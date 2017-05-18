Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Arranger, Keyboardist, Composer Katarina Gubanova aka Miss Key

It’s a little irritating for me that we have not many women in our project. But today we do one more step to change this. The beautiful woman and amazing piano player and composer Miss Key has agreed to answer our questions. She has enchanted me not only with her wonderful music but with her tattoos too. So, let’s have a look on them and listen to her story. But before, allow me a small tip for the people who are going to WGT: on Sunday, 4th of June, you can visit VEID.eV in Leipzig to see Miss Key together with Nina Jiers live.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: it was not difficult to decide to get the tattoo. My story is, that none of my loved ones approves of the tattoo and even condemns. Only my brother understands me. Therefore, it was not a matter of deciding on a tattoo, but of preparing to repulse the pressure of others. The first appeared in 2006 and it was a symbol - a shamrock in a circle. This idea was with me since I was 13 years. It was made by my good friend, tattoo artist, bassist of GOD’S TOWER band.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: In total now four. The first was made in two sets - the shamrock first, and then a year later was added with ornamentation. Then there was a long enough break. In 2012, I got a corset on my back, more precisely a lacing. I want to update it now and develop the idea to something more bright. Then again I had a break and in the autumn of 2016 the inscription “Ars longa, Vita Brevis” appeared on my hand, which was made by the Kiev master Mikhail Chernov. And the freshest on the left hand is an abstract piano that could not have been born for many years until I met the master Sid, who first understood my idea. I'm a pianist - an improviser - and I wanted something alive, dynamic and very bright. He understood me and that's what we were born with.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: Pffffff of course not :) I’m planning left-hand sleeve: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: At different. Sketches are made by masters, I specifically look for those who can draw good. I can only express words and moods in words.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: It is not painful for me. But only the new one on the hand caused a strange reaction - I have swollen joint and arm muscle. It hurt for two weeks.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, but I had a story when I was younger, hahaha, I was at a family celebration party in a dress with an opened back and the tattoo had to be masked with makeup in order to avoid nervous fits.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I was not thinking about it. It seems to me strange to have tattoos on the face and neck, which are now so trendy, I won’t make this ever with my face. And regarding acceptance is not my business. I accept or not accept a person generally. And if a person has haemangioma for half a face, should I also do not take it then it turns out?: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Of course. Although I think that people are scared about the pain and they stop at the first dolphin on the ass ;): Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I think it's a tattooist's job to stamp consumer goods or make your own name. In music business is the same - you can write jingles for advertising, and you can create something more valuable. And the choice is yours.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Everything is more complicated in my homeland, but here in Europe people seem to me more loyal in this matter. Although I still believe that if the goals are in the corporate direction, then it is not worth doing tattoos on the visible open parts of the body.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: You should feel a personal resonance with tattooist, everything happens at the level of intuition. And then everything will turn out fine. And it's risky to just go to the “name”. Colour or not - a matter of mood.Miss Key in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/misskeypiano/Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by René Bedbur (http://renebedbur.de)