Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 2)

IJssportcentrum, Eindhoven, The Netherlands19th & 20th July 2019The second day of DYNAMO METALFEST starts with either coffee and/ or beer. A modest campsite has been opened for this first 2-day edition of DYNAMO METALFEST for those who “party like it’s the end of the world”. Weather forecast for today is capricious, resulting in varied levels of preparedness for rain showers and thunderstorms amongst the crowd: name them optimists versus pessimists.ALIEN WEAPONRY is a Heavy Metal band from Waipu, New Zealand, formed in 2010 by brothers Henry and Lewis de Jong. They have Māori ancestry and several of their songs are written in the Māori language. In 2016 the band was named by UK Metal Hammer Magazine as one of New Zealand’s top 10 Hard Rock and Metal acts. The band toured Europe and North America for the first time in the latter half of 2018, performing as a supporting act for MINISTRY in their American tour. On the 17th of February, 2019, the band (alongside Radio New-Zealand) released a ten part documentary series entitled: 'Alien Weaponry Shake Europe', which documented their European tour the year prior. The band's musical style has been described as Nu-Metal tinged Thrash, and thrashing Groove-Metal with the band naming Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, and LAMB OF GOD as inspirations. www.alienweaponry.com / www.facebook.com/pg/AlienWeaponryThey are also often likened to a Māori version of Roots-era SEPULTURA, both for their musical style and infusion of indigenous culture into their music. The band consists of Lewis de Jong (guitar and vocals), Henry de Jong (drums), and Ethan Trembath (bass guitar). ALIEN WEAPONRY seems determined to show the Dutch what they're made off, and their impressive kick-off can be heard loud and well from the parking lot. These young kiwi's don't play around and serve DYNAMO METALFEST with a piece of breakfast that is hard not to like. Do keep an eye on these kids in the future! These young kiwi’s don’t play around and serve DYNAMO METALFEST with a piece of breakfast that is hard not to like. Do keep an eye on these kids in the future!Setlist01. PC Bro02. Holding My Breath03. Rage - It Takes Over Again04. Te Ara05. Hypocrite06. Urutaa07. Nobody Here08. The Things That You Know09. Blinded10. Ahi Ka11. Kai Tangata12. Whispers13. Raupatu14. Rū Ana Te WhenuaTRIBULATION are a Swedish Heavy Metal band from Arvika that formed in 2005. In early 2009, the band released its debut studio album, ‘The Horror’. Their second full-length studio album, ‘The Formulas of Death’, was released in 2013. In 2015, they released their third full-length studio album ‘Children of the Night’ which showed a departure from the Death Metal sound of their first two albums, drawing significantly on traditional Heavy Metal, Black Metal, Psychedelic Rock, Gothic Rock, as well as the occult and supernatural mythology. TRIBULATION are Johannes Andersson (vocals, bass), Jonathan Hultén (guitars), Oscar Leander (drums) and Adam Zaars (guitars). http://www.tribulation.se / www.facebook.com/TribulationofficialTRIBULATON could easily be the most pleasant surprise to perform at this festival. Their early spot on today's schedule just set the bar high for the bands up next. A fascinating performance from these skilled musicians took the crowd on a dark journey with their unique sound of heavy Black Metal with some serious gaze influences. Mesmerizing! As one of the leaders of the Los Angeles Heavy Metal scene, ARMORED SAINT achieved moderate success during the 1980s with their 1983 self-titled EP and first three studio albums: 'March of the Saint' (1984), 'Delirious Nomad' (1985) and 'Raising Fear' (1987). Prior to the release of their fourth studio album, 'Symbol of Salvation' (1991), the band was plagued by extended inactivity, due to record company issues and the death of their original guitarist Dave Prichard, who died of leukaemia in 1990. ARMORED SAINT eventually broke up when Bush joined ANTHRAX in 1992 to replace Joey Belladonna, but reunited in 1999, and has continued to tour and record since then. http://www.armoredsaint.com / www.facebook.com/thearmoredsaintARMORED SAINT is John Bush (vocals), Phil Sandoval (guitar), Jeff Duncan (guitar), Joey Vera (bass) and Gonzo Sandoval (drums). Bringing back memories from about 30 years before, ARMORED SAINT has clearly been around the block. A little older and perhaps even wiser, but most of all very experienced, they set up a well-organized