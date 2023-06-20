Gallery: Papa Roach - Esch sur Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg17th June 2023Over the past two decades PAPA ROACH have established themselves as true trendsetters in Rock music. They have been nominated for three Grammys, toured the globe with everyone from EMINEM to MARILYN MANSON as well as headlining festivals in their own right, and crafted the anthem ‘Last Resort’ which is still in heavy rotation on radio stations worldwide twenty years after its release.Formed in 2005, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD inched towards mainstream dominance under the radar with unprecedented success for a modern band. Preceding the current playlist-hopping genre-less boom, they defied stylistic boundaries from day one integrating rap, rock, and electronic. The band wrapped up the second leg of the “Rockzilla” tour with PAPA ROACH, FALLING IN REVERSE & BAD WOLVES in support of their recently released 8th studio album, ‘Hotel Kalifornia’.PAPA ROACH’s tenth full-length ‘Who Do You Trust?’ from 2019 saw the band returning to their hungry and humble roots and illustrated why they have managed to remain relevant while musical trends ebb and flow. The band passed 1 billion streams on Spotify and is notching up over 6.5 million streams a day across multiple playlists. Entering a new era of their career, they are the sound of genre walls being broken down, leaving only one thing to say… “Viva La Cucaracha!”All Pictures by Elena Arens