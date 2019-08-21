Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 3)

Sauwasen, Püttlingen, Germany
8th to 10th August 2019
Rocco del Schlacko 2019 Day 3 with reviews of Yungblud, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Bullet For My Valentine, The Offspring and Nura
The third, and thus the last day of the festival, was pleasant as far as the weather was concerned. The sun was shining and only a slight breeze was blowing. As usual for the last day of a festival, people seemed to be tired and a bit exhausted. Nevertheless, the atmosphere was still great.
Yungblud
YUNGBLUD is a 22-year-old musician from England. His music became better known when he recorded the soundtrack for the second season of the series ‘13 Reasons Why’ in 2018. His music can be attributed above all to Alternative Rock, but also other music styles are represented with him. The first thing you noticed when YUNGBLUD literally jumped on stage was his outfit and a cast on his right arm. He wore a pretty black negligée and black shoes. To round off the outfit, he wore pink socks, which were a nice contrast. With his first song he was able to inspire the crowd directly and to sing along. He was full of energy and jumped from one side of the stage to the other without a break. Directly at his second song ‘I love you, will you marry me’ he proved that he could play guitar despite the cast. With the Pride Flag wrapped around him, which he got from the audience, he began the next song.
Throughout the entire concert, he repeatedly distributed air kisses and shaped a heart with his hands which, of course, the fans liked to return. ‘I think I´m okay’ was originally recorded together with MACHINE GUN KELLY, who couldn’t made it to the Sauwasen. Before he started his last song ‘Machine Gun’, he called a whole group of people from the audience onto the stage, where they performed the song together with the artist. To round the whole thing off, he organized mini-moshpits and even a Wall of death on stage. // Setlist: 01. 21th Century Liability / 02. I love you, will you marry me / 03. King Charles / 04. Anarchist / 05. Polygraph Eyes / 06. Ice Cream Man / 07. Medication / 08. Loner / 09. Parents / 10. California / 11. I think I’m okay / 12. Machine Gun
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
FRANK TURNER is a British singer and songwriter who has been making music since 2001. While he used to be part of a Punk band, today he is often on the road with his band THE SLEEPING SOULS. Their music shows clear influences of Punk and Folk Rock. Welcome to FRANK TURNER’s show number 2377! Energetic and with Folk-Punk the last festival day went on! The members of the band as well as FRANK TURNER entered the stage and already showed class with their outfits. The concert started with the first song ‘Get better’ and immediately the fans were enthusiastic. The music tempted people to dance to the rhythm and to forget their worries and everyday life for a moment. Wherever you looked, you saw fans and curious listeners enjoying the music. Between the songs FRANK TURNER tried again and again to speak German, which of course was very well received by the German audience.
The setlist was peppered with classics and leaves hardly any time for a breather. If you looked at the people in the crowd during the concert, you could see many different types of persons from all age groups, which of course indicated that FRANK TURNER’s music is appreciated by young and old. The Rocco visitors turned show number 2377 into a celebration that traditionally ended with ‘Four Simple Words’ and a large circle where FRANK TURNER came to dance with one person until it ended in a hilarious moshpit. // Setlist: 01. Get Better / 02. 1933. / 03. Long Live the Queen / 04. If Ever I Stray / 05. The Road / 06. Photosynthesis / 07. Polaroid Picture / 08. Blackout / 09. Plain Sailing Weather / 10. Be More Kind / 11. The Way I Tend to Be / 12. Little Changes / 13. The Next Storm / 14. Try This at Home / 15. Recovery / 16. I Still Believe / 17. Four Simple Words
Bullet For My Valentine
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE was founded in 1998 and has been commercially successful since 2006. The four guys from Wales are best known for their Heavy Metal and Hard Rock music. Five albums have already been released by the band, which were all very successful and well received by the fans. BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE struck at prime time with full power and amazed the Saarland with their Metalcore. The intro sounded though the Sauwasen and the band members entered the stage. Behind them you can see two big angel wings; the cover of their last album ‘Gravity’. The concert started with ‘Don´t need you’. Immediately you could see the audience singing and head banging to the rhythm. At the same time, one could also observe that both young and some older fans were among the audience.
Already with the second song ‘Over it’ the fans showed their skills with head banging, pogo and crowd surfing. In general, the audience showed no signs of fatigue, although the celebration had been non-stop for three days. Moshing and pogoing the fans jumped over the festival area and enjoyed the show. With their most famous songs like ‘Your Betrayal’, ‘Scream Aim Fire’, ‘Tears don’t fall’ or ‘Waking the demons’, they offered a well-mixed setlist of new and older songs. So it was normal that every fan freaked out a bit. The band played their songs for a good 90 minutes and showed that they are full of energy. I would even say that they are actually better live than on their albums. In any case their concert was a great success and did not disappoint the fans. // Setlist: 01. Don’t Need You / 02. Over It / 03. Your Betrayal / 04. 4 Words (To Choke Upon) / 05. The Last Fight / 06. Venom / 07. Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do) / 08. Piece of Me / 09. Scream Aim Fire / 10. Tears Don’t Fall / 11. No Way Out / 12. Waking the Demon
The Offspring
THE OFFSPRING is an American Rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, the band has consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland, bassist Greg K., guitarist Noodles and drummer Pete Parada since 2007. Over the course of their 34-year career, they have released nine studio albums and experienced several line-up changes, including switching drummers. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, being considered one of the best-selling punk rock bands of all time. With a crowd completely energized even after a short break to set up the stage, it was time to dance off to the headliner of the day. Right from the beginning, fans were singing along. ‘All I Want’, ‘Come Out and Play’, ‘Staring at the Sun’, ‘(Can’t Get My) Head Around You’, ‘Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)’, and ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ were all performed with passion. The show ended with a song that once made the band world-famous: ‘Self Esteem’. Then, after only 70 minutes, the time travel to the 1990s was over.
NURA
NURA is a young German female rapper from Wuppertal and became known as part of the rap duo SXTN. Since the break-up she performs solo and released her first album ‘Habibi’ this year. Together with her DJ Sam Salam, NURA was able to entertain her audience from beginning to end. She started her concert with ‘Ich bin schwarz’, actually a song by SXTN. With two background dancers full of energy, the whole thing was rounded off. Immediately after the second song ‘Radio’ NURA and the audience toasted and made fun of the Saarland. Again and again NURA involved her DJ and her audience in the concert by talking to them and making jokes. For the song ‘Sativa’ NURA invited a girl from the crowd up on the stage to sing with her. Afterwards she was even allowed to stay next to the DJ. Two songs later she got the chance to do stage diving for the first time.
With exactly such situations NURA showed that she is very close to her fans and she is very grateful to them. This closeness to the fans could certainly also shown by other artists, because the concert became much more intense and pleasant. NURA proved with her way that she belongs on stage and enjoys playing music for her fans. Even though she sometimes used playback for the hooks, she was still there with body and soul, singing and rapping her voice almost hoarse. She couldn’t resist taking a bath in the crowd herself and just threw herself off the stage. It was really fun watching her on stage and seeing her passion for music and her fans. // Setlist: 01. Ich bin schwarz (SXTN song) / 02. Radio / 03. Chaya / 04. Habibi / 05. Sativa / 06. Laut / 07. Was ich meine / 08. Chaya (Remix) / 09. Frischfleisch (SXTN song)
At the Rocco del Schlacko 2019 everything was included. Sunshine, rain, best music from Punk, Rock, Techno, Hip-Hop from national and international bands, party in front of the stages, on the campground, dancing, laughing, celebrating people and enough Moshpits. In short, the festival was a huge success that will be continued in 2020.
All Pictures by Elena Arens
