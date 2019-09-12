Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2019

Ratiopharm Arena, Neu-Ulm, Germany
7th September 2019
Volle Kraft Voraus Festival 2019 with Eisbrecher, And One, Mono Inc., Diary of Dreams, A Life Divided, Heldmaschine
Already for the third time, the Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm has opened its doors for the Volle Kraft Voraus Festival and as in the two years before it was a complete success - one day, six bands and lots of fun! The Door Open was at 13 o’clock and already at 13:30 o’clock the hosts of this event, EISBRECHER, could be seen at the autograph session.
Heldmaschine
This year there was no moderator. HELDMASCHINE opened the concert program at 3 p.m. The band is known for their costumes and light effects, which of course were not missing. Good Rock music was for the audience a very good start for this festival. Unfortunately, they only had 30 minutes on stage, but HELDMASCHINE really gave their best.
A Life Divided
Next up was A LIFE DIVIDED. The band really took their time, the last album was released in 2015. I can’t remember the last time I saw the band on stage, at least a long time ago. But there is also very good news: on 31st January 2020, the new record, ‘Echos’, will be released and after that from 1st February the band will be on tour. But back to the show, the fans were really well-prepared. The first rows had armed themselves with white heart shaped balloons with “A LIFE DIVIDED” written on them. And as soon as the band came on stage, the hearts went into the air. It was a very nice and great performance.
Diary of Dreams
I’m always looking forward to this band. If DIARY OF DREAMS are in the line-up, a great show is simply pre-programmed. Adrian Hates on stage fascinates me again and again with his energy and strong appearance. But the 55 minutes of the show were over much too fast.
Mono Inc.
MONO INC. had prepared a good mixture of new and old songs for their fans. The magnificent costumes of the band members only intensified the atmosphere, furthermore I admire the beautiful Katha Mia and her voice again and again.
And One
AND ONE were the only band who didn’t come from Rock or NDH genre, but their Synth Pop fits perfectly into the line-up. Steve Naghavi rocked the place, people danced and sang everywhere. Steve beamed, laughed and danced. It was great fun to watch him.
Eisbrecher
At 21:30 it was time for the highlight of the evening, the hosts EISBRECHER came on stage and with ‘Verrückt’ there was no stopping. The visitors expected two hours of pure pleasure. But unfortunately afterwards it was over.
The third Volle Kraft Voraus Festival was very good again and I am looking forward to next year. The date is already fixed: 12th September 2020, Neu Ulm, Ratiopharm Arena. And besides EISBRECHER, also LORD OF THE LOST, MAERZFELD and NULL POSITIV have been announced so far. So, make a note of the date and we’ll see you at the Volle Kraft Voraus 2020!
All Pictures by Daria Tessa
