Gallery: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2017

Ratiopharm Arena, Neu-Ulm, Germany8th July 2017The EISBRECHER “Volle Kraft Voraus“ Festival celebrated its premiere in 2017 at the Ratiopharm Arena in Ulm. Before the band is on big tour again in autumn of 2017, Captain Alex Wesselsky and Noel Pix were completing the ‘Shock’ era with a spectacular final with their summer event “Volle Kraft Voraus”, which rocked the Ratiopharm Arena on July 8 for the first time. We have a lot of pictures for you from the first ever “Volle Kraft Voraus” festival.All pictures by Daria Tessa