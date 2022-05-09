Live Review: Yungblud - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
8th May 2022
Yungblud - “Life on Mars” Tour - Support: Nova Twins
After his last performance in 2019 as part of the Sonic Visions Festival, it was time to welcome YUNGBLUD to the Grand Duchy for his very own concert. A queue several meters long in front of the doors of the Rockhal let us assume: this is gonna be a great concert that night!
Dominic Harrison, better known as YUNGBLUD, is currently traveling Europe with his “Life on Mars” tour, thrilling young and old. Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today.
Music & Performance
The audience was in a good mood and already fired up the Rockhal because of the opening band NOVA TWINS. At exactly 9 pm, the black curtain covering the view of the stage was unveiled. Right with the first note of the song ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ YUNGBLUD jumps over the stage full of energy and carries everyone away. Guitarist Adam Warrington also inspires with his dynamism. A quick kiss for the guitarist, then it goes straight on with the next song ‘Parents’. Every now and then there is a mosh pit and YUNGBLUD jumps in front of the first row of the crowd. Pride flags are held high and you realize: that this is more than just about music. YUNGBLUD is an idol for the youth and mentions again and again how important it is to accept oneself as one is. That it is okay to be different. To be queer. It is good and important that there are artists like YUNGBLUD who give young people such values to take with them.
After his songs ‘Superdeadfriends’, ‘The Funeral’ and ‘I love you, will you marry me?’, a rather sad song is intoned with ‘Polygraph Eyes’, which nevertheless, unfortunately, represents the reality of many young girls, but also boys. The audience sings along loudly, which moves YUNGBLUD to tears at the end. On this evening, the young Englishman often stood speechless on stage and enjoyed the cheers of his loyal fans. You could see how happy he was to be finally back on tour and to give his fans all the love they couldn't get from him in the last two years. After all these emotional moments, the band continued directly with the next songs. The charisma that YUNGBLUD shows that night was even carried to the older people in the audience and made everyone remember this evening quite quickly.
Throughout the entire concert, Dominic repeatedly distributed air kisses and of course, the fans liked to return them. After ‘I think I’m okay’ which was originally recorded together with MACHINE GUN KELLY, YUNGBLUD briefly said goodbye to his fans before coming back with an encore and making the Rockhal sweat again before sending the fans home with smiles on their faces. YUNGBLUD is an extraordinary artist who with his authentic and energetic manner, is a role model for many young people and hopefully will not stop with his music anytime soon.
Setlist
01. Strawberry Lipstick
02. Parents
03. Superdeadfriends
04. The Funeral
05. I Love You, Will You Marry Me?
06. Polygraph Eyes
07. Weird!
08. Mars
09. Fleabag
10. Memories
11. Kill Somebody
12. I think I’m OKAY
---
13. Braindead!
14. God save me, but don’t drown me out
15. Charity
16. Machine Gun (F**k the NRA)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
