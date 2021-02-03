Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Elias (vocal) from EphemeraL

Today, let’s introduce our artist with his own words: “Hello there, my name is Elias, I am the lead vocalist and composer in the Melodic Death Metal band from Thessaloniki, Greece, called EPHEMERAL. Thank you for featuring me!”When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I got my first tattoo 10 years ago, in 2010. It is my favourite lyrics from a band called A DAY TO REMEMBER. Once I heard this specific line, I was so motivated and felt that this kind of “philosophy” represents me 100%. It took some time though to take the decision to have it tattooed because, here in Greece, these things were (and up to a point still are) considered to be taboos.How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?Well, I am not sure I can count them because I got my left arm sleeved, so let’s say that it’s only a big one (haha). Well, each one has a story, there are some I can share, I guess. Apart from my first one that is my aspect on life, I got a clock that has stopped at 7:00. ‘VII’ is called our first EP as a band and I consider it as a milestone in my life + It represents my navigation through time. I have a compass, which is my navigation through space and a compass’s perpetual movement is humanity’s movement as well. I also have an angel and a devil-ish figure which represent the good and the evil, but you cannot quite tell which is which!Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?Unfortunately, while I was having my sleeve done, COVID happened and I had to stop because of the lock down. But I have some things in mind and I will definitely get more ink in the future because my sleeve is not full yet.Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?I got all my tattoos in my hometown in Thessaloniki, Greece. Except for the 1st one, I had all my tats done by one amazing artist here in Greece, Spyros Peit. I chose to work with him because he is one of the best and he is an “old school” guy. He is a true artist and a good guy as well, also responsible for my sketches as well!Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?It does indeed hurt, especially in some parts of the body. During a session I always listen to music, waiting to see the final result and try to think something else. In some parts of the body, you can always use some “meditation” in order to withstand the pain. Spoiler alert, not all pain is terrible though. There are some parts that I maybe (or maybe not) enjoyed the pain.Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?Definitely NO. I decided to have my tats done in an age, that I couldn’t regret. I was pretty damn sure about the result, so again, NO. But if I had something done in a younger age and since we’re all changing point of views day by day things may have been different. My advice is, if you want to get a tattoo, then do it in an age that you are sure about it. Don’t rush things. There is always time!What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?Apart from political tattoos (and more specifically parties that put democracy in danger), I don’t think there are tattoos that can be considered a taboo. You can do whatever you like, as long as you like it. Who am I to judge? I don’t like the 50s like tats, but this is just me. All my life I have never judged a book by its cover, so why do it now? If you like it then do it! I also detest people who are judging someone’s ink. Tattoo is something very personal and the true definition of subjective point of views. Don’t know if I am clear. We don’t have the RIGHT to judge.Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?The eternal question. I think it’s both a passion and an addiction. Once you start, it’s hard to stop. That’s simply the truth!Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?Once you decide to get something done, then I think that it’s no one other’s business. Call it a trend, call it a personal decision, people should really must not care. Thus, I don’t care either. As for the second part, I think that tattoo artists are still artists. I mean, have you tried to draw something in paper? It’s pretty difficult. Even if you draw something not from memory, let’s say even if you “reproduce” an image, it’s still an art, right?I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Not quite sure if this applies in rest of Europe, but in Greece it definitely is. Unfortunately, all changes in history if they are not applied by violence, takes a lot of time to be applied. I mean like A LOT OF TIME. So, in Greece’s conservative and religious society tattoos and business are two different worlds. The prejudice you mentioned, not only exists, but can also affect your professional life. For example, I may be a musician but I still have a day job. My day job is one that if you have a tattoo you can never be successful. I have to hide it. Even from my parents as well (even though I am not 18 years old), because they can’t stand their son to be a “criminal” or “uncultured, uneducated” etc. Hard times! There is hope though. Our generation is more open to things like tattoos, piercings etc.Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?If you are at an age that you won’t be having regrets, then DO IT! It’s your body, your beliefs, yours everything. As I said before NO ONE has the RIGHT to judge. Choose the sketch, choose the artist and go DO IT. As for the artist and sketches, anyone can visit the artist’s Instagram or Facebook page and decide which fits them most. Easy peasy in the age of technology.Links: www.facebook.com/Ephemeralskg /www.instagram.com/ephemeral_skgofficial /https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPAJ7Ln5qX8 / https://ephemeralskg.bandcamp.com/releasesProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaTitle picture from a video shoot ‘Bloody News Online Fest’, tattoo pictures by Elias