Special: The Year 2016 - Top 20 Albums

2016 is coming to an end and it is time now to look back what the year brought us. In this article, our editor Phil Blackmarquis shares with us his top 20 of the best albums/ EP's of 2016 in the category “wave music”, which includes new-wave, darkwave, postpunk, synth-pop, minimal synth, EBM, etc. You’ll find albums you’d probably expect but there are also some bands you probably never heard of. And the top positions might surprise… And now, enjoy reading!It's the 5th full-length album of this Belgian duo and once again, it's brilliant minimal techno / ambient music.This young Australian trio (now based in Berlin) delivered a perfect sophomore album, which evokes JOY DIVISION and SWANS.This musician had released two tapes in '83 / '84. This year, he came back with a compilation and a brand new CD. For lovers of JOHN FOXX, GARY NUMAN and OPPENHEIMER ANALYSIS.Jordan Morrison and Mario Armando Ruiz managed to give a worthy successor to their first album, once more a postpunk jewel.The legendary Swedish synth-pop / future-pop act is back with a surprising, unconventional but stimulating album.The Danish electro legend confirmed his evolution towards a more postpunk / wave music, with the help of Jehnny Beth (Savages) on vocals.Post-punk at its best once again for this young all-female band from the UK led by Jehnny Beth. And a must-see live act!Sébastien Carl from Bordeaux delivered a fantastic first full-length LP, with beautiful, deep and dreamy synth wave.This American duo has more than 20 years of existence and is now at the heart of the fusion between techno and industrial music.An amazing, self-released album featuring Stéphane and Coco's unique minimal synth and spoken word vocals.Patrick Codenys and J.-L. De Meyer (Front 242) revisited their “proto-Front” tracks and the result is... a wonder.This very young band from Belgium is the next big sensation on the scene. Their postpunk is led by the amazing sepulchral voice of their female singer.Greh Holger (Chondritic Sound) and Jesse Short delivered a brilliant album of minimal body music, with a more experimental side, this time.Usually in the indie-pop category, this Belgian singer/ songwriter surprised everybody with this dark, mystical masterpiece, somewhere between DEAD CAN DANCE and Kate Bush.The Canadian singer/ artist released her 3rd solo album on the famous Minimal Wave label and it's again a great combination of cinematic krautrock and minimal techno with a French-pop touch.This is again Marie Davidson, but here together with her partner in crime Pierre Guerineau, for their first (and excellent) album on DFA Records.The British synth-pop legend released this compilation of his finest collaborations of the last decade, including the superb new track ‘A Man and A Woman’.Hailing from Paris, DA released his second full-length LP, which features a series of synth-pop gems, including the superb ‘Martyr’ and a duo with K. Grip from AGENT SIDE GRINDER.Frenchman Geoffroy D. delivered yet another masterpiece of dark synth-pop with a subtle dark-folk overtone.Deb Demure's darkwave music was ubiquitous in 2016. It illuminated the year via abovementioned compilation but also via a single (‘The Heiress’) and a cooperation with KING DUDE.This TOP20 was established in cooperation with WΛVES, the radio show, which can be streamed here: www.mixcloud.com/wavesenglish