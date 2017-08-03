Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dero (vocals) from Oomph!

For the first time in years I was really nervous before an interview. The reason was probably that the music of OOMPH! accompanied me in my life for a very long time. Because of that it is very important for me that Dero supports and takes part in our project. And in fact it was not only a conversation about tattoos but also about pain, death, art and life. And that is exactly what I'm looking forward to sharing with you today.: I have photographed you several times and actually until this year during the performances I have never really noticed that you are tattooed. On the stage, you are always completely clothed. The first exception was this year, when I saw a picture of your Moscow show - you wore a vest and it was possible to see your arms. Was that intentionally?: You can see it already in the video to ‘Supernova’, but that time you had only the upper arm tattooed.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: Difficult question - how many tattoos do you have in total, or is it a one big project?: So, you have already answered the next question partly, that you have not yet done everything, that there are still small places to be covered. Did you get this whole work of art done by one tattoo artist?: How did you choose him and who made the sketches?: I think it has to be that way. I do not like people to have a copy of something.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions? You have tattoos in places such as the chest, for example, which are very sensitive, that must be very painful.: Yes, I find this totally sad… a lot of bad things are happening in our world now, but people somehow accept it, per the motto: "It's far away, nothing happens to me." They think the worst thing that could happen to them is a car accident or something like that.: Yes, all of this I notice partly with my acquaintances. I come from Ukraine where the war is still going on. I also lost friends and acquaintances in this war and I feel things differently now.: Yes, you are absolutely right. The same counts for me too. But now back to tattoos. Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: And do you have only the upper body tattooed, so arms and chest?: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Yes, but I do not understand people who are running behind fashion. But that is their problem, not mine.: Yes, you are right. I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Yes, although tattoos tell nothing about you as a person and about the quality of your work.: This was one of the reasons why I started this project, because I see tattoos as art. I try somehow to bring this idea closer to the people. That tattoos are art and should not be condemned.: And we are already reaching the last question. Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, interview by Daria TessaPictures by Ronny Zeisberg (black and white) and Anni Landi (colour)