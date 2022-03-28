CD Review: Various Artists - UK Thrashers - Moshing The Roof On Vol 3

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: UK Thrashers - Moshing The Roof On Vol 3Genre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 1st April 2022Label: Various LabelsThe ‘Moshing The Roof On’ charity records are what happens when you collect ready and willing Thrash musicians to raise some hell and a good amount of money for the good cause of fighting the homeless crisis in the UK. So the folks of UK THRASHERS managed to summon 30 fine English Thrash Metal bands that contributed their music for this bad ass beast of a compilation. The sheer amount of face-melting, neck-breaking Thrash Metal is insane. Bands like CATALYSIS are so heavy and brutal that you have to ask yourself if they are still Thrash or already a full-fledged Death Metal outfit (be it as it is, they do rip). The next band I really dig is KING ABYSS with ‘The Abduction Process’, this hit like a sledgehammer to the forehead, really groovy and all the way old-school thrash from the feel yet with brutal vocals that border on the more extreme of genres.DEVIL’S HENCHMEN are right up my alley as they play a more melodic approach to Thrash Metal with cleaner but still rough vocals, check out their track ‘Built By Hate’. Next up is BLOOD OATH with ‘Infernum Diabolus’ which speaks for itself, it sound demonic, fuelled by hellfire with a dash of SLAYER. TEMPASHOT from London surprise with some kind of old-school Thrash with fast as fuck vocals that border on rap, check out their track ‘Horrorshot’. HELGRIND and their track ‘Last Dance’ is a juggernaut of a track, unstoppable brutal as it gets and energetic as these Duracell Bunnies from back in the day. HEAVY CLAW with ‘Visible Invisible’ sound like a noisy Thrash Metal nightmare: fast, barely decent in production but not without a bit of antisocial charm. The last one for tonight is IMPERIUM with ‘Decieved’; these guys sound like they still live in 1986 and really dig MOTÖRHEAD aside from the obvious Thrash heroes (nice, rough and melodic).I will definitely listen to this on repeat over the next few month and check out some of these bands more thoroughly. Just so you guys know: this is just a quick overview of this compilation because there is just so fucking much music on this compilation that I would probably have to write a book to do the cause and the partaking musicians justice. So far I can say that I am really impressed by the mass and quality that have been brought together for this, I hope to review this as long as there is a need for these charities. Just in case I was not clear enough on this: buy this and support MOSHING THE ROOF ON!01. Hellfekted - Death Of Iron02. Blacklist - Blood Baptism03. Thrasherwolf - Blood Moon04. Beyond Salvation - Dead Behind The Eyes05. Catalysis - The Wrath Of Lolth06. Disinherit - Torment, Torture, Kill07. King Abyss - The Abduction Process08. Necropolis - Alter Of Desparity09. Excursia - Solace10. Devils Henchmen - Built By Hate11. Blood Oath - Infernum Diabolus12. Gutlocker - Absence Of Change13. Thrashsquatch! - Skeleton Men14. Acid For Blood - Death By A Thousand Shots15. Tempashot - Horrorshot16. Helgrind - Last Dance17. Madicide - Carnivore Incarnate18. RipTide - Inhuman Race19. Chimp In A Box - Sixes20. In Which It Burns - The Eyes Of My Enemy (Are Mine)21. Day Of Wrath - It Fell From The Sky22. Scarred By Truth - B.L.E.E.D.S.23. More Death And Horror - Hellbound Heart (Lets Kill Frank)24. Heavy Claw - Visible Invisible25. Dead Before Mourning - Red Mist And Adrenaline26. Sidewinder BC - Last Orders27. Bloodmores - Fuel The Fire28. Devastator - Merciless Onslaught29. Imperium - Decieved30. Elimination - Icon Of Despairhttps://ukthrashers.bandcamp.com/Music: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10