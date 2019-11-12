Live Review: Tomorrows Ghosts Festival - Whitby 2019 (Day 1)

Whitby Pavilion, Whitby, UK
1st November 2019
Tomorrows Ghosts 2019 day 1 with AlterRed, October Burns Black, She Past Away and Clan of Xymox
Whitby Goth Weekend now has a rival, in the form of Tomorrows Ghosts Festival. The original weekend has somehow lost its way and struggles with its identity - it’s now a twice-yearly festival that celebrates all things gothic, but essentially isn’t very Goth. By this I mean lots of people turn up and dress up in a theatrical manner, it’s a large street party carnival - but the minority are true Goths. It has become a parody of Goth, kind of a cruel caricature of all Goths. It’s no longer a festival I have viewed as a necessity in my annual Goth calendar. This is where Tomorrows Ghosts steps in, especially after the promoters of the original Whitby Goth Weekend lost the hire of the main concert venue in the town. Tomorrows Ghosts is a music festival, Goth music for Goths. Yes, in many ways the damage to the Goth image and culture is already done where Whitby is concerned, but hey, this is a full-on Goth music festival - what’s not to like!
AlterRed
ALTERRED are a band I have wanted to catch up at a live gig for some time. They are based in London and classify themselves as Electro-Rock and list influences as NINE INCH NAILS, BOWIE, IAMX, GARY NUMAN, MARILYN MANSON, DEPECHE MODE, 3TEETH, ROB ZOMBIE, MINISTRY, SKINNY PUPPY and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY. Considering their influences are almost a complete discography of my own record collection, I’ve instantly become a fan - and was so excited to see them play tonight. https://www.facebook.com/AlterRedMusic / https://alterred.bandcamp.com
Music & Performance
Mikey AlterRed wildly enters the stage, wearing a black straight jacket, his arms tied, but allowing him to hold a microphone. His reputation as a great stage performer is already jumping out quicker than it takes him to get himself out of the straight jacket. He snarls, twist and turns - he’s stood upright, he’s on his knees - this is one very energetic performer. He’s joined by four band members: guitar player, synth drums and keyboard player. All are dressed in black, Rob Silver, guitar, with a beanie hat, Angus Hobbs, drummer, with a “bowler hat” and tie and Charlotte Forest, keyboards, with red hair and a black stripe across her eyes. They all added extra depth to the bands imagery without resorting to the more obvious clichés of a Goth band. Lighting was unfortunately nothing special, and the stage performance lacked atmosphere for this reason.
As the band settle into their set, their trademark melodies shine through. This is no aggressive Industrial band as some of their influences suggest. There is a certain subtlety to their playing, a subtlety that hides just how twisted their sound is - it lurks, it peaks at you from behind the ajar door. It’s there, behind every corner, hiding behind structured song writing and melodies. It’s quite an intriguing mix, you find yourself being dragged into the world of ALTERRED rather than being kicked sharply in the delicate parts. It oozes, it caresses. From soaring synths to creepy carnival style pounding beat. Mikey’s vocals are part of this feeling, it’s in fine form tonight and manages to create the same emotive feeling as the studio sound. Charlotte, provides the keys - I’m a big fan of the more synthesized dark music sounds (I come from the GARY NUMAN school of music) and she is a great asset to the band.
Her persona on stage is aloof, she doesn’t interact - not a criticism, it’s not that she’s so intent with her playing either, it’s just a certain coldness that I love to see when watching a good keyboard player. And yes she can play, from my vantage point, at the side of the stage I can see she’s a busy girl, swooping synths through to tinkling piano. Both drummer and guitar player did a similar sterling job, playing tight and visually entertaining too. Good stuff. Mikey changed his outfit at one point into the set, he returned with a wide brimmed hat, jacket and a black face mask. Some of his moves at this point were certainly a little Michael Jackson, but hey, he got away with it - his outfit suited this hat holding / tilting stance.
I really enjoyed the whole set, and was for me the highlight of the evening - as much as I had been anticipating SHE PAST AWAY and CLAN OF XYMOX. ALTERRED is far better band than an opening festival band ever should be.
Setlist
01. Only Way is Down
02. Dead and Cold
03. I Breathe You
04. Breaking News
05. You Get Nothing
06. Broken Glass
07. Click
08. Fleshbind
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 6.5
Sound: 7.5
Total: 7.5 / 10
October Burns Black
Born in 2015, OCTOBER BURNS BLACK could perhaps be described as being born out of the ashes of Goth Rock. I lost faith in the genre as it became progressively stale, that was until I heard OCTOBER BURNS BLACK tonight. Familiar, but refreshingly energised it will find favour for all those hankering a rebooted FIELDS OF NEPHILIM or SISTERS OF MERCY style of Rock. The studio band is made up of a fine line up: Rod Hanna (vox), James Tramel (Bass), Lars Kappeler (Guitar), Simon Rippin (Drums) and Tommy Olsson (Guitars). Gordon Young (Guitar) has replaced Tommy for the evening’s performance, but works with the band in the studio (mastering). James is the founder and driving force of the band, like all the band members he is well known within the scene, he is the bass player for THE WAKE. http://octoberburnsblack.com /https://octoberburnsblack.bandcamp.com
Music & Performance
I have to start my review of the evening to initially say I’m not the target audience - my musical tastes expand across a wide array of dark, Gothic sounds, but have long since departed Goth Rock territory. As I sat in the photography pit waiting for the band I wasn’t very excited at the prospect of an evening of dreary, treacle gloopy guitar riffs and deep Eldritch vocals. Even as the band appeared, camera in hand, I was still not enthused - here they were looking like they had stepped directly out of a mid-eighties Goth Rock catalogue. Dressed in black with wide brimmed spaghetti western hats, long hair and dark sunglasses - the whole set of traditional Goth Rock ingredients. I expected to take images from the photography pit for the required first three songs, a few more distant images and then to politely take very little more notice.
How wrong I was, after even the intro track my ears pricked. Something stirred in my soul, an awakening - I was hankering my time in the Goth clubs of yesteryear. It’s difficult to explain. How can this occur? I’ve thought about this since the gig. I’m still a little bewildered in all honesty! There’s no questioning they guys are all good at what they do, and boy they are a tight band - they get together like all good bands do. There’s nothing to fault, it’s pretty much perfect playing, vocals, production, song writing and melodies. Catchy hooks, great riffs. But to capture my interest like they did, with essentially a “been done before” sound is nothing short of miraculous. I ended the gig engrossed, and the very next day found myself immersed in their back catalogue. I’m a “born again Goth Rocker” - how did that happen. Praise indeed. Get to see them, you’ll thank me.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. With You
03. Light on Light
04. Two World Collide
05. Arrowhead
06. Shimmer
07. Dark Times Ahead
08. Cast Aside
09. The Predator
10. Reflections
Rating
Music: 7.5
Performance: 8
Light: 6.5
Sound: 7.5
Total: 7.4 / 10
She Past Away
A rarity, a band that truly stands out from the crowd. From Turkey, singing Turkish poetry with THE CURE style guitars and Electro / Disco style keys. Founded in 2006, the band now just consists of Volkan Caner (vocalist and guitarist) and Doruk Öztürkcan (keyboard and synth drums). They list their influences as Coldwave, Post-Punk and Old-school (Industrial, EBM, Punk). https://shepastaway.org /https://www.facebook.com/shepastaway
Music & Performance
I was excited to see this band, I’ve never got round to seeing them, even though I’ve attended festivals where they have appeared. Both Volkan and Doruk appear on stage, the visual contrast of the pair adds to the drama - one is of the Robert Smith-school of dress, the other has stepped out of a future sci-fi movie based on the look of KRAFTWERK. The lighting was by far the best of the evening, adding interest and emphasised their visual appeal. Some outstanding Post-Punk style guitar work from Volkan, along with those distinctive keyboard sounds from Doruk now blast into the crowd. There is a noticeably bigger crowd now, and they were into this sound, as it bounced around the hall more began to dance and move. Yet again, Tomorrows Ghosts had attracted another musically perfect act, very difficult to fault.
Vocals are difficult to make out, but I don’t speak Turkish, and they sound much the same on their studio recordings. Doruk knows his way around the two banks of electronics in front of him, he looks cool and unflustered as he projects those cold synthetic noises into the crowd. Volkan has a warm style of guitar playing that contrasts greatly to the cold synthetic nature of the electronics - mesmerising. Their new album tracks mix with the old, seamlessly - yes the newer material is a little more upbeat, but it all stands in line and melts together perfectly. The set was over far too quickly, I had at last seen SHE PAST AWAY. They had captivated my attention and raised the bar for CLAN OF XYMOX.
Setlist
01. Belirdi Gece
02. Sanri
03. Katarsis
04. ¡Disko Anksiyete!
05. Asimilasyon
06. Durdu dünya
07. Renksiz
08. Ritüel
09. Kasvetli Kutlama
10. Ruh
11. Monoton
12. Insanlar
13. Bozbulanık
14. Izole
15. Hayaller
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 8
Light: 7.5
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Clan of Xymox
One of the granddaddies of the scene - first forming in 1981. They came to the attention of many UK listeners through the John Peel Radio 1 show. John specialised in finding alternative bands and bringing them to the public attention - this is how I found the band. At this point they were described as Darkwave. It’s quite an evolution from then onwards, with various band members coming and going, name changes and directions of musical styles. The only constant throughout has been Ronny Moorings. https://www.clanofxymox.com / https://www.facebook.com/clanofxymox.official
Music & Performance
I’ve seen CLAN OF XYMOX several times, so I knew what a high standard of music they present, and conversely how poor the lighting would likely be. There was talk beforehand of them not allowing photography, so even with any poor, dim lighting I was delighted when the promoter managed to convince them to allow it. They all entered the stage, as usual in dim lighting, a blue wash. It’s a five piece band this evening; Ronny Moorings, Mojca Zugna, Mario Usai and Sean Göbel - with one in the darkness that I couldn’t make out - apologies to the reader, I believe it to be Sebastian Ludwig or Daniel Hoffman. Ronny was dressed in a buckled shirt and of course stood out due to his unique hair style. Mario looked cool in a black leather biker’s jacket and zipped trousers - and of course Mojca looked stunning as normal with a short black buckled mini-dress. The two dealing with the keys and electronics were in the darkness to the rear of the stage, almost certainly dressed in black - I can’t be sure how they presented themselves.
The crowd was now at its largest for the evening, the anticipation for the band had grown as the evening progressed. There was now a heightened level of excitement and the crowd were determined to enjoy themselves. When I ventured into the crowd, after taking photos from the pit, there was lots of dancing and movement. Not to be taken as a criticism to the band, nor the lighting engineers, but perhaps the crowd had decided to amuse themselves, as the poor lighting didn’t allow much clear viewing. Bands in this scene often prefer this kind of lighting, but I would suggest more smoke may add to the visual moody appeal. Musically they were as stunning as I expected, blasting through the years with a fine mix of tracks. Great favourites such as Jasmine and Rose, Loneliness and Farewell were amply filling the pavilion.
This was the type of gig we have all come to expect from CLAN OF XYMOX. Great electronics mixed with some very fine guitar playing - it’s a tried and tested set of ingredients that just works so damn well. Thoroughly spectacular end to the evening, I enjoyed it as much as I knew I would. I need not add to my review, it was XYMOX - they are fantastic on stage.
Setlist
01. Stranger
02. Your Kiss
03. Jasmine and Rose
04. Louise
05. Emily
06. Hail Mary
07. Leave Me Be
08. Loneliness
09. Obsession
10. Muscoviet Mosquito
11. A Day
12. Going Round
13. Cry in the Wind
14. This World
15. Back Door
16. In Love We Trust
17. Farewell
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 8
Light: 5
Sound: 8
Total: 7.4 / 10
Final last words must go to the festival itself. Apologies I could only cover one night, as I had previously agreed to review and photograph Static Darkness at Slimelight the following two nights. The second night that I missed at the festival was a truly epic line up of WAYNE HUSSEY AND THE DIVINE, INKUBUS SUKKUBUS, GROOVING IN GREEN and SYD.31. I fully expect that the night was equally well organised and enjoyable as the opening night. I had lost faith in the Whitby Goth scene, and certainly I am now convinced it has a real future again as a true Goth music festival. A fantastic turn around for the UK Goth community - now if only we could cull the non-Goth fancy dress at the street level we may be able to hold our heads high and proud like we once did in this unique Bram Stoker seaside town festival. But for now, Tomorrows Ghosts - well done!
All Pictures by Kevin Stevens (Coast to Coast Image Works)
