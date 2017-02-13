CD Review: Freakangel - How The Ghost Became

Artist: FreakangelTitle: How The Ghost BecameGenre: Industrial Metal / Alternative RockRelease Date: 3rd February 2017Label: Digital World AudioSimple start listening to ‘How The Ghost Became’ by FREAKANGEL! This is the best advice I can give! ‘How The Ghost Became’ is a genius art piece, powerful, unique and polished till perfection, which will blow your mind no matter in which musical genre you are! You will be taken to the cinematic journey, so accept the challenge to experience it, or continue to read this spoiler on your own risk!I closed my eyes without any expectations, without checking the song titles or cover visuals, I focused on the sound, emotions, didn't think about lyrics... instantly with the first sounds I was dragged in the mystic world and set of mind of the protagonist. Explosion of detailed, layered visuals was happening dynamically in front of my eyes. Songs were like scenes in the movie, appearing in the right rhythm and evoking strong emotions, very well thought through. I haven't found any moment for which I could tell that it is the weak point in the album. It simply sneaked under my skin, and while catching deeper and deeper in, the hunger for more was raising until the last song came and then I put it on repeat.This time I have lyrics in front of me, but first let’s see the album’s artwork done by Mayhem Project Design. The cover of the album seems simple while actually being complex, look deeper: there is a picture of the misty wood with opened undefined path, there is a white sign painted over it, there are hands above this picture in precise position. The hands look real with power over all. The woodland is just a picture in the back plan, unreal formation. The white sign is both, on the unreal picture and held between the real hands, floating in between the two worlds. You can feel something invisible being present there, and then look down, in the title of the album ‘How The Ghost Became’ which word is circled with the same white paint?All lyrics are written by Dmitry Darling, creepy creations, invisible worlds, sick actions, heavy thoughts... into this hell the angelic clear voice of pure beauty by Meya Matzerath is thrown, delivering guest vocals in ‘Hell And Back’, reaching the highest climax with masterpiece precision. Every song strongly stands on its own while multiplying emotions of the album as a whole. First song is short and direct to the point, the introduction and the title says it all, ‘Mardyakhor’ (In Early Middle Persian Mardyakhor is a legendary creature, half human, half animal). The typography and underlined lyric riffs form the booklet like the spell, till the last song, the last sound, which literally bounce between ears, like the spirit which is finally released... remember the cover?What about the sound? Three different tensions could be felt and distinguished, like three different states of mind. Where does it come from? ‘How The Ghost Became’ is the fourth album of FREAKANGEL and the huge turning point. It is emotional, raw rock with electronic elements and organic sound, the dark oppressive atmosphere, powerful wide range of vocals and more metal sound than ever before. The last song, ‘Giving Up The Ghost’, is groovy, similar to FREAKANGEL’s past, ‘Make Me Disappear’ reminds of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and MARILYN MANSON, while the opening song ‘Witness The Fall’ is an example of super-heavy sound. All three styles are greatly intertwining, smoothly developing emotions and keeping the intense flawless rhythm. I hope this is not just a transition in the styles but a mix which will be kept as the unique language of FREAKANGEL, the new signature of industrial metal.After years of intense touring around Europe, numerous festivals, ‘How The Ghost Became’ will be a great surprise for all new and old FREAKANGEL fans. It is highly recommended listening to which I am giving the highest marks.01. Mardyakhor02. Witness The Fall03. Insight04. Make Me Disappear05. In The Witch House06. Giving Up The Ghost07. Hell And Back08. Death Walks With Us09. Kingdom Of Fire10. DevotionD. Darling – vocals, keyboards, programmingArt – lead & rhythm guitarsTanel – bass guitarRoman D. – drums, percussionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10