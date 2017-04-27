CD Review: Blackfield - V

Artist: BlackfieldTitle: VGenre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 10th February 2017Label: kScope musicBLACKFIELD is an alternative rock band from the UK. Often, the band is also labelled as progressive rock, but the musicians themselves not really fancy about it. Without tags BLACKFIELD represents a really complex music, which is at the same time quite friendly and easy to listen to. So if you're not afraid of the guitar solos and conceptual pop rock album from honourable musicians - you're on the right way to having something special in your musical collection.From the first minutes of 'V' it is clear that this is a high quality album, very well thought through and made with a lot of passion to music. BLACKFIELD is in fact a duo of Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen. Aside to this band, they are well known for their solo careers. And Steven Wilson is also associated with OPETH, KING CRIMSON, YES, ANATHEMA and others. If this is not enough, Alan Parsons produced three tracks on the album: 'How Was Your Ride?', 'We'll Never Be Apart' and 'The Jackal'. To convince you for sure that this album is definitely has to be heard, the London Sessions Orchestra was recruited for the string arrangements.BLACKFIELD describes the 'V' as a loose concept album themed around the ocean and the cycle of life. Musically it is possible to describe as light melancholic melodies. Somehow 'V' sounds a little bit out of time... but what is the time now? Nostalgic pain of the past hunting us every day. So this record might be a great pill. The record calls to us from the middle 90s - objectively best period of pop music. For example, the 'Lonely Soul' could be easily put in the same row with Kylie Minogue's 'Confide In Me' and The Verve's 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'.VIDEOhttps://youtu.be/TwtJxOJqmMchttps://youtu.be/zXvX7JEe1fwhttps://youtu.be/jFKBA_TsgWwalbum teaser: https://youtu.be/OtCrRZDJhkk01. A Drop in the Ocean02. Family Man03. How Was Your Ride?04. We'll Never Be Apart05. Sorrys06. Life is an Ocean07. Lately08. October09. The Jackal10. Salt Water11. Undercover Heart12. Lonely Soul13. From 44 to 48Steven Wilson – lead vocals, lead guitar, keyboardsAviv Geffen – lead vocals, guitars, keyboardsSeffy Efrati – bass guitarTomer Z – drums, percussionEran Mitelman – piano, keyboardshttps://www.facebook.com/blackfieldhq / http://kscopemusic.com/bfMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10