and energetic set that takes the audience through a hint of their substantial repertoire. Age is but a number; these guys know how to rock! A little older and perhaps even wiser, but most of all very experienced, they set up a well-organized and energetic set that takes the audience through a hint of their substantial repertoire. Age is but a number; these guys know how to rock!Setlist01. Raising Fear02. Can U Deliver03. Creepy Feelings04. Last Train Home05. Underdogs06. Seducer07. Reign of Fire08. Win Hands Down09. Nervous Man10. March of the Saint11. Mad HouseThe American Heavy Metal musician is best known as the lead vocalist for PANTERA, DOWN, and SUPERJOINT RITUAL. He is also the owner of Housecore Records and has been involved with several other bands. With an ego that effortlessly expands beyond the stage, PHIL ANSELMO enters the stage to give the audience a piece of legend. And Mr. ANSELMO and the illegals get a warm welcome from an eager crowd. But it is only after an extreme rain shower sets in, that the atmosphere really gets going. No fucks were given whatsoever by a stubborn crowd of metal heads as ‘Fucking hostile’ blasts through the ice skating rink.A serious PANTERA revival came to life with a loud singing, screaming and moshing audience while enormous amounts of water poured down from the sky. As we say in Dutch, we are not made out of sugar (i.e. can handle a little or a lot of rain). http://philanselmo.com / www.facebook.com/philipanselmoSetlist01. Mouth for War (Pantera cover)02. Becoming (Pantera cover)03. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit (Pantera cover)04. I’m Broken (Pantera cover)05. This Love (Pantera cover)06. Walk (Pantera cover) (with Max Cavalera)07. Fucking Hostile (Pantera cover)08. Domination / Hollow (Pantera cover)The American Heavy Metal band was founded in 1980 in San Francisco, California. Their eponymous debut album was released in 1984, and their latest, ‘XI’, was released in 2016. After releasing five full-length albums and touring extensively throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, METAL CHURCH disbanded in 1994. They reformed four years later with their classic line-up but endured numerous line-up changes thereafter, releasing three further studio albums while fronted by Ronny Munroe before again disbanding in July 2009. The group once again reunited in October 2012 and released their tenth studio album ‘Generation Nothing’ a year later. www.MetalChurchOfficial.com / www.facebook.com/OfficialMetalChurchFollowing Munroe’s departure in the fall of 2014, Howe re-joined METAL CHURCH in April 2015 at Vanderhoof’s request, and recorded their eleventh studio album, ‘XI’. METAL CHURCH is Mike Howe (vocals), Kurdt Vanderhoof (guitar), Rick Van Zandt (guitar), Jeff Plate (drums) and Steve Unger (bass). Their show was under serious threat of thunderstorms by looking at the weather forecast, but somehow METAL CHURCH made the sun shine. There seems to be no end to the energy and vibe of these well-experienced musicians, and each and every show they give it all.Setlist01. Damned If You Do02. Needle and Suture03. Badlands04. Gods of Second Chance05. Date with Poverty06. Start the Fire07. No Friend of Mine08. Watch the Children Pray09. The Black Things10. Beyond the Black11. By the NumbersSOULFLY is an American Heavy Metal band formed in Phoenix, Arizona in 1997. In an interview with Max in 2015, it is revealed that the band’s name was taken from the song ‘Headup’ by DEFTONES, a song that Max collaborated on. The original lyrical content revolved around spirituality, political and religious themes, with later albums encompassing other themes including war, violence, aggression, slavery, hatred and anger. SOULFLY is led by former SEPULTURA frontman Max Cavalera, who formed the band after he left the Brazilian group in 1996. SOULFLY incorporates many styles of Metal with Brazilian Tribal and World Music. The band has gone through numerous line-up changes, with Cavalera being the only constant member. For oldskool fans and lovers of the Cavalera brothers, this gig certainly must have been a treat. Despite being a fan of some of their work, their performance seemed to lack the original energy and was comprised of too much obvious routine, cheap tricks and calls for sing-a-longs, jump-arounds etc. Bleed / Plata o Plomo06. Prophecy07. Arise Again08. Babylon09. No Hope = No Fear (with Guitar Solo as outro)10. Tribe (w/Berimbau long intro)11. Ritual12. Dead Behind the Eyes---13. Back to the