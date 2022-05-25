Live Review: Felsenburg Festival - Bad Segeberg 2022

Kalkberg, Bad Segeberg, Germany20th May 2022After the first Felsenburg Festival in 2019 was a huge success with over 3,500 visitors, the host announced in the same year that there would be a second one in 2020. Due to the Corona pandemic, however, the festival had to be postponed until 2022. The 2nd Felsenburg Festival has an excellent line-up, consisting of: SALTATIO MORTIS, FEUERSCHWANZ, KNASTERBART and MAC CABE & KANAKA (last-minute replacement for FUCHSTEUFELSWILD).MAC CABE & KANAKA is a small band from Lübeck, northern Germany, consisting of four members. The band was the replacement for FUCHSTEUFELSWILD, who could not perform due to illness. MAC CABE & KANAKA’s music is characterised by guitar, bodhrán and mandolin, which give the listener the impression of being on the high seas. Since their founding in 2013, the two founding members have been joined by two additional musicians. This year there are still several opportunities to see MAC CABE & KANAKA live, as they will be playing at the Wacken Open Air as well as at various MPSs (Medieval-Phantasy-Spectaculum). https://maccabekanaka.deMusic & PerformanceThe evening in Bad Segeberg was opened by two founding members of MAC CABE & KANAKA, who created a perfect start for the evening with their sympathetic manner. Already during the second song ‘Bonnie ship the diamond’, the first rowing-polonaise of the evening formed. The band shared two anecdotes from their time in the pedestrian street, about the encounters they had with the police because of their name, and the resulting racist fallacy. The duo’s performance was not only authentic, but also extremely pleasant.I have personally not heard of MAC CABE & KANAKA before, so it was the first time I saw them live and heard their music. I was positively surprised since I’m normally listening to way harder music. They have definitely sparked my interest, and I’m looking forward to see them again in June!Setlist01. Hamburger Veermaster02. Bonnie Ship The Diamond03. John Kanaka04. Old Chariot05. Botany Bay06. Health to the CompanyRatingMusic: 8.5Performance: 10Light: 6Sound: 8Total: 8.1 / 10Since 2012 KNASTERBART has been bringing Folklore from the gutters to their listeners. The band is the result of a merger of some musicians from the band VERSENGOLD and MR HURLEY UND DIE PULVERAFFEN. The band announced their break-up in early April 2022 and at the same time their final tour ‘Alles muss raus’, which will take place in 2023. https://www.knasterbart.deMusic & PerformanceThe band is known for their no-ambition-to-work-attitude and their ironic, very rough humour. In keeping with the band’s spirit, as little effort as possible was put into the performance, which generally has the most authentic conception of piracy I've ever seen. In the past I could never do much with KNASTERBART, as their humour was too flat for me and accordingly never saw them live. Contrary to my expectations, KNASTERBART live was definitely worth a visit, as the live atmosphere is simply terrific, and I am glad to have seen them before they disappeared.Setlist01. Wir sind Knasterbart (Intro)02. Kneipenschlägerei03. Sauf mich schön04. Mein Stammbaum ist ein Kreis05. Cotton eye Joe06. Laich mich ein07. Mein Körper ist ein Tempel08. GossenabiturRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10Since their founding in 2004 near Erlangen (Bavaria, Germany) FEUERSCHWANZ delivers Mediaeval-Rock at its finest. In the last few years, Metal influences have been used more and more by the band. In December 2021, the band released their 10th album ‘Memento Mori’, which directly reached the first place in the German charts. https://feuerschwanz.deMusic & Performance“We’re heading north...” the lead singer, Hauptmann Feuerschwanz, said, “...that’s where the most party-mad people live”. The crowd acknowledged this statement with approving roars and fulfilled that statement to the fullest extent. The song ‘Schubsetanz’ was celebrated excessively as always and the whole infield turned into a big mosh pit. In addition to the great performance of the musicians, FEUERSCHWANZ brought along one of their dancers, who underlined the passion with which the band plays.Setlist01. Memento Mori02. Untot im Drachenboot03. Metfest04. Ultima Nocte05. Schubsetanz06. Methämmer07. Dragostea din tei (Cover)08. Rohirrim09. Das 11te Gebot10. Warriors of the World11. Hörner HochRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 10Total: 9.3 / 10Their new single ‘Pray to the Hunter’ will be released on the 10th of June this year. The octet SALTATIO MORTIS was formed in 2000 at Ronneburg castle in Hessen, Germany. One of the mottos of the band is “Who dances, doesn’t die”. According to this motto the band plays their songs that vary from Folk-Rock to Metal. https://www.saltatio-mortis.comMusic & PerformanceBefore their performance, SALTATIO MORTIS had already been greeted with resounding applause when Alea, the lead singer, watched KNASTERBART’s performance and took time afterwards to sign autographs and take photos with his fans. Shortly before SALTATIO MORTIS were to enter the stage, it started to rain, and by rain, I mean cloudburst. The stage had to be cleared of the puddles that formed in a few minutes by some stage technicians. But as the northern Germans are more than used to rain, it didn’t kill the mood; some grabbed their rain capes, others got rid of their T-shirts, which were soaking wet from the mosh pit anyway.The band, known to be an extremely good live performer, lived up to their reputation and SALTATIO MORTIS had the crowd on their side within seconds despite the heavy rain. The impressive sounds were accompanied by a fire show that highlighted the celebrating crowd.Setlist01. Bring mich zurück02. Wo sind die Clowns03. Dorn im Ohr04. Loki05. Brot und Spiele06. Brunhild07. Große Träume08. Heimdall09. Veitstanz10. Mittelalter11. Rattenfänger12. Für Immer Jung13. Hypa Hypa (Cover)14. My Mother Told Me (Cover)15. The Dragonborn Comes (Cover)16. Unsere Zeit17. Ich werde Wind18. Nie wieder Alkohol19. Prometheus Provocation20. SpielmannsschwurRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 8.8/ 10All Pictures by Lilly Wand