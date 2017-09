Live Review: Me The Tiger - Berlin 2017

Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany7th September 2017Would you like electro pop sensational tunes? On their five-stage tour thought Germany, ME THE TIGER came to Berlin's Bi Nuu on September 7th. Unfortunately only about 30 spectators were enticed out by the Swedes but nontheless a great concert was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone there.Gabriella Åström (vocals & synth), Tobias Andersson (synth & guitar) and Jonas Martinsson (drums) from Falun / Sweden had the 3rd album, ‘What is beautiful never dies’, released in August 2017. The band produces an electronically driving sound, full of energy and melancholy. The focus is on the strong refrains. ME THE TIGER represent a new generation of electronic music, they are a fresh wind in the established electronic music scene. The texts as well as the message are a central part of ME THE TIGER. In a time when individualism thrives, the band wants to emphasize the solidarity values and contribute to a better and more friendly society: supporting ME THE TIGER is not only a part of the heart-breaking sound of their fantastic electro-pop album ‘Vitriolic’, no, you will also be part of their energetic and live shows. Together with the band they support a strong, self-confident and sincere voice in society. http://www.methetiger.com / http://www.facebook.com/MeTheTigerEven though there were not so many people present, the audience was quickly dancing and singing to the wonderfully electro pop with its catchy choruses. The three musicians had absolute fun on the stage and transferred this to the audience. Above all, Tobias made it right when playing the guitar, kicking and jumping almost to the point of exhaustion. In one song he even gave the guitar to a fan in the audience. Some quiet songs amongst the electronic beats created a breath of air. All those who were not in the Bi Nuu have missed a great concert. ME THE TIGER have arrived at a point where their career could lead steeply upwards and a new generation of electronic music would be launched.01. What is beautiful02. Slottet03. Saknaden04. Myheroine05. Ariana06. Headlines07. Meadow08. Hollow09. Kerosene10. Everything I am11. I thought sleep would do it12. Hiraeth13. Pocket sized edition ending14. As we really are15. What promises are worth16. All we hadAll pictures by Anastasia Filippova