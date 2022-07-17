Live Review: Brememinale - Bremen 2022

Osterdeich, Bremen, Germany
14th July 2022
Breminale 2022 with Nackt, Bitch Boost Bunny, Twins in Fear and Grausame Töchter
Do you like village fairs and city festivals? I used to visit that kind of events quite often in my hometown and the villages nearby when I was still in school. The concept was simple most of the time. Put a ROLLING STONES cover band on the bill, the band of the local fire fighters, maybe a school choir in the afternoon and a DJ playing German Schlager…
In slightly bigger towns you might be lucky to see a one hit wonder from the early 1980s and an AC/DC cover band. Not so in Bremen. The organisers of the Breminale were brave enough to throw old concepts overboard (right into the river Weser so to say) and dare a refreshment. Reason enough to hit the road in Hanover and take a trip to Bremen. Unfortunately, we could not see all bands of the event. However, here are a few highlights.
Let’s start with NACKT (“naked”) from Oldenburg on the stage “Dreimeterbretter”. The self-description of the band: “social criticism pulling knickers” and “phantasies of late pubertal long-term students”. Imagine a mix of the young FALCO, UDO JÜRGENS on weed and Northern German coolness. An appropriate onset of the evening.
We left the open-air stage here and moved over to a tent called “Schleuse” (sluice). On the bill: BITCH BOOST BUNNY. An Electro Pop duo performing songs about sugar daddy’s, prey preferences and - bitches. Candy floss with razor blades. The two of them seem to be new in the business and surprisingly do not even have a social media footprint. I am curious what we will hear from them in the future.
Next on were TWINS IN FEAR. The band has seen their stage debut as a duo in late 2019 a few weeks before lock downs have stopped live music all over the world. The gig in Bremen was their live come back, presenting an additional musician playing guitar. The band currently works on their second album and has presented some for their new songs for the first time. They performed a convincing show and I’m looking forward to their new album.
Headliner of the evening were GRAUSAME TÖCHTER (German for Cruel or Horrific Daughters). Their music includes elements of EBM, Electro Pop and hard-hitting club Aggrotech. The band has released six albums so far and performed numerous shows in Fetish Clubs and at Gothic Festivals. Compared to these events the show was a bit softened but probably still a surprise for many people who haven’t heard of them before. However, the reaction of the audience was positive, and I am sure the band has won several hearts and new fans. Singer Aranea Peel has lived in Bremen for quite a while so playing at the Osterdeich was a sort of a home match she has obviously enjoyed.
The band performed songs from their lates album ‘Zyklus’, another dystopic view on modern society including topics like hedonism, independence and the damage drugs cause to people. The band is going to play in several German cities in 2022 and early 2023 so if you want to see their live show without considering a mainstream festival crowd check out their tour dates. The set ended with a furious cover version of JOACHIM WITT’s NDW smash hit ‘Goldener Reiter’, featured on GRAUSAME TÖCHTER’s album ‘Engel im Rausch’.
Nice going, Breminale! We promise to come back.
More information about the abovementioned artists:
NACKT: https://www.instagram.com/nackt.offiziell
TWINS IN FEAR: https://www.instagram.com/twinsinfearofficial
GRAUSAME TÖCHTER: https://www.instagram.com/grausametoechter
All Pictures by Christian W.
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ULTIMA RATIO FEST - Leipzig 2022-09-30
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Dresden 2022-09-09
- Preview DAF - Bielefeld 2022-09-21
- Preview SUEDE - Two German shows to support new album
- Preview BREMINALE - Bremen 2022
- Preview WACKEN OPEN AIR and WACKEN WEDNESDAY - Wacken 2022
- Preview AMORPHIS - Turku 2022-07-21
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Tuusula 2022-07-20
- Preview MIDAS FALL - Huddersfield 2022-06-20
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Oberhausen 2023-06-20
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Bottlekopf - The Jokes Are Over
- CD Review: Motor!k - 3
- Live Review: Midas Fall - Huddersfield 2022
- CD Review: Grace Solero - Metamorphosis
- CD Review: Golden Apes - From The Sky EP
- Live Review: Broilers - Essen 2022
- CD Review: Meshuggah - Immutable
- CD Review: Melancholic Seasons - The Crypt Of Time
- Live Review: 29th Wave-Gotik-Treffen - Leipzig 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Municipal Waste - Electrified Brain
- CD Review: Vanquisher - An Age Undreamed Of
- Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Marky Ramone - Munich 2022
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Hunger
- CD Review: Breathe Your Last - Apocalypse
- Live: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Berlin 2022
- Live Review: Iggy Pop - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Alice Cooper - Düsseldorf 2022
- Live Review: Folkfield Festival - Gelsenkirchen 2022
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day Summer - Ostende 2022 (Day 3)
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
- OZZY OSBOURNE - Announce new studio album “Patient Number 9”
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - ‘Blame It On The Boom Boom’ from the new double live album ‘Live From The Royal Albert Hall... Y’All’ via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2022 - Euphoric reunion with 150,000 guests
- BLACKCARBURNING - “All About You” EP by Mark Hockings (mesh)
- ERASURE - New album “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)” on 12 Aug 2022 via Mute Records
- ZOLA JESUS - New single “Into the Wild” from forthcoming album “Arkhon” out on June 24, 2022 via Sacred Bones
- SEADRAKE - Release “The Fever Extended” EP
- PIXIES - New album “Doggerel” on 30 Sep, Single “There’s A Moon On” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS 2022 - Combichrist with old-school set confirmed
- DEPECHE MODE - Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher dies at the age of 60 - An epitaph
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
.