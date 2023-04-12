Live Review: VNV Nation - Oberhausen 2023

Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany

31st March 2023

VNV Nation - “Electric Sun European Tour” 2023 - Special Guest: Traitrs



There is usually not much to tell about VNV NATION, as the band around their singer Ronan Harris has been known for years and their fan community is getting bigger and bigger. Before the release of their new album, ‘Electric Sun’, VNV NATION presented new songs of the album, but also well-known songs live. As support band for the tour, Ronan brought the band TRAITRS from Toronto, Canada to Europe.







Traitrs



Although many visitors were still standing in front of the hall and wanted to get in, TRAITRS unfortunately had to start their gig as the opening band of VNV NATION on time. The fans who were already in the hall looked at a dark stage on which Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker stood at some distance from each other. Illuminated only by single spotlights, Sean-Patrick Nolan stood behind his keyboard and Shawn Tucker with his electric guitar behind his microphone stand. With their beat-heavy and melodic music and Shawn Tucker’s haunting and melancholic voice, TRAITRS are reminiscent of some Goth bands of the 80s. But still TRAITRS keep their own style. https://www.facebook.com/traitrs / https://traitrs.bandcamp.com/



Rating

Music: 9

Performance: 8

Light: 7

Sound: 9

Total: 8.3 / 10





After a short changeover phase, the stage darkened again until the audience heard the first sounds. Then many letters appeared on an LED wall, forming the motto of the evening: “VNV NATION ELECTRIC SUN TOUR 2023”. The already high spirits in the hall rose once again. But when the entire stage was brightly lit up by a very ingenious light show and singer Ronan Harris entered the stage, the audience could no longer hold back their cheers. VNV NATION opened the evening with ‘Before the Rain’ from the new album, which will finally be released on 28 April 2023. After this song Ronan welcomed the audience and addressed a few words to the crowd. In this speech he asked the audience for mutual respect when filming and taking pictures. He asked everyone to hold their mobile phones at chest level so as not to disturb the view of the other guests. With ‘Sentinel’ and ‘Primary’ it went straight on with power.During the quieter songs, the VNV NATION frontman stood in the middle of the stage and sang with a lot of feeling, while a video show ran in the background on the LED wall and the spotlights conjured up a mega light show in the dark hall. Normally, as a fan, you want to stand far in the front, but for this, the fans in the back gallery of the hall could see this light show much better and in full glory. The songs were a nice mix of old and new. VNV NATION once again thrilled the fans so much that the audience demanded that the band return to the stage for two encores. https://vnvnation.com / https://www.facebook.com/VNVNationSetlist01. Before the Rain02. Sentinel03. Primary04. The Farthest Star05. When Is the Future?06. Retaliate07. Chrome08. Artifice09. Control10. Further11. Homeward12. God of All13. Invictus14. Immersed15. Resolution (with Snippet of Don’t Stop Believin’ from Journey)16. Prophet---17. Illusion18. Solitary19. Darkangel---20. Nova21. Beloved22. All Our SinsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8.5Light: 8.5Sound: 9Total: 8.8 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg