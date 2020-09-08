Latest Raffles

Live Review: Völkerball - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020

Details
Völkerball Sparkassenpark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
5th September 2020
Völkerball - Beach Chair Concert - A Tribute ro Rammstein

The SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach is currently an extraordinary location. With 450 beach chairs at a certain distance to ensure that the hygiene rules to contain the pandemic are complied, concerts are also possible in this time again. On September 5th, 2020 the best RAMMSTEIN tribute band VÖLKERBALL from Koblenz visited the sold out SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach.

Founded in 2008 in Koblenz and named after an album of their idols RAMMSTEIN, the boys around frontman René Anlauff play exclusively songs by the Berlin band RAMMSTEIN. Today, VÖLKERBALL is one of the best RAMMSTEIN cover bands. The outfit, the stage, the show and the pyro performance - they come very close to the Berlin NDH legend. VÖLKERBALL even takes over the stage show, decoration, costumes and pyro show from their idols. From time to time, VÖLKERBALL also plays songs of the other project HELDMASCHINE, which also come from the NDH genre. https://www.voelkerball.eu / https://www.facebook.com/voelkerball

Völkerball 53 von 54

Music & Performance
After keyboard player Andreas Schanowski in a golden suit and drummer Dirk Oechsle came on stage, bassist Tilman Carbow and the two guitarists Tobias Kaiser and Björn Müller followed. The last who to follow was singer Rene Anlauff in a black coat with a cylinder hat. After a few moments he took off his hat and coat and a white make-up face with red stripes appeared. In the first minute, from a distance you really had the feeling that Till Lindemann would be on stage. The voice of Rene Anlauff and the performance of his band members are so authentically close to the original. VÖLKERBALL also takes a lot of pyrotechnic effects, such as fire fountains that are shot into the air in front of the stage. Even on the stage glowing fountains are shot from left and right or brightly lit sparks sprayed with a bang on the stage. Rene Anlauff also let sparks fly out of a rifle or a bow.

Völkerball 52 von 54

Just like the pyrotechnics, the provocative stage costumes are also part of VÖLKERBALL. For example, in the song ‘Mein Teil’, in which Rene Anlauff in a blood-stained apron pulls an oversized kettle behind him and then heats it up with a flamethrower. Of course, the gigantic stroller, which then flamed, could not be missing from the song ‘Puppe’. With “Du Hast” even firework rockets flew directly over the audience - of course secured. VÖLKERBALL can also played slower songs like everybody could listen to ‘Ohne Dich’, the last song before the encore. The entire stage was illuminated in red and the audience took the lighters and smartphone lamps out of their pockets. At the end of the song the band came forward, waved, and walked back off the stage.

Völkerball 51 von 54

VÖLKERBALL came back again for the encores ‘Deutschland’, ‘Sonne’ and ‘Engel’. It was quiet at the end when Rene Anlauff spoke to the audience. He praised the organizers of the beach chair concerts for this great idea. But he also thanked his band and the entire crew, without them this concert would not have been possible.

Setlist
01. Ramm 4
02. Feuer frei!
03. Zerstören
04. Ausländer 
05. Wiener Blut
06. Waidmanns Heil
07. Haifisch
08. Radio
09. Riechst so gut
10. Mein Herz brennt 
11. Amerika 
12. Asche zu Asche
13. Mein Teil
14. Ich will
15. Puppe 
16. Du hast
17. Ich tu dir weh 
18. Ohne dich
---
19. Deutschland 
20. Sonne
21. Engel

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9.5
Light: 9.5
Sound: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10

All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg

