted house. The main guitar riff is a good one, hard and intriguing, but the remaining melody gets quite boring after a while, a bit more detail and sound-wise underlining of the vocals would have suited the song better. From ghosts we travel on to the devil in a form of a human incarnation with the title ‘The Devil Rages’, that comes with versatile riffing from Southern Rock to heavy Metal, great drumming intensity and finally you find that wonderful mix of Rock’n’Roll and Metal, VOLBEAT became famous for, back in the days. The best track on this album in my books.
A fantastic solo part can be found on ‘Say No More’ that somehow reminds me of older METALLICA songs, the 80’s Metal Riffing is quite strong on this one, but it’s not a song that was on my mind for a long time. Finally, you can find some of the Punk that VOLBEAT used to add to some of their songs in the past on ‘Heaven's Descent’ and a very welcome distraction from all the 80s Rock and Metal sound you heard previously. For ‘Dagen Før’ (‘The Day Before’) VOLBEAT teamed up with Stine Bramsen (Alphabeat), who contributes the female vocals to this song and like in ‘For Evigt’ - VOLBEAT keep the tradition of using some of their mother tongue in a song. The song is rather balldesque and prone to get some airplay during the upcoming holiday season.
When I read ‘The Passenger’ on the tracklist I was quite curious if VOLBEAT had dared to make a cover of this legendary IGGY POP song. The band has some roots in Punk a s well, but unfortunately, they had not. It’s a bit more up-tempo, but nothing special. Some more Punk elements can be found on ‘Step Into Light’, though this time it’s more prone to the direction of Psychobilly while the chorus almost sounds like Pop. This is what VOLBEAT stood for and became famous for in the past. The merge of all kinds of music into a unique and intriguing way, that made the songs stick to your mind.
Fantastic Death Metal riffing makes ‘Becoming’ a fantastic and heavy song in the beginning, but unfortunately VOLBEAT soon return to their signature radio-play fitting Rock sound, especially when the Rock-Pop chorus parts occur. It could have been a perfect song for the headbangers among the fans during a live show if they had kept the Metal theme through the whole song without the Pop chorus and some strange oriental themed guitar elements in the bridge parts. The next one ‘Mindlock’ is rather midtempo and reminds me of METALLICA again, but once more it’s nothing special.
The album closes with a very long (8 minutes) song called ‘Lasse’s Birgitta’. The song circles around Heavy Metal prone riffing, with slower and faster passages and varying melodies, but it fails to build up tension or a dramatic turn, though the story it tells (the prosecution of “witches” in Sweden back in 1427) would have offered plenty twists and turns to transfer the dramatic events into the music and make it an epic Metal song.
A solid but not very versatile album with no surprises… one could also say if you just let the CD play in the background, you always know it’s VOLBEAT, but it gets boring after a while.
Tracklist
01. Temple Of Ekur
02. Wait A Minute My Girl
03. The Sacred Stones
04. Shotgun Blues
05. The Devil Rages On
06. Say No More
07. Heaven’s Descent
08. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)
09. The Passenger
10. Step Into Light
11. Becoming
12. Mindlock
13. Lasse’s Birgitta
Line-up
Michael Poulsen – Vocals, Guitar
Jon Larsen – Drums
Rob Caggiano – Lead Guitar
Kaspar Boye Larsen – Bass
Website
https://www.volbeat.dk
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7.5
Sound: 7.5
Total: 7.5 / 10
Add comment