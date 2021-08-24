Live Review: Mono Inc. - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchenglabach, Germany21st August 2021For MONO INC. it was the second visits at the “Beach Chair Open Air Event” at the SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach. This award-winning concept helps to comply the official Covid-19 requirements and this year, it was not only held in Mönchengladbach, but took place in a lot of partner cities in Germany.The Goth Rock band MONO INC. returned to the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach in 2021. After a successful concert in the year 2020, MONO INC. played this year with the motto “We Are The Raven”. Just in time MONO INC. - Manuel Antoni (bass guitar), Carl Fornia (guitar), Katha Mia (drums) and the singer Martin Engler - entered the stage. Manuel and Carl wore a monk's habit with a hood at the beginning. The songs spanned the entire career of MONO INC. For example, ‘The Book Of Five’ is one of the latest album. After this song Martin Engler got a visit from the lead singer of MANNTRA (the support band in this evening) and they performed the song ‘Right for the Devil’ together. In between, the band changed their outfit.Manuel played in a military uniform with a red cap. Also, Katha Mia took off her headdress and her very short hair was visible. At the song ‘An klaren Tagen’ she came on stage and performed it with her lovely voice in an acoustic duet with Martin. After this she returned to her drum set and played of course her drum solo with the main theme of ‘Das Boot’, supported by a magnificent light show. Songs like ‘After the War (Gary Moore cover)’, ‘Voices of Doom’ or ‘Children of the Dark’ was also played by the “Raven”. The audience was so impressed of the concert and to be part of the “Raven” that anyone shouted very loudly “Zugabe” (“encore”) so that MONO INC. hat do play two encores after all.Setlist01. The Last Crusade02. Funeral Song03. Symphony of Pain04. Gothic Queen05. The Book Of Fire06. Right for the Devil (with Manntra)07. Boatman08. The Banks of Eden09. Arabia10. When the Raven Dies Tonight11. An klaren Tagen (Acoustic)12. Das Boot / Drum Solo13. Get some sleep14. After the War (Gary Moore cover)---15. Welcome to Hell16. Voices of Doom---17. Kein Weg zu weit18. Children of the DarkRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg