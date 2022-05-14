Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 1)

Gianpula Main Room at Gianpula Village, Malta22nd to 24th April 2022Dark Malta is a very special, surely unique concept born from the mind of DJ Hades - a legendary visionary for the Gothic way of life within the Mediterranean region. I firmly believe this festival will become a firm favourite within the busy European Gothic calendar, it provides the ability to have a holiday on a historic island with a fantastic climate and see some great bands.This year the festival has moved to Gianpula Village, a massive sprawling venue born in the famous (infamous?) era of Mediterranean island clubs in the 90s. The festival takes over the main room, which at this time of the year is a covered (tent) arena, but still with access to much of the village. On the Saturday night the village is open to the local night clubbers, but it didn’t seem to cause any problems - and of course the main room is Dark Malta ticket holders only. There was an alternative market with clothes and merchandise, including official band merchandise - and don’t forget the Dark Malta Art Exhibition too.Opening the festival is London based Metal Industrial band DIE KUR. A strong choice for opening the festival, the guys provided a blistering set from their back catalogue - and of course some wicked theremin playing. The world needs more theremin.Next comes PSIDERALICA, who provide a head kick to the senses with their energetic, sensual performance of dance orientated electronic rock with huge swathes of powerhouse guitar. This was for me a standout performance of the three days of Dark Malta, if I wasn’t awake and ready for a festival beforehand, I was now. Energetic, sensual catchy melodies and great vocal performance.Cult band NOSFERATU need little introduction, although technically classed as a second wave traditional Goth band, they seem to have been around for a very vampiric eternal time. Their dusky, gloomy tunes went down so very well and a complete contrast to the openers to the festival. Quality musicianship.Perfection in dark sounds, ASH CODE was eagerly awaited by all. They didn’t disappoint, powerful drum machine beats in the tradition of SISTERS OF MERCY with ample keyboard driven melodies that put DEPECHE MODE to shame. Faithful to the cause commanding vocals make this simply an exceptional act to see live and they added so much to Dark Malta. Sublime.The first night of Dark Malta 2022 was nearly over, the atmosphere had been electric throughout, the varied bands had stamped their influence on the festival crowd. However, the headliner for Friday night is exceptionally talented - including when creating an electric atmosphere. They did this again tonight with aplomb, MOONSPELL were completely awesome. Throughout their exquisite performance they commanded your attention, they are a band that exude quality - especially when placed on a stage. Special vocal ability, tight confident musicianship and a stage presence to die for - this is band confidence in the extreme. Wow, MOONSPELL certainly left their stamp on Dark Malta!All Pictures by Kevin Stevens