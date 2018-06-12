Interview: Wolvennest - May 2018

Interview withWOLVENNEST or WLVNNST is a band from Brussels, Belgium on the way to a huge international success. Why? It delivers a unique blend of Black Metal, Psychedelia and Dark Ambient music, mixed with a tribal, even shamanic dimension. Compositions include guitar loops, repetitive beats, synthesizers keys mixed to darkened hypnotic vocals.The band is the fruit of a collaboration between four experienced musicians: Michel Kirby (LA MUERTE, LENGTH OF TIME, ARKANGEL), Marc De Backer (MONGOLITO, ex-DOG EAT DOG, ex-10000 WOMEN MAN), Corvus Von Burtle (CULT OF ERINYES) and Shazzula (ex-AQUA NEBULA OSCILLATOR). In the studio, the quartet is complemented by DéHà on drums, keyboards and production and, on stage, by John Marx (TEMPLE OF NOTHING) on bass and Bram Moerenhout on drums.Following a first album featuring DER BLUTHARSCH and THE INFINITE CHURCH OF THE LEADING HAND members Albin Julius and Marthynna as guests and co-writers, the band has just released its second album, ‘V.O.I.D.’, on the German label Ván Records. It was composed solely by the band members and Shazzula is singing most vocal parts. Guest vocalists include this time Ismaïl Khalidi and Alexander von Meilenwald (THE RUINS OF BEVERAST). The album was recorded in the band’s home studio, Forbidden Frequencies, with the help of their producer, DéHà.Our journalist Phil Blackmarquis met the band in Brussels, just before the concert they gave to celebrate the release of their new album.: Can you, first of all, introduce yourself and mention which projects you belong to?: To describe WOLVENNEST, we could say that it is a crossover between Black Metal, Ambient and Psychedelic?: And the name, WOLVENNEST, where does it come from?: The new album, ‘V.O.I.D.’, is the second. It was signed by German label Ván Records...: Of course, let’s not forget your producer, Déhà?: On the first album, it was Marthynna, the singer of Der Blutharsch and THE INIFINITE CHURCH OF THE LEADING HAND, who did the vocals but on ‘V.O.I.D.’ it’s you, Shazzula, who did all the female vocals?: How did you evolve between the first and the second album?: There are also two guest singers?: Let’s review some tracks from the album. What evokes the title track, ‘V.O.I.D.’?: Let’s talk about the track ‘Silure’. It refers to the fish, the catfish that eats pigeons? (laughs): As for ‘Ritual Lovers’, I think it has a special meaning?: In terms of vocals, it’s a very melodic piece...: On stage, you also play Theremin, I believe?: Overall, did you compose the album in the studio?: Like an alchemy?: Thanks to your label, you should normally acquire a greater potential at the international level?Listen to the title track of ‘V.O.I.D.’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SF9dJ2N5WcBuy the new album here: https://www.van-records.de/index.php?manufacturers_id=61&MODsid=97dfcb3ba60731a32784c2bdfb2ed2b2WOLVENNEST on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wolvennestband/WOLVENNEST will support WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM in July. Check the dates:Promo and Live Picture by Burning Moon: https://www.facebook.com/burningmoon666/