Gallery: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2017

8th July 2017
“Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival 2017 with Eisbrecher, Combichrist, Welle:Erdball, Lord of the Lost, Unzucht, And Then She Came
The EISBRECHER “Volle Kraft Voraus“ Festival celebrated its premiere in 2017 at the Ratiopharm Arena in Ulm. Before the band is on big tour again in autumn of 2017, Captain Alex Wesselsky and Noel Pix were completing the ‘Shock’ era with a spectacular final with their summer event “Volle Kraft Voraus”, which rocked the Ratiopharm Arena on July 8 for the first time. We have a lot of pictures for you from the first ever “Volle Kraft Voraus” festival.
And Then She Came
Unzucht
Lord of the Lost
Welle:Erdball
Combichrist
Eisbrecher
All pictures by Daria Tessa