Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Amphi Tattoo Special 2017

Amphi Festival 2017 has passed; everyone has already recovered a little bit after parties non-stop on this amazing weekend and now it's our time to show you the results of the Amphi Tattoo Special and introduce you our three winners - tree wonderful ladies.
1. Valeriya
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Valeriya: I liked tattoos and piercings as long as I can remember. Once in high school, in Beijing, I bought a small print of a picture of Luis Royo on which was standing a half-naked girl with her back with a tribal tattoo interlaced with iron implants. And I realized that I also want to look like her. When I was 19, my parents left for a business trip to Serbia and the next day I already had a tattoo. It was a tree on the back, the performance quality was far from the chosen picture, but I was happy.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Valeriya: At the moment, I have six tattoos: back, stomach, legs, shoulder and forearm. At the age of 21, I had a boyfriend who was at that time the best body-modifier in Moscow and he was familiar with the most famous tattoo artists. Seeing my tree, he almost immediately dragged me to redo it, saying that it's impossible show myself like this. So I met my favourite master Roman Kuznetsov. We made a cover of my tree as far as possible, then we decided that we need to make a background to it. I was afraid to make a big tattoo and asked for just a little shade of the tree, not above the belt, after reflecting, we decided that it would visually weight the lower back and, waving to the best of my ability, I decided to score back completely. I do not remember if Roma gave me the Giger’s Necronomicon or I saw it in the tattoo shop, but it predetermined what my back would be stuffed up. It took me 7-8 years to do my back tattoos, never do it like me. Adhering to the opinion that the tattoo is false to be made without anaesthesia, it was hard for me to decide to go to the next session. As a result, I overcame myself and the last couple of sessions were hammered with an anaesthetic. In parallel, I did a tattoo on my stomach: fairy Tinker Bell. I remember coming to Vlad Blad with the words that I want a fairy and that she should glow in a fluorescent. He immediately dissuaded me, saying that he would remake the sketch in the zombie style. It was too good for me to resist. Symmetry to her was painted right away on me. During this time, I managed to make 2 tattoos on my leg: my favourite owl and witch from Sergei Petrov.
A couple of years ago, our roommate worked as an administrator in a tattoo shop and they arranged a contest in a social network and, miracle, I won it. The prize was a discount for a pair tattoos. I and my boyfriend thought for a long time abou them, reviewed a bunch of different sketches, everything was boring and trivial, like, suddenly, I had an excellent idea to stuff Skel animals. Without thinking for a long time, I chose a lemur, and my boyfriend chose a hippopotamus. After the first tattoo on my hand, which I did not dare for a long time, because I work in bank and I had to forget about meek sleeves, I started to realize my old idea in the style of The Lord of the Rings, since the childhood Tolkien's world lives in my heart.
RoD: Have you already got all tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Valeriya: I'm afraid not, not yet. My priority is to finish the sleeve with The Lord of the Rings. The idea for the second sleeve is already for sure 8 years old, but this is still a secret. And the legs are still almost free :)))
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Valeriya: When I started to make tattoos 11 years ago, there were not many good tattoo artists and, thanks to my ex, I partially met with them and communicate until now, and do tattoos by them, but I give preference to one of them - it's Roman Kuznetsov. With sketches, it turns out in different ways: some are drawn by the tattoo artist, some I found in books or the Internet. But, of course, all the transition connecting the pieces in a single picture belong to the tattoo artists.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Valeriya: "It hurts, it’s expensive, it’s forever" says the motto of XD. In fact, it all depends on the sensitivity of the person. It's not so much painful as after a while the nervous system ceases to tolerate, it starts to irritate you more and more. I remember after a couple of sessions I was immediately given a glass of brandy, and it's gone :) For example, I could not score easily the ribs and the lower back, when my friend quietly did it. But I did not notice the shoulder and the front part of the thigh. Now there is a huge amount of various anaesthetic ointments, the main thing is first to check allergy to them.
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Valeriya: I never regret my choice. My tattoos are part of me. Each has its own meaning.
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Valeriya: Taboo for me now is a tattoo on the face, neck and hands. Especially on the face. I do not understand why. It's okay if it's a small asterisk, a heart, but if it's something on half of face – no!
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Valeriya: Oh, yeah. In Russia we call it "blue sickness". I do not know anybody who did the tattoo and does not want to do the next one.
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Valeriya: Periodically we discuss this issue with the tattoo artists. They are tired of this. Some are announcing a very large price, just to not do it, some of them simply refuse. Those who have patience convince the client to choose another sketch. I do not understand how you can walk "under a carbon paper “