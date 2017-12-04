Gallery: Enter Shikari - Luxembourg City 2017

1st December 2017
Enter Shikari
On the 1st December, ENTER SHIKARI came back to Luxembourg to present their latest album, ‘The Spark’, which was released in September. The quartet from St. Alban plays since 2003 in the same cast, which is nowadays quite unusual. The band plays a mix of Hardcore, Punk, Electro, Trancecore and Alternative to cover their own preferences, which is very popular by the fans.
This popularity was noticeable during the whole concert. They started with ‘The Sights’ and the crowd began to sing every single word with Rou Reynolds. It is remarkable but ENTER SHIKARI is one of the bands whose fan base is very lyric secure, sing willingly and also is a vociferous audience. It was notable that there were a lot of old-school fans in the room, because they really celebrate the older songs like ‘Anything Can Happen in the Next Half Hour’ and ‘Sorry You're Not a Winner’. With the newer songs, the people were not as energetic. I heard a lot of people talking about the best ENTER SHIKARI show they have ever seen and that was right! For ‘Airfield’, Rou Reynolds even performed on the little balcony in the “den Atelier” and the crowd loved it. All in one the concert was a huge success for the location and the crowd. I even think that the band also loved it to be back in Luxembourg. http://www.entershikari.com / https://www.facebook.com/entershikari
Setlist
01. The Sights
02. Solidarity
03. Anything Can Happen in the Next Half Hour
04. Take My Country Back
05. The Last Garrison
06. Radiate
07. Undercover Agents
08. Arguing with Thermometers
09. Rabble Rouser
10. Airfield
11. Adieu
12. Anaesthetist
13. Sorry You're Not a Winner / Sssnakepit / ...Meltdown / Antwerpen
14. Zzzonked
---
15. Redshift
16. Live Outside
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens