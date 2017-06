Gallery: Blink-182 - Oberhausen 2017

König-Pilsener-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany13th June 2017BLINK-182 are back for four headliner shows in Germany! The band, who started in a little garage, has by now sold more than 50 million records – worldwide receiving countless platinum, gold and silver awards. The band motto still is "Crappy Punk Rock Since 1992". No setback could stop them, not even the split from singer, guitarist and founding member Tom DeLonge.With Matt Skiba from ALKLINE TRIO, they found a great replacement. With Skiba, BLINK-182 recorded the new album, wearing the programmatic title 'California' and going back to the roots: short, fast, rough and loud! For their tour, they brought A DAY TO REMEMBER and LOWER THAN ATLANTIS as special guests. Please enjoy our pics from the show!http://www.lowerthanatlantis.com / https://www.facebook.com/lowerthanatlantishttp://www.adtr.com / https://www.facebook.com/adtr01. All I Want02. I'm Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?03. 2nd Sucks04. Right Back at It Again05. Have Faith in Me06. Naivety07. Paranoia08. If It Means a Lot to You09. The Downfall of Us Allhttp://www.blink182.com / https://www.facebook.com/blink18201. Feeling This02. The Rock Show03. Cynical04. Anthem Part Two05. What's My Age Again?06. First Date07. Bored to Death08. Built This Pool09. Down10. I Miss You11. Dumpweed12. Reckless Abandon13. She's Out of Her Mind14. Always15. Violence16. Sober17. Family Reunion18. Dysentery Gary19. Los Angeles---20. All the Small Things21. Brohemian Rhapsody22. DammitAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com