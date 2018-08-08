Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dorette Gonschorek (voice, guitar) from Unplaces

UNPLACES released their new record, ‘Changes’, on 1 June. And we had the opportunity to talk to Dorette about tattoos and distract her a little bit from the release right before the first concert of their German tour. Now I would like to share our conversation with you.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? How long did it take you to decide to get it?: How many tattoos do you have? Can you tell us how you got them?: Did you already get all the tattoos that you wanted, or do you plan to get some new ones in the future?: I have come to like tattoos and tattoo artists who have their own unique style. I would like to get a tattoo done by an artistic duo known as Expanded Eye (http://cargocollective.com/expandedeye/tattoo). I would like them to interpret my lyrics to our song called "Time". I would like the tattoo on my lower left arm. But they are very busy artists and picky too, so I don’t know if I can get in. I also follow a facebook page called Ink On Sky. That’s where people post photos of very high quality tattoos. There I have come across Eva Krbdk (https://www.instagram.com/evakrbdk), whose incredibly detailed round tattoos have fascinated me. I could imagine making such a landscape tattoo, because I am very close to nature and I like being outside. We’ll see what happens and what else inspires me.: Did you get all your tattoos done by the same tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose a tattoo artist? And finally, who draws your sketches?: Getting tattooed hurts. How do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Have you ever had any regrets about getting tattooed?: Do you think there are any taboos when it comes to tattoos? What image would you never get yourself and what don’t you like seeing on other people?: Some people say that the drive to acquire new body art is addictive while others say that it fails to meet the true definition of addiction, simply calling it passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Tattoos have become a fashion trend; many people do not care about the meaning behind them, they just want to have something colourful on their skin, to be trendy. Those people often just go to a tattoo salon and ask them to show which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they are kind of like production line workers now. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this?: I would also like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos. Back in the day, many people believed that if you had a tattoo, you would never be successful and would not find a “good” job. Has this mind-set and people’s perception changed or do these prejudices still exist?: What advice would you give to the people who are going to get their first tattoo? How should they choose a tattoo artist? Should they get it done in colour or in black and white? Can you give any practical advice?Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa & Perverted-PuppetPhotos by Michael Schwettmann (http://www.michaelschwettmann.de, https://www.facebook.com/michaelschwettmannphotography)