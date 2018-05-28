Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018

Leipzig, Germany
18th - 21st May 2018
Wave Gotik Treffen 2018 - General Issues, Visitor Gallery, Victorian Picnic, Steampunk Picnic, Victorian Village, Catafalque Meeting
At the 27th Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig, as always about 20,000 mainly black dressed guests from all over the world were expected again this year, from Scandinavia, Mexico or the USA. As WGT spokesman Cornelius Brach said on Whit Monday, it was a peaceful festival.
Ultimately, there were probably around 21,000 guests in Leipzig who came to experience the WGT and to meet with like-minded people. With around 200 bands, the music ranged from classical Icelandic songs to Nordic Ritual Folk and Post Punk. The concerts and events of the WGT took place in about 54 locations, spread over the entire city, such as in the time-honoured walls of the Moritzbastei, in the neo-antique domed hall Volkspalast and in the Schauspielhaus. After the great interest of many WGT guests in the last few years, there was once again wonderful classical music to be experienced, even opera performances such as the organ and choir concert could be seen this year at the WGT: ‘French cathedral music of the 19th and 20th centuries’, ‘Veni creator - a Whitsun hymn’ and ‘West Side Story’ - a musical in two acts based on an idea by Jerome Robbins.
For many music fans there were many overlapping bands this year, so hard decisions had to be made. The weather was very nice except for the clouds on Friday. It was not too cold and not too hot, it was perfect WGT weather. In countless clubs, scene DJs from all over the world invited us to dance until dawn. The Leipzig South Cemetery, consecrated in 1886, is one of Europe’s largest and most historically significant cemeteries. There is a large monument and outstanding park comprising about 500 important works of art and the largest European cemetery building. 560,000 Leipzig inhabitants have so far found their last resting place here - including countless important entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and architects. Furthermore, the city mayors and the world-famous “Thomas Cantors” and “Gewandhaus bandmasters” found their final resting place here. Again there were guided tours of the South Cemetery available to the WGT visitors.
Also this year there was an exhibition in the “Runde Ecke” and guided tours to ‘Gruftis, Punks und Co. - Alternative Jugend im Visier der Stasi’. This exhibition documented how anyone dressed in black clothes in the former GDR state, with their backcombed hair and found listening to THE CURE or DEPECHE MODE, quickly became the target of state security. The Agra Café was again the venue for the photo and art exhibition with works by Steve Bauer, Eliza Báthory, Eugenia Bychkova, Roman Gilz, Consuelo Gorgi and Michael and Thomas Tiltmann. Exhibited works of Mexican artists were found in the New Augusteum of the University of Leipzig and in the main train station. There were also readings and lectures offered by Christian von Aster, Mark Benecke, Lydia Benecke, Markus Heitz and many more.
As usual, the largest campsite/ venue was located on the site of the former Agricultural Fair –“Agra” - on the outskirts of the city. From there WGT ticket holders received the “Pfingstbote”, the detailed WGT program book. The city’s public transport system was free of charge use from Friday morning until Tuesday afternoon to all WGT guests, except press people. The best part of the Wave Gothic meeting, however, was its unique, magical atmosphere that you could feel everywhere in Leipzig. There was also a free app, “WGT Guide”, which helped the visitors navigate around. It was noticed this year that there were hardly any Cyber-Goths, but overall a lot more black. Unfortunately there were also too many photographers in front of the Agra area or in the city itself, which already resembled a gauntlet and many WGT visitors did not like being photographed without being asked! Of course, we asked the guests for permission and hope they find their photos here on Reflections of Darkness.
In the Pagan village (“Heidnisches Dorf”) also day visitors were also allowed and unfortunately as a result, it was sometimes impossible to move properly and many simply did not go.
Visitor Gallery & Impressions
Victorian Picnic - Clara-Zetkin-Park 18th May 2018
Victorian Village – Gohliser Schlösschen 19th May 2018
Steampunk Picnic - Deutsches Kleingärtnermuseum 19th May 2018
Catafalque Meeting - Südfriedhof 19th May 2018
Our Impressions
Overall, WGT 2018 was a great festival, which was once again very diverse and whose visitors culturally transformed a whole city for a few days. Overall, there was also a large variety of food, including vegetarian and vegan, for which I was very pleased. My highlights were SEIGMEN from Norway, ZEROMANCER and A PROJECTION. It was nice to meet like-minded friends again, with whom we almost always wandered around this year. We enjoyed the best nights at the hotel bar as the “Gothic Lindners” but also with other friends around in the city! It was just wonderful being with all of you! The preparations for the 28th Wave Gotik Treffen will begin soon.
Also a big compliment and a big thank you to the organisers, helpers and to Cornelius Brach, the press secretary of WGT. It was a pleasure to be back at such a well-organized event and to work for our music magazine. It was again a successful and professional festival that unites fans of the Wave Gothic scene from all over the world. Many thanks to the artists, the organiser and everyone who helped here. Also a big thank you to www.monkeypress.de for the pre-arranged program plan and Tobias Theiss for the great WGT app - http: //www.wgt-guide.de - which we used all the time. Thousands of Goths come back home once a year - to the Wave Gotik Treffen. We are already looking forward to the 28th WGT, which will take place in Leipzig from 7th - 10th June 2019.
Pictures by Karsten Schulze & Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DON BROCO
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LITTLE HOURS
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Mon May 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CITY CALM DOWN
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CAR SEAT HEADREST
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRIS JAMES
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MYSTIC PROPHECY
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUIS BAKER / HARRISON STORM
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BUILDERS AND THE BUTCHERS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview LIAM GALLAGHER - Cologne 2018-07-05
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Cologne 2018-07-04
- Preview ARCH ENEMY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-10
- Preview GOJIRA - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-03
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Luxembourg City 2018-06-27
- Preview KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Luxembourg City 2018-06-25
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-21
- Preview BLACK STONE CHERRY - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-19
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-18
- Preview QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-15
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Sleepwalk - Tempus Vincit Omnia
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Lisa Stansfield - Düsseldorf 2018
- Live Review: Unter Schwarzer Flagge - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Out Of Line Weekender - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Therion - Helsinki 2018
- Gallery: Emil Bulls - Münster 2018
- Concert Review: 30 Seconds To Mars - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: GusGus - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Danko Jones - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Macklemore - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Skid Row - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Düsseldorf 2018
- CD Review: Eels - The Deconstruction
- CD Review: Erasure - World Beyond
- Live Review: David Hasselhoff - Oberhausen 2018
Latest News
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - 10 more bands confirmed!
- MORTIIS - Re-release of “Perfectly Defect” on 1st June 2018
- RABIA SORDA - New album "The World ends today" in May 2018
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2018 - Line-up and Party Programme complete!
.