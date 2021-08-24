Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany20th August 2021Mid of August in the year 2021 - it is the second season at the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach and many fans came to celebrate their favourite band. Beach chairs in distance to the next one help to comply the official Covid-19 requirements.It was the second time that “the best RAMMSTEIN tribute band” VÖLKERBALL visited the SparkassePark in Mönchengladbach / Germany - a guarantee for a special show with hard guitar riffs and lots of fire. Luckily the sun set early that evening so that the typical fire fountains were really effective. VÖLKERBALL was founded in 2008 and plays their own songs and cover songs of RAMMSTEIN. In the year 2012 they started the project HELDMASCHINE to play their own songs so that VÖLKERBALL plays only songs of RAMMSTEIN nowadays.From the first minute VÖLKERBALL rocked the stage. The audience reached their hands to the sky and clapped in time. With every song VÖLKERBALL presented a special gimmick - like an oversized vintage stroller that’s burned. The singer René Anlauff changed his outfit several times so at the song ‘Mein Teil’ he looked like a cook with a big cooking knife in his hand and tried to catch the keyboarder Andreas Schanowski. Also, at slow songs VÖLKERBALL played with fire and showed a big burning heart on the stage. VÖLKERBALL sounds so authentic that when you close your eyes you think there is the original RAMMSTEIN on stage.Setlist01. Ramm 402. Feuer frei!03. Zerstören04. Ausländer05. Wiener Blut06. Waidmanns Heil07. Haifisch08. Radio09. Du riechst so gut10. Mein Herz brennt11. Amerika12. Asche zu Asche13. Mein Teil14. Ich will15. Puppe16. Du hast17. Ich tu dir weh18. Ohne dich---19. Deutschland20. Sonne21. EngelRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg