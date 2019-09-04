Live Review: Feuertal Festival - Wuppertal 2019

Waldbühne Hardt, Wuppertal, Germany
30th August 2019
Feuertal Festival 2019 with Haggefugg, Mr. Irish Bastard, Unzucht, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen, Feuerschwanz, Subway to Sally
As every year, the Waldbühne Hardt in Wuppertal attracted numerous visitors from near and far to the Feuertal Festival 2019. Far away from the big events, around 2,000 visitors come here year after year to listen to mostly rock and medieval sounds. Moderator MajorVoice first opened the festival on Saturday afternoon with the official Feuertal anthem. The partly musical, partly comedic moderation with changing outfits pleased the visitors throughout the day.
Haggefugg
Musically the Feuertal Festival 2019 started with HAGGEFUGG. The band, which describes their music as “Cheers-Medieval party Rock” (“Prost-Mittelalter Party Rock”), is musically located somewhere between FEUERSCHWANZ, SCHELMISH and MR. HURLEY & DIE PULVERAFFEN, and did a fine job in her role as opener.
Mr. Irish Bastard
With Irish Folk it went on with MR. IRISH BASTARD, who played the stages for 13 years now and already played with stars like FLOGGING MOLLY, FIDDLER'S GREEN or DROPKICK MURPHYS. A grandiose, energetic show!
Unzucht
For musical diversion now the UNZUCHT came quite convenient. The band around the charismatic singer Daniel Schulz delivered a damn fine show and a solid demolition of the Waldbühne, which one would have liked to have liked longer later.
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
The pirates of MR. HURLEY & DIE PULVERAFFEN boarded the stage next. In 2015, the funny sailors made their first appearance at the Feuertal Festival, and they delivered a great, interactive show again this year. With their last album, ‘Leviathan’, of course, one or the other piece could not be missing. Especially the medley, which included songs by JOHNNY CASH, THE BEATLES, WIZO, SCOOTER, CULTURE BEATS and EIFFEL 65, made for a decent mood.
Feuerschwanz
Talking about exuberant lyrics and wild celebration, of course, a band cannot be missed: FEUERSCHWANZ! “Mead and puss” (“Met und Miezen”) instead of historical correctness has always been a motto of the band, which they also indulged extensively here. Together they sang, danced, drank mead and celebrated old and new hits.
Subway to Sally
With SUBWAY TO SALLY the Feuertal Festival was coming to an end a bit prematurely. The festival veterans with singer Eric Fish, who was not only the moderator of the Feuertal Festial for many years but also composed the official festival hymn, just released their latest album, ‘HEY!’, from which one or the other song was on the setlist. With an energetic, although completely pyro-free concert, SUBWAY TO SALLY proved that they rightly got the spot as headliners. And although an approaching thunderstorm and a heavy downpour put the concert on a temporary compulsory break, SUBWAY TO SALLY concluded the Feuertal Festival 2019 with an outstanding show.
Beside the concerts the Feuertal Festival 2019 had a lot to offer, too: The small medieval market invited to stroll and shop, the grounds of the Hardt to linger, dance and relax. A beautiful, contemplative festival that marks my personal end to the festival season year after year - and hopefully for many years to come.
All pictures by Emma Mzyk
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIM PETRAS
|Thu Sep 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THOMPSON SQUARE
|Fri Sep 06 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEØMA
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIGHT THE FIGHT
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAY SUE ME
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HERRENGEDECK
|Sat Sep 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sat Sep 07 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRASH BOAT
|Mon Sep 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUZANNE SANTO
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHN PAUL WHITE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MANOWAR - Joey DeMaio Spoken Word Tour “The Blood Of the Kings”
- Preview D:UEL - Claudia Brücken and Susanne Freytag perform the music of PROPAGANDA
- Preview CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE - An Evening of Talk and Music Germany 2020
- Preview DEATHSTARS - European tour 2020
- Preview PLUSWELT FESTIVAL BERLIN EDITION - Berlin 2019
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - Hamburg 2019-10-31
- Preview BARONESS - Münster 2019-10-26
- Preview SLIPKNOT - Germany 2020
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 3)
- CD Review: Atlantean Kodex - The Course of Empire
- CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel
- CD Review: Eraldo Bernocchi, FM Einheit and Jo Quail - Rosebud
- CD Review: Siren - Up from the Depths: Early Anthology and More
- CD Review: Tytus - Rain after Draught
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Jungstötter & P. A. Hülsenbeck - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- CD Review: Iris - Six
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
- Live Review: Of Mice & Men - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Parkway Drive - Luxembourg City 2019
- Interview: Brook - August 2019
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 2)
Latest News
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
.