Primitive14. Feedback! (w/"No" snippet as outro)15. Jumpdafuckup / Eye for an Eye (w/"Crazy Train" instrumental snippet as outro)The English Extreme Metal band from Liverpool was formed in 1985. They broke up in 1996, but reformed almost 10 years later without one of its original members, drummer Ken Owen, due to health reasons. To date, the band have released six studio albums, two compilation albums, four EPs, two demo albums, one video album, and six music videos. CARCASS are regarded as pioneers of the Goregrind genre. Their early work was also tagged as “splatter death metal”, and “hardgore” on account of their morbid lyrics and gruesome album covers. The band's lyrics often focus on animal rights issues. Walker and Steer are both vegetarians. Steer used to be vegan and Walker was a hunt saboteur. CARCASS is Bill Steer (guitars), Jeff Walker (bass / vocals), Daniel Wilding (drums) and Tom Draper (guitars). CARCASS definitely has a reputation in the scene and their performance was enthusiastically received by a moshing, crowd surfing and screaming crowd. Me, I went over to the food corner for a pancake (cheese, bacon, syrup) to watch all this from a distance. And life was good. Corporal Jigsore Quandary14. Heartwork15. Carneous Cacoffiny (Outro)STEEL PANTHER is a Los Angeles, California based Glam Metal parody band founded by former LA Guns vocalist Ralph Saenz (Michael Starr). Originally formed as METAL SKOOL and METAL SHOP they’re known for their energetic live show, the longest running Metal show on the Sunset Strip. On stage, the band both pays tribute to and lampoons the heyday of 80’s Glam Metal. The band’s between-song comedy includes jests at conflict between band members, discussions of drugs, sex, and improvised humour with the crowd. The band released their first album, ‘Feel the Steel’, in 2009 followed by their sophomore effort, ‘Balls Out’ in 2011. After the release of a live DVD ‘British Invasion’ in 2012, STEEL PANTHER started working on their third studio album. In 2014, ‘All you can Eat’ came out. STEEL PANTHER is Michael Starr (lead Vocals), Satchel (Lead Guitar), Lexxi Foxx (Bass) and Stix Zadina (Drums). www.steelpantherrocks.com / www.facebook.com/pg/steelpantherSTEEL PANTHER is great at what they do, making not so glamorous Glam Rock while giggling over dicks and titties. Their shows are entertaining to many and it must be said their musical skills fortunately stretch beyond their colourful spandex and tiger prints. Nevertheless, being a female of the human species in the age of #metoo, I am somewhat eyeballing a certain group of colleagues that still eagerly engage in their thirteen in a dozen show with seventeen girls in a row. It takes two to tango! But perhaps 'that's what women were born to do'. Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)08. 17 Girls in a Row09. Community Property10. Death to All but Metal11. GloryholeThe Swedish Melodic Death Metal band ARCH ENEMY hails from Halmstad, Sweden. The band was founded in 1996 by CARCASS guitarist Michael Amott along with Johan Liiva, both originally from the influential Death Metal band CARNAGE. The band was first fronted by Johan Liiva, who was replaced by Angela Gossow as lead vocalist in 2000, and with Gossow stepping down in March 2014 and being replaced by Canadian singer Alissa White-Gluz, formerly lead singer for THE AGONIST. Gossow remains connected to the band though in the role of manager. ARCH ENEMY has released nine studio albums, a live album (Burning Japan Live 1999), two DVDs and three EPs. www.archenemy.net / www.facebook.com/archenemyofficialMusic & PerformanceWith the replacement of Gossow, a new album was announced as well. The album ‘War Eternal’ was released in 2014. ARCH ENEMY is Alissa White-Gluz (vocals), Michael Amott (guitars), Jeff Loomis (guitars), Sharlee D'Angelo (bass) and Daniel Erlandsson (drums). ARCH ENEMY is a worthy headliner of this year's edition of DYNAMO METALFEST. With risers, pyro's and impossible lighting for photos, power woman Alissa White-Gluz and her guys don't take no for an answer. The crowd will 'know their name' 'as the pages burn'. Jokes aside, ARCH ENEMY puts up an engaging show, especially for fans and newcomers. Enter the MachineEven before this year’s edition was over, the first name has already been announced for next year and early bird tickets for another two-day Dynamo edition have been launched. No one less than oldskool groovers of SEPULTURA will hit the stage. See you next year Dynamo!All pictures by Ruth Mampuys