Gallery: Septicflesh - Leipzig 2018

5th January 2018
Septicflesh, Inquisition & Odious
The evening was opened by the band ODIOUS from Egypt. They have already released two albums. If you have not listened to Symphonic Oriental Black Metal before then you should definitely listen to ODIOUS! After the entire club was drowned in smoke, INQUISITION from Seattle entered the stage and rolled over the Hellraiser with their infernal Black Metal sound. Now the Hellraiser was ready for the headliner of the evening. The mighty SEPTICFLESH from Athens entered the stage and the entire Hellraiser was still flooded with fog. Despite not really seeing the bands performing, the fans could not be dissuaded from celebrating the headliner of the evening.
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie