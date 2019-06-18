Live Review: Rock am Ring - Nürburgring 2019 (Day 2)

Nürburgring, Nürburg, Germany7th to 9th June 2019After a long night of partying and amazing music through the night, the second day of Rock am Ring began and the crowd started slowly to fill the Nürburgring and is ready for the festival to begin because today big bands are stepping foot on the stage and for one band it is one of the last times they’re on a stage.Hailing from central Florida, TRIVIUM formed in 2000 and quickly built a buzz around Orlando’s Metal community with their blend of Metalcore, Thrash, and Progressive Metal. The band is composed by Matt Heafy (Vocalist, Lead Guitarist), Corey Beaulieu (Guitarist), Paolo Gregoletto (Bass) and Alex Bent (Drums). As soon as they stepped on stage, they immediately kicked off with ‘The Sin and the Sentence’ and the fans went crazy! Their stage presence was so captivating and you couldn’t take your eyes of them, because their songs were so impressing and powerful. TRIVIUM were one of the few bands that really interacted with their audience and motivated them to dance and move like crazy! There were so many crowd surfers and people appearing at the front barrier looking crazy.The energy that radiated from TRIVIUM really transferred to the crowd and it was really an overall great atmosphere. The songs were so well received by the audience that they sang along almost during the whole show. TRIVIUM had a great sound from stage and the mix between clean singing and heavy growls really were amazing and the guitar solos were the cherry on the cake. It was a great concert during the day and you would forget about the rain and the really bad weather. http://www.trivium.org / https://www.facebook.com/Trivium // Setlist: 1. Intro / 2. The Sin and the Sentence / 3. Beyond Oblivion / 4. Sever the Hand / 5. Until World goes cold / 6. Down from the Sky / 7. Heart from Heart / 8. Beauty / 9. Strife / 10. Capsizing / 11. In WavesDROPKICK MURPHYS are an American Celtic Punk band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1996. The band was initially signed to independent Punk record label Hellcat Records, releasing five albums for the label, and making a name for themselves locally through constant touring and yearly St. Patrick’s Day week shows, held in and around Boston. The 2004 single ‘Tessie’ became the band's first mainstream hit and one of their biggest charting singles to date. DROPKICK MURPHYS was one of the much awaited bands from the whole festival day and they immediately brought an amazing mood that was typical from the Celtic Punk music, you just have to dance and sing along. Songs like ‘Johnny, I hardly knew Ya’ or ‘Rose Tattoo’ and many other of them were almost overheard by the singing of the crowd. The two singers on stage complimenting each other’s vocals with their hard and raspy voices, which is quite typical for the genre.The show composed by banjos, accordions, bagpipes and the essentials instruments like drums, guitars and bass, was really lively and every musician that was on stage really brought the same high energy to bring the crowd an unforgettable show. You felt like being in an Irish pub in Dublin having the time of your life in a Saturday evening while drinking your Guinness beer. The show was simply crazy, the musicians ran around and off the stage as soon as they had the chance to and you could tell that they were having so much fun and had so much energy to play 50 more concerts that day. http://www.dropkickmurphys.com / https://www.facebook.com/DropkickMurphys // Setlist: 1. Cadence to arms / 2. Boys are back / 3. Prisoner’s Song / 4. Johnny, I hardly knew Ya / 5. Blood / 6. Going out in Style /7. Caught in a Jar / 8. Walking dead / 9. Don’t tear us Apart / 10. The State of Massachusetts / 11. Famous for Nothing / 12. Cruel/ Paying My Way / 13. Irish Rover / 14. Out of our Heads / 15. You’ll never walk Alone / 16. Rose Tattoo / 17. Until next time / 18. I’m shipping Up to BostonARCHITECTS are a British Metalcore band from Brighton, East Sussex, formed in 2004 by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle. The band now consists of Dan Searle on drums, Alex Dean on bass guitar, Sam Carter on vocals, and Adam Christianson and Josh Middleton on guitars. They have been signed to Epitaph Records since 2013. I had high expectations for ARCHITECTS because I was promised an amazing show and an phenomenal vocal performance by the vocalist Sam Carter. I was also excited to see how the crowd would be, because of the reputation of wild mosh pits from Metalcore fans. The show goes off with their song ‘Modern Misery’ that was accompanied by a pyro show. As soon as they started playing, the people around were doing crazy mosh pits and circle pits and they couldn’t care less about the sudden rain that started a few moments after the beginning.It was phenomenal to hear live the deep growls of the vocalist, the sick beat-downs that occurred during the show that made people start bigger circle pits and the pyro show that coordinated perfectly with their songs. Unfortunately the rain and the pyro show were at the disadvantage for the photographers, because they weren’t allowed to stay close to the stage because of safety reasons and the musicians didn’t dare to step on the uncovered, wet part of the stage. Still our photographer Elena did the best job she could and brought us amazing pictures from that concert! // https://www.architectsofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/architectsuk // Setlist: 1. Modern Misery /2. Nihilist /3. Naysayer / 4. These colours / 5. Holy Hell / 6. Royal Beggars / 7. Gravedigger / 8. Mortal after all / 9. A match made in heaven / 10. Hereafter / 11. Gone with the wind / 11. DoomsdayDIE ÄRZTE spearheaded the German Punk Rock revolution. While never achieving the international renown of rivals DIE TOTEN HOSEN, their impact on Central European music and culture is profound, and their satirical and often political songs are even taught in German schools. DIE ÄRZTE (German for the Doctors) formed in Berlin in 1982. The today consists of singer/ guitarist Farin Urlaub, drummer Bela B. and bassist Rodrigo González. DIE ÄRZTE were probably the most awaited band of the whole festival weekend. Mainly because while they were touring, they performed in small clubs and only a very few places were available during their show. They started the show and at the beginning they hid behind a big curtain that fell down when ‘Country Roads’ started which merged into ‘Unrockbar’, one of the most famous songs from the album ‘Geräusch’. The people were singing loudly along and knew every word of that song.Between the songs both Farin Urlaub and Bela B. chatted and joked around with the audience and played a few random songs to keep the energy at a high point and they made sure that the crowd could participate and have fun. They were by far the most entertaining band that really stood out to me because of their funny ways, their musical talent, but also their humbleness and “discrete” political statements that were thrown a bit everywhere like Bela B’s shirt saying “Women for Trump”. It was surreal to see DIE ÄRZTE after failing to see them at their tour and see the joy in everyone’s eye when songs like ‘Fiasko’, ‘Lasse Redn’ and ‘Hurra’ were played by the German Punk titans. They really do justice to their saying “Die beste Band der Welt!” // https://www.bademeister.de // Setlist: 1. Unrockbar / 2. Wie es geht / 3. Die besten /4. Scheitern / 5. 2000 Mädchen / Ignorama / 6. Punkbabies / 7. Lasse redn / 8. Perfekt / 9. Fiasko / 10. Angeber / 11. ½ Lovesong / 12. Sohn D. LeereSLAYER is an American Thrash Metal band from Huntington Park, California. The band was formed in 1981 by guitarists Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman and vocalist and bassist Tom Araya. SLAYER’s fast and aggressive musical style made them one of the founding “big four” bands of Thrash Metal, alongside METALLICA, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX. SLAYER were playing at the same time as DIE ÄRZTE and you would have a lot of trouble to decide which band you want to see. 16,000 fans decided to watch their Thrash idols play for the last time on stage. You read that right, SLAYER announced they’ll go on a final farewell tour and of course they want to leave with a bang. Their really fast and aggressive music playing is something that can only be produced by these legends, the solos and riffs were clean, flawless and the sound was so loud that you couldn’t hear your thoughts.This is what you expect from a band like them, they’ll just blow you away, but what I didn’t expect is their almost distant stage presence that night. You would think it was because of boredom maybe, until at the end after playing their iconic song ‘Angel of Death’, Tom Araya sincerely thanked his fans for being there with them and you could feel the sadness of them leaving stages like the ones of Rock am Ring forever. // https://www.slayer.net / https://www.facebook.com/slayer // Setlist: 1. Repentless / 2. Evil has no boundaries / 3. World painted blood / 4. Postmortem / 5. Hate Worldwide / 6. War Ensemble / 7. Disciple / 8. Mandatory Suicide / 9. Born of Fire /10. Seasons in the Abyss / 11. Hell Awaits / 12. South of Heaven / 13. Raining Blood / 14. Dead Skin Mask / 15. Angel of DeathThe night is settled in and now one of the last bands are playing and it wouldn’t be Rock am Ring if you at least don’t have some Rave to finish off the day. Emerging from Cape Town, South Africa, the electronic Hip-Hop duo DIE ANTWOORD struck Internet viral gold with their video hit ‘Enter the Ninja’, but they’re really conceptual artists Watkin Tudor Jones and Yo-Landi Vi$$er presenting their “inner zef”. They were one of the acts that I was the most excited about, since I’ve been listening to their music for a long time and know that they will always bring a great visual show to fit their crazy beats. It is DJ Hi-Tek that steps first on stage and delivers an almost hypnotic beat that has so much bass in it, that your heart vibrates with it. The lightshow was very colourful and borderline epileptic that only intensifies the electronic sound.Soon after Ninja steps on stage and the crowd went absolutely crazy when they played ‘Pitbull Terrier’, Yolandi Vi$$er came out on stage to join Ninja with her unbelievable high pitch voice. There were dancers in the back dancing and twerking and the show in general was a highlight of the night, especially after seeing the audience dancing all along and sing to their famous songs like ‘Fatty Boom Boom’ and ‘I Fink you’re Freeky’. The atmosphere was just was so loaded in energy and good vibes despite being after midnight and very cold outside. // https://www.dieantwoord.com / https://www.facebook.com/DieAntwoord // Setlist: 1.Pitbull Terrier / 2. Fatty Boom Boom /3. Girl I want to 2 eat you / 4. Banana Brain / 5.DntTakeMe4aPoes / 6. Naai is lekker Ding / 7. Baita / 8. Ugly Boy / 9. Cookie Thumper / 10.Gucci Coochie / 11.Fat Faded Fuck Face / 12.Baby’s on Fire / 13. I Fink U Freeky / 14. Happy Go Sucky Fucky / 15. Never le Nkemise 2/ Encore: Enter the NinjaAll Pictures by Elena Arens