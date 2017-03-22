CD Review: Pretty Reckless, The - Who You Selling For

Artist: The Pretty RecklessTitle: Who You Selling ForGenre: RockRelease Date: 21st October 2016Label: Universal MusicRock’n’Roll is more alive than ever! And who keeps it alive and rolling? A woman. THE woman! The woman who is impossible not to adore, Taylor Momsen, of course with the help of a genius guitarist and co-mastermind Ben Phillips, as well as bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins: all together THE PRETTY RECKLESS.Rock’n’Roll’s history is rich for stories of selling soul to devil. This motif is quite often in THE PRETTY RECKLESS. And I’ll be damned, it’s for a reason. After their debut in 2010 they’ve been almost non-stop on tour, released the second studio album, and again on the tour wrote the current record ‘Who You Selling For’. One of the brightest vocalists Taylor Momsen is 23 now. With every album we’ve been witnesses of her progress and growing up. The pretty blond girl immediately shocks not only with her amazing voice, but also with her smart and dark lyrics, which get more and more obscure with the years. Obviously music for Momsen is a channel to confess and to shout out all the rage and agony of a young woman.The third studio album is surprising by its duality. On the one hand it’s full of beloved drive, which THE PRETTY RECKLESS are famous for. ‘Oh My God’, ‘Prisoner’, ‘Wild City’, ‘Living In The Storm’ are the great additions to the best known ‘Make Me Wanna Die’ and ‘My Medicine’ from the debut album. But Taylor keeps discovering her charisma, her woman nature, and pushes the limits of her creativity. So near to the rebellious hits there are gospel devil’s confessions like ‘The Walls Are Closing In’, ‘Take Me Down’, ‘Back To The River’, ‘Who You Selling For’. Wondering how would the acoustic version of THE PRETTY RECKLESS sound? The answer is on this album: ‘Bedroom Window’. Who would’ve think that somebody today will keep writing the rock-n-roll history, more over with such a passion and will? So if you don’t want to miss it - check out ‘Who You Selling For’.VIDEOhttp://www.vevo.com/watch/the-pretty-reckless/oh-my-god-(official-music-video)/USRZR1700240http://www.vevo.com/watch/the-pretty-reckless/take-me-down-(official-music-video)/USRZR160016701. The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman02. Oh My God03. Take Me Down04. Prisoner05. Wild City06. Back To The River07. Who You Selling For08. Bedroom Window09. Living In The Storm10. Already Dead11. The Devil’s Back12. Mad LoveTaylor Momsen – VocalsBen Phillips – GuitarMark Damon – BassJamie Perkins – Drumshttp://theprettyreckless.com / https://www.facebook.com/theprettyrecklessMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10