Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
20th August 2021
Völkerball - “A Tribute To Rammstein” - Strandkorb Open Air
Mid of August in the year 2021 - it is the second season at the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach and many fans came to celebrate their favourite band. Beach chairs in distance to the next one help to comply the official Covid-19 requirements.
It was the second time that “the best RAMMSTEIN tribute band” VÖLKERBALL visited the SparkassePark in Mönchengladbach / Germany - a guarantee for a special show with hard guitar riffs and lots of fire. Luckily the sun set early that evening so that the typical fire fountains were really effective. VÖLKERBALL was founded in 2008 and plays their own songs and cover songs of RAMMSTEIN. In the year 2012 they started the project HELDMASCHINE to play their own songs so that VÖLKERBALL plays only songs of RAMMSTEIN nowadays.
From the first minute VÖLKERBALL rocked the stage. The audience reached their hands to the sky and clapped in time. With every song VÖLKERBALL presented a special gimmick - like an oversized vintage stroller that’s burned. The singer René Anlauff changed his outfit several times so at the song ‘Mein Teil’ he looked like a cook with a big cooking knife in his hand and tried to catch the keyboarder Andreas Schanowski. Also, at slow songs VÖLKERBALL played with fire and showed a big burning heart on the stage. VÖLKERBALL sounds so authentic that when you close your eyes you think there is the original RAMMSTEIN on stage.
Setlist
01. Ramm 4
02. Feuer frei!
03. Zerstören
04. Ausländer
05. Wiener Blut
06. Waidmanns Heil
07. Haifisch
08. Radio
09. Du riechst so gut
10. Mein Herz brennt
11. Amerika
12. Asche zu Asche
13. Mein Teil
14. Ich will
15. Puppe
16. Du hast
17. Ich tu dir weh
18. Ohne dich
---
19. Deutschland
20. Sonne
21. Engel
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK HARD ONE DAY - Gelsenkirchen 2021-09-18
- Preview MONO INC - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-21
- Preview VÖLKERBALL - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-20
- Preview BATTLE BEAST - Helsinki 2021-08-29
- Preview INFEST - Infest Bradford 2021-08-28
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Mönchengladbach 2021-08-06
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2021
- Preview HEATHEN APOSTLES - Augsburg 2021-09-04
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2021-08-27
- Preview EELS - Germany March 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Byronic Sex And Exile - Unrepentant Thunder
- Live Review: Teenage Warewolves - Leeds 2021
- CD Review: Anilah - The Loom / Ineffable
- CD Review: Sodom - Bombenhagel
- CD Review: Oceanhoarse - Dead Reckoning
- CD Review: Secret Chord - Aurora
- CD Review: Sharp Sword - Swords & Spark Plugs
- Interview: Katla. - August 2021
- CD Review: Kasper Bjørke - Sprinkles
- Gallery: Gentleman - Luxembourg-City 2021
- Live Review: In Extremo - Mönchengladbach 2021
- Gallery: Loïc Nottet - Luxembourg-City 2021
- CD Review: Magic Wands - Illuminate
- CD Review: Heathen Kings - The Heart Of The Mountain Horde (Single)
- Live Review: Covenant - Hanover 2021
- CD Review: Vaselyne - Waiting To Exhale EP
- CD Review: Pink Turns Blue - You Still Mean Too Much To Me
- CD Review: Tel / Age Of The Wolf - Vigils (Split EP)
- Interview: Empathy Test - August 2021
- CD Review: Darkthrone - Eternal Hails
Latest News
- PROPHECY FEST 2021 - Announce ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on the festival’s Thursday / hygiene concept approved
- DORO - Live video for first single “All We Are”
- DAVE PEN - New single by Archive and BirdPen frontman & first solo album out 29 Oct 2021
- SOFT CELL - Announce new album and tour!
- THE HALO TREES - Dark indie video ‘Dark Clouds Over London’ sets the mood for the new album
- TRAITRS - First single of the new album ‘Horses in the Abattoir’, ‘Oh, Ballerina’, out now!
- WIDUKIND - New Album “We Do KIND”
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS FESTIVAL - Postponed again, new date: September 17, 2022
- SWALLOW THE SUN - announce new studio album “Moonflowers”
- DAS FLUFF - Release new video Single “Wake up”
- ASP - New single “Raise Some Hell Now!” out off the upcoming album “ENDLiCH”
- BLITZ UNION - Release ‘Hotel India Victoria (HIV)’ as first song of their debut album!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - ‘The Visit: The Definitive Edition’ to be released September 24, 2021
- W-FESTIVAL 2021 - Current Covid-19 regulations
- SALTATIO MORTIS - ‘Für immer frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)‘ containing eight new tracks besides the #1 album ‘Für immer frei‘ to be released on Aug 27, 2021
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Best of” and new album in August 2021
- IRON MAIDEN - Get inspired from the East for their 17th studio album “Senjutsu”
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVALS 2022 - Line-ups nearly complete!
- IRON MAIDEN - First new music in 6 years + spectacular video!
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - Festival is sold-out!
.