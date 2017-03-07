Newsletter Subscription

Gallery: Diary of Dreams - Moscow 2017

IMG 9442Volta, Moscow, Russia
17th February 2017
Diary of Dreams

DIARY OF DREAMS in Moscow! There was too much of everything. Too lonely. Too crowded. Too personally. Too undisguised. Too over. Too incomplete. Too hurt. It's just about me, not about others. DOD shows are always so deep and so touching for me. They are some kind of emotional drug and emotional protectors. We did not have Hilger as second guitarist in Moscow and the music, especially old hits such as ‘The Curse’, ‘AmoK’, or ‘Haus Der Stille’, sounded more electronic and powerful with new arrangements in the same moment. I was crying. But the show was just great. Enjoy the pictures!

  • IMG_9007
  • IMG_9064
  • IMG_9080
  • IMG_9086
  • IMG_9094
  • IMG_9123
  • IMG_9130
  • IMG_9190
  • IMG_9195
  • IMG_9205
  • IMG_9208
  • IMG_9213
  • IMG_9239
  • IMG_9289
  • IMG_9291
  • IMG_9292
  • IMG_9296
  • IMG_9302
  • IMG_9315
  • IMG_9319
  • IMG_9321
  • IMG_9324
  • IMG_9349
  • IMG_9384
  • IMG_9442

www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams 

All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva 

