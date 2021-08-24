Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
August 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021

Details
Völkerball SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
20th August 2021
Völkerball - “A Tribute To Rammstein” - Strandkorb Open Air

Mid of August in the year 2021 - it is the second season at the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach and many fans came to celebrate their favourite band. Beach chairs in distance to the next one help to comply the official Covid-19 requirements.

It was the second time that “the best RAMMSTEIN tribute band” VÖLKERBALL visited the SparkassePark in Mönchengladbach / Germany - a guarantee for a special show with hard guitar riffs and lots of fire. Luckily the sun set early that evening so that the typical fire fountains were really effective. VÖLKERBALL was founded in 2008 and plays their own songs and cover songs of RAMMSTEIN. In the year 2012 they started the project HELDMASCHINE to play their own songs so that VÖLKERBALL plays only songs of RAMMSTEIN nowadays.

Völkerball 2021 MG 69 von 71

From the first minute VÖLKERBALL rocked the stage. The audience reached their hands to the sky and clapped in time. With every song VÖLKERBALL presented a special gimmick - like an oversized vintage stroller that’s burned. The singer René Anlauff changed his outfit several times so at the song ‘Mein Teil’ he looked like a cook with a big cooking knife in his hand and tried to catch the keyboarder Andreas Schanowski. Also, at slow songs VÖLKERBALL played with fire and showed a big burning heart on the stage. VÖLKERBALL sounds so authentic that when you close your eyes you think there is the original RAMMSTEIN on stage.

Völkerball 2021 MG 64 von 71

Setlist
01. Ramm 4
02. Feuer frei!
03. Zerstören
04. Ausländer
05. Wiener Blut
06. Waidmanns Heil
07. Haifisch
08. Radio
09. Du riechst so gut
10. Mein Herz brennt
11. Amerika
12. Asche zu Asche
13. Mein Teil
14. Ich will
15. Puppe
16. Du hast
17. Ich tu dir weh
18. Ohne dich
---
19. Deutschland
20. Sonne
21. Engel

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10

  • Völkerball_2021_MG_10_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_11_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_12_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_13_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_14_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_15_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_16_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_17_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_18_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_19_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_1_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_20_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_21_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_22_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_23_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_24_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_25_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_26_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_27_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_28_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_29_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_2_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_30_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_31_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_32_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_33_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_34_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_35_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_36_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_37_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_38_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_39_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_3_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_40_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_41_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_42_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_43_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_44_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_45_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_46_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_47_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_48_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_49_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_4_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_50_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_51_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_52_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_53_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_54_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_55_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_56_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_57_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_58_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_59_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_5_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_60_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_61_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_62_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_63_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_64_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_65_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_66_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_67_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_68_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_69_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_6_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_70_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_71_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_7_von_71
  • Völkerball_2021_MG_8_von_71

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg

You are here: Home Artists U-Z Live Review: Völkerball - Mönchengladbach 2021