CD Review: ASP - GeistErfahrer

Details
asp geisterfahrer
Artist: ASP
Album: GeistErfahrer
Genre: Gothic Rock
Release Date: 4th November 2016
Label: Trisol


Album Review

The previous album of German Gothic Rock formation ASP still pleases me with its rich material, which is rather hard to perceive at once. Actually it’s typical for the band: the first five albums form ‘Der Schwarze Schmetterling’ (Black Butterfly) series that could be considered a gothic novel. So don’t be surprise if you can’t define ASP’s style with one or two tags. The musicians themselves call it Alternative Rock, NDH, with the influence of Folk, Darkwave, Electronic Music and some Gothic slant, or even Gothic Novel Rock. And you will be able to hear everything on the new album ‘GeistErfahrer’. There’s also a bonus CD on which one can find various versions, editions and remixes of well-known songs, while the main album gives an opportunity to enjoy brand new compositions. Only ‘Carpe noctem’ was on the previous album, but in a different interpretation. Now it sounds more transparent and less anxious.

In whole the new work produces an impression as strong and its predecessor, containing even less tracks, eight to be exact. It should be mentioned that in 2012 there came out the limited edition of the EP with the same title. Maybe the current release continues the story or solves the conflict started earlier, or maybe not. We will know it only in the next series. It feels like everything to be continued.


Tracklist

01. GeistErfahrer
02. In Sack und Asche
03. Strom
04. ÜberHärte
05. Carpe noctem
06. Abertausend Fragen
07. Weichen[t]stellung
08. Danach


Line-up

Asp (Alexander Frank Spreng) – Vocals
Tossi (Andreas Gross) – Bass
Lutz Demmler – Guitar, Keyboard
Sören Jordan – Guitar
Stefan Günther  – Drums


Website

http://www.aspswelten.de / https://www.facebook.com/AspsWelten 


Cover Picture

asp geisterfahrer


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10





