Special: The Year 2016 - Top 20 Albums

No. 20: Cruise [Ctrl] - Let's Rock
It's the 5th full-length album of this Belgian duo and once again, it's brilliant minimal techno / ambient music.
No. 19: Ascetic - Everything is becoming
This young Australian trio (now based in Berlin) delivered a perfect sophomore album, which evokes JOY DIVISION and SWANS.
No. 18: Enzo Kreft - Turning Point
This musician had released two tapes in '83 / '84. This year, he came back with a compilation and a brand new CD. For lovers of JOHN FOXX, GARY NUMAN and OPPENHEIMER ANALYSIS.
No. 17: All Your Sisters - Uncomfortable Skin
Jordan Morrison and Mario Armando Ruiz managed to give a worthy successor to their first album, once more a postpunk jewel.
No. 16: Covenant - The Blinding Dark
The legendary Swedish synth-pop / future-pop act is back with a surprising, unconventional but stimulating album.
No. 15: Trentemøller - Fixion
The Danish electro legend confirmed his evolution towards a more postpunk / wave music, with the help of Jehnny Beth (Savages) on vocals.
No. 14: Savages - Adore Life
Post-punk at its best once again for this young all-female band from the UK led by Jehnny Beth. And a must-see live act!
No. 13: HøRD - Focus on Light
Sébastien Carl from Bordeaux delivered a fantastic first full-length LP, with beautiful, deep and dreamy synth wave.
No. 12: Orphx - Pitch Black Mirror
This American duo has more than 20 years of existence and is now at the heart of the fusion between techno and industrial music.
No. 11: Peine Perdue - Nuit Blanche
An amazing, self-released album featuring Stéphane and Coco's unique minimal synth and spoken word vocals.
No. 10: UnderViewer - Wonders & Monsters
Patrick Codenys and J.-L. De Meyer (Front 242) revisited their “proto-Front” tracks and the result is... a wonder.
No. 9: Whispering Sons - Endless Party
This very young band from Belgium is the next big sensation on the scene. Their postpunk is led by the amazing sepulchral voice of their female singer.
No. 8: Pure Ground - Giftgarten
Greh Holger (Chondritic Sound) and Jesse Short delivered a brilliant album of minimal body music, with a more experimental side, this time.
No. 7: An Pierlé - Arches
Usually in the indie-pop category, this Belgian singer/ songwriter surprised everybody with this dark, mystical masterpiece, somewhere between DEAD CAN DANCE and Kate Bush.
No. 6: Marie Davidson - Adieux au Dancefloor
The Canadian singer/ artist released her 3rd solo album on the famous Minimal Wave label and it's again a great combination of cinematic krautrock and minimal techno with a French-pop touch.
No. 5: Essaie Pas - Demain est une autre Nuit
This is again Marie Davidson, but here together with her partner in crime Pierre Guerineau, for their first (and excellent) album on DFA Records.
No. 4: John Foxx - 21st Century: A Man, A Woman And A City
The British synth-pop legend released this compilation of his finest collaborations of the last decade, including the superb new track ‘A Man and A Woman’.
No. 3: Luminance - The Cold Rush
Hailing from Paris, DA released his second full-length LP, which features a series of synth-pop gems, including the superb ‘Martyr’ and a duo with K. Grip from AGENT SIDE GRINDER.
No. 2: Dernière Volonté - Prie Pour Moi
Frenchman Geoffroy D. delivered yet another masterpiece of dark synth-pop with a subtle dark-folk overtone.
No. 1: Drab Majesty - Completely Careless
Deb Demure's darkwave music was ubiquitous in 2016. It illuminated the year via abovementioned compilation but also via a single (‘The Heiress’) and a cooperation with KING DUDE.
This TOP20 was established in cooperation with WΛVES, the radio show, which can be streamed here: www.mixcloud.com/wavesenglish.