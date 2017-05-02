Preview DIE KRUPPS - Germany 2017 presented by Reflections of Darkness

When talking about industrial pioneers, one band cannot be missing: DIE KRUPPS. In addition to KRAFTWERK and EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN, the band from Düsseldorf has been one of the internationally active and relevant pioneers of the sound since the 1980s, who, like no one else, recorded the tool rhythm and the machine sound in a steelwork. Not for nothing, the founder Jürgen Engler borrowed their name from the Essen heavy industry family Krupp and called the first record ‘Stahlwerksinfonie’ - also the last album ‘StahlwerkRequiem’ rejects here.
Bands like FRONT 242, NITZER EBB (with whom they landed the billboard hit ‘Machineries Of Joy’) and RAMMSTEIN also drew their inspiration from the glaring tracks of the pioneers of Electronic Body Music. In 1991, after a musical change, DIE KRUPPS set new standards not only in Germany regarding electronic music with hard rock riffs with their groundbreaking album ‘I’, containing the song ‘Metal Machine Music’, based on Lou Reed's melodic-free feedback album. The heavy guitar sound paired with driving sequencers made DIE KRUPPS the epitome of innovation: this mix makes their music timeless and is still 20 years later the guarantee for full dance floors and energetic live shows.
After a longer break, the band started playing concerts around the world again in 2005 as a result of strong fan demand. Also the whole back catalogue was re-released internationally, and again, in 2013 and 2015 with ‘V - Metal Machine Music’ complete new albums, in which Engler was mainly responsible for the musical realization. Now the machines are oiled again: DIE KRUPPS are currently working on a new album which is scheduled to be released this year, and of course, the noise makers are also on tour again: Engler comes with his old colleagues Ralf Dörper (synthesizer), Marcel Zürcher (guitar) and other tour musicians to our stages to combine art, work, pay, music, noise, sweat and dance.
Dates
08.09.2017 — Berlin | Kesselhaus: Doors 19:00 / Start 20:00
09.09.2017 — Munich | Strom: Doors 20:00 / Start 21:00
10.09.2017 — Deutzen | NCN: Festival
11.09.2017 — Düsseldorf | zakk: Doors 19:30 / Start 20:30
12.09.2017 — Hamburg | Knust: Doors 20:00 / Start 21:00
Tickets are available NOW for all shows for 25.00 euros plus charges (pre-sale) HERE and for NCN festival for 75.20 (weekend ticket incl. camping) HERE. Tickets are also available via hotline +49 (0) 1806 - 853653 and at fkpscorpio.com.
More on Die Krupps