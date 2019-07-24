Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 1)

IJssportcentrum, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
19th & 20th July 2019
Dynamo Metal Fest 2019 Day 1 with Baest, Jungle Rot, Grand Magnus, Eluveitie, Avatar, Airbourne
This year’s edition of DYNAMO METALFEST covers not one but two days of LOUD music in Eindhoven. The line-up of the festival is impressive as usual for this very affordable festival with names such as ARCH ENEMY, AIRBOURNE, CARCASS, SOULFLY AND METAL CHURCH, AVATAR, PHILIP H. ANSELMO, ELUVEITIE, ARMORED SAINTS and many more. A melting pot of metal flavours, great atmosphere, food and beer.
Jungle Rot
JUNGLE ROT is an American Death Metal band from Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States, formed in 1992. The band’s name refers to Jungle rot, an infection of the feet, which people developed in the jungle when their military boots got wet and were left on. How lovely. JUNGLE ROT released 10 studio albums, their latest dating from 2018 by the name of the band itself. The bands current line-up consists of Dave Matrise (vocals, guitars), James Genenz (bass) and Geoff Bub (guitars). www.facebook.com/igotjunglerot / http://www.merchlinks.com/junglerot
Music & Performance
Unfortunately due to fitting hellish Friday afternoon traffic, I missed festival opener BAEST. A kick-off with JUNGLE ROT equals an aggressive dose of thrash influenced Death Metal with explicit lyrics about topics such as war, torture, murder, death, and corruption. Great start of the weekend obviously. The crowd however has a heads start on beer and obviously a taste for gruesome loudness, as the first little moshpit starts to form. The most issued word during their show would definitely be “oldskool” and that’s what JUNGLE ROT stands for. Next band starts in 5, 4, 3
Setlist
01. Doomsday
02. Worst Case Scenario
03. Send Forth Oblivion
04. Burning Cinder
05. Stay Dead
06. Strangulation Mutilation
07. Eat Fuck Kill
08. Terror Regime
09. Strong Shall Survive
10. Psychotic Cremation
Grand Magus
GRAND MAGUS are a three-piece Heavy Metal band from Stockholm, Sweden. They started out in 1996. Drawing influence from bands such as BLACK SABBATH, DEEP PURPLE, JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, URIAH HEEP, NAZARETH and MANOWAR, GRAND MAGUS’ sound consists of an amalgamation of Blues, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal and Doom. So far, the band released nine studio albums, the latest titled ‘Wolf God’ dating from April this year. GRAND MAGUS are JB (vocals, guitar), Fox (Bass) and Ludwig (Drums). www.grandmagus.com / www.facebook.com/grandmagusofficial
Music & Performance
From oldskool to heavy, GRAND MAGUS takes over with verve. Tempo goes down with their BLACK SABBATH and DEEP PURPLE influenced sound, but no less on the energy and dynamics on stage. Time for the crowd to catch their breath and sip some more beer while enjoying the performance of Janne Christoffersson (or JB) and his men. Their short setlist gives a brief overview of their repertoire, going from their latest release with ‘Dawn of Fire’ to earlier work with ‘Iron Will’ and ‘Like the oar strikes the water’. Proper Heavy Metal.
Setlist
01. I, the Jury
02. Sword of the Ocean
03. Dawn of Fire
04. Untamed
05. Steel Versus Steel
06. Hövding
07. Iron Will
08. Like the Oar Strikes the Water
09. Hammer of the North
Eluveitie
ELUVEITIE is a Swiss Folk Metal band from Winterthur, Zurich, founded in 2002 by Chrigel Glanzmann. The band’s style incorporates characteristics of Melodic Death Metal combined with the melodies of traditional Celtic music. They use traditional European instruments, including the hurdy-gurdy and bagpipes, amidst guitars and both clean and harsh vocals. Their lyrics include references to Celtic mythology, particularly the Celtic Gaul village. ELUVEITIE is Alain Ackermann (Drums). Chrigel Glanzmann (Vocals, Mandola & Mandolin, Tin & Low Whistles, Bagpipes, Bodhràn), Michalina Malisz (Session Hurdygurdy), Jonas Wolf (Guitars), Rafael Salzmann (Guitars), Matteo Sisti (Tin & Low Whistles, Bagpipe, Mandola), Kay Brem (Bass), Nicole Anspenger (Fiddle) and Fabienne Erni (Vocals, Harp, Mandola). www.eluveitie.ch / www.facebook.com/eluveitie
Music & Performance
ELUVEITIE has known quite a few line-up changes since I saw them last and it sure worked out well for them. Their on stage dynamics have a completely new energy that has its effect on the crowd as they provide DYNAMO METALFEST with a varied set of instruments, styles and vocals. From the raw grunts of vocalist Chrigel in ‘Ategnatos’ to the purest clean vocals of Fabienne in ‘The call of the mountains’. Despite being a band of nine, each and every one of them plays a crucial part of the puzzle, mastering their traditional instruments. ELUVEITIE is a unique band in the scene that is worth watching even if this is not your type of music.
Setlist
01. Ategnatos
02. King
03. The Call of the Mountains
04. Deathwalker
05. Worship
06. Artio
07. Ambiramus
08. Havoc
09. Breathe
10. Rebirth
11. Inis Mo
Avatar
AVATAR is a Swedish Metal band formed in Gothenburg in 2001 by drummer John Alfredson and vocalist Christian Rimmi as LOST SOUL. After several changes in line-up, AVATAR came into existence, made up by Johannes Eckerström (vocals), John Alfredsson (drums), Jonas Jarlsby (guitars), Tim Öhrström (guitars) and Henrik Sandelin (bass). Their unique sound and looks developed over the years, the clown face paint introduced around 2012. Over the years the band released seven studio albums and played numerous festivals both supporting and headlining shows with a range of bands such as OBITUARY, LACUNA COIL, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and AVENGED SEVENFOLD. Their newest album, ‘Avatar Country’, is another concept album around the story of a king, who promises to uphold all values of heavy metal and keeping the genre alive and kicking. www.avatarmetal.com / www.facebook.com/avatarmetal
Music & Performance
A loyal hoard of fans, recognizable by their outfits and face paint, gathered early on at the front of the stage. It’s a long wait, but when they kick off, it’s never a dull moment with these dark clowns from AVATAR country. Having seen them several times over the last couple of years, there is inevitably a repetition in their show elements. Nevertheless, they are entertaining from the first note to the last, with their most danceable heavy metal and energetic vibe. After the show, I need something to sedate me.
Setlist
01. Hail the Apocalypse
02. A Statue of the King
03. Paint Me Red
04. Bloody Angel
05. The Eagle Has Landed
06. Get in Line
07. Let It Burn
08. For the Swarm
09. Glory To Our King
10. The King Welcomes You to Avatar Country
11. Smells Like a Freakshow
Airbourne
AIRBOURNE is an Australian Hard Rock band formed in Warrnambool in 2003. Their debut album, ‘Runnin’ Wild’, was released in June 2007 and peaked in the top 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Their second album, ‘No Guts. No Glory’, was issued in March 2010, followed by ‘Black Dog Barking’ in 2013. Their latest release dates from October of 2016, named ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’. AIRBOURNE is Joel O’Keeffe (vocals/lead guitar), Matt "Harri" Harrison (guitar), Justin Street (bass) and Ryan O’Keeffe (drums). http://airbournerock.com / www.facebook.com/airbournerock/
Music & Performance
According to their own words: AIRBOURNE is the walking, talking, living, breathing, screaming, spitting, fist-pumping embodiment of all that hard rock has encompassed since the movement began. Looking at the wall of Marshall amps, I’ll be the last one to disagree. Influences from legends such as THIN LIZZY, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST and IRON MAIDEN cannot be missed. I’d say they’re in line with AC/DC but 40 years younger. Despite these comparisons, which should only be taken as a compliment, AIRBOURNE has an unparalleled vibe that is uniquely theirs. Headlining this first day of DYNAMO METALFEST, their enthusiasm and drive are relentless. They are here to party and that’s what they’ll do. There is no time for the band nor the audience to catch their breath as AIRBOURNE marches through their repertoire like a machine. At some point, Joel gets up close and personal in the crowd, with the service of a local beer shower. ‘You gotta thin the blood’!
Setlist
01. Ready to Rock
02. Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
03. Boneshaker
04. Chewin’ the Fat
05. Rivalry
06. Girls in Black
07. Cheap Wine & Cheaper Women
08. Bottom of the Well
09. Breakin’ Outta Hell
10. Heartbreaker
11. It’s All for Rock ‘n’ Roll
12. Raise the Flag
13. Live It Up
14. Runnin’ Wild
All pictures by Ruth Mampuys
