CD Review: Venator - Echoes From The Gutter

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WARDRUNA - London 2022-03-17
- Preview CORROSION FEST - Morecombe 2022
- Preview The 69 Eyes - Tallin 2022-03-12
- Preview JOACHIM WITT - Leipzig 2022-09-16
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2022-06-18
- Preview BOY HARSHER - Cologne 2022-08-22
- Preview HELLSINKI METAL HORIZONS 2022 - Finland’s newest summer festival
- Preview GODSMACK - Cologne 2022-10-05
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Birthday Massacre, The - Fascination
- CD Review: Tymo - The Art Of A Maniac
- CD Review: Amorphis - Halo
- Interview: Amorphis - February 2022
- CD Review: Madrugada - Chimes At Midnight
- CD Review: Kamelot - Haven
- CD Review: Principe Valiente - Porcelain (single)
- CD Review: Boy Harsher - The Runner
- CD Review: Vaselyne - Winter EP
- CD Review: Greyhawk - Call Of The Hawk
- Interview: Suicide Commando - January 2022
- CD Review: Sonata Arctica - Acoustic Adventures - Volume One
- Interview: Sonata Arctica - January 2022
- CD Review: Foreign Resort, The - OutRemixed
- CD Review: Mystic Circle - Mystic Circle
- CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down
- CD Review: Kadavar - The Isolation Tapes
- CD Review: Scrying Stone - Scrublands
- CD Review: Joke Jay, The - Awaken
- Interview: Mystic Circle - January 2022
Latest News
- ORGY - Goth Rockers announce revival tour with special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - One final name added to its amazing line-up!
- JOACHIM WITT - The “Rübezahl zurück auf Reise” Tour 2022 will be postponed.
- MESH - “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie” enters #23 of German Album Charts
- ERASURE - “The Neon” Tour cancelled
- AXEL RUDI PELL - New album “Lost XXIII” on April 15, 2022 via Steamhammer / SPV
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - “Chasing The Rain Tour” rescheduled to October 2022
- LAIBACH - Announce details of a new album “Wir Sind Das Volk (Ein Musical Aus Deutschland)”
- NINA HAGEN - New single “Shadrack” to be released on Jan 28, 2022 (Grönland Records / GoodToGo)
- THE JEREMY DAYS - “Beauty In Broken” video premiere, new album after 27 years (release date: March 25, 2022 via Circushead Records)
- BLOC PARTY - Release video to new single “The Girls are Fighting”, album “Alpha Games” to be released on April 29, 2022
- TEMPERS - Share new single “Nightwalking”, new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- KEITH RICHARDS - The Rock icon’s second solo album “Main Offender” will be released on March 18 as a special deluxe box set and in other formats via BMG
- SHINE DOWN - Take a sharp look at our time with their new single “Planet Zero” & accompanying new album “Planet Zero” on April 22nd via Atlantic Records
- TEMPELHOF SOUNDS 2022- FLORENCE + THE MACHINE completes headliner line-up
- ARCH ENEMY - Announces new album “Deceivers”, New single “Handshake With Hell” coming next week!
- AMORPHIS - Present music video for “On The Dark Waters” and launch 7” single + release collaborative On The Dark Waters-watch
- MASSIV IN MENSCH & DR. MARK BENECKE - “Magicicada” release on 30 January 2022 via Katyusha Records
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - Album release “Eral Fun” 25 Feb 2022 (Ghost Place/Cargo Records)
- DREAM THEATER - Release music video for “Transcending Time” from their latest release “A View from The Top Of The World”
.
CD Review: Venator - Echoes From The Gutter
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Venator
Title: Echoes From The Gutter
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 25th February 2022
Label: Dying Victims Records
Album Review
Welcome back VENATOR! In 2020, or shitshow part one as I call it, it was my job to review the first EP of these five old-school headbangers from Linz, Austria and I fell in love with their sound and attitude. Guess what they are back with their debut full-length and this shit rips! The vocals of Johannes Huemer were compared to those of a young Rob Halford and the band itself was checked against HEAVY LOAD but my take on this or the way I listen to VENATOR tells another story. For me this band has quite a lot of influences of 80s AOR bands when it comes to them being highly melodic and catchy as hell.
Don’t get me wrong this is proper bad-ass metal but it is just so fucking catchy and melodic that it reminds me of faster versions of some hits of yesteryear. This has moments when the sound reminds me of a Speed Metal fuelled variation of W.A.S.P and I fucking love it to pieces! The verve, power and authentic feel to the vocals and overall compositions just makes me want to raise my fists while banging my head. Songs like ‘Howl At The Rain’, ‘Red And Black’ or ‘Nightrider’ are the epitome of hit singles in my opinion. This is a riff filled fucking masterpiece with awesome vocals and a bass / drums duo that has a very good and essential timing. As soon as VENATOR hits the road to tour I will be on to give my 666 percent of support.
Tracklist
01. Howl At The Rain
02. Seventh Seal
03. Red And Black
04. Nightrider
05. Manic Man
06. Made Of Light
07. The Rising
08. The Hexx
09. Streets Of Gold
Line-up
Stefan Glasner – Bass
Jakob Steidl – Drums
Leon Ehrengruber – Guitars
Anton Holzner – Guitars
Johannes Huemer – Vocals
Website
https://venatorsteelcity.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/VenatorHeavyMetal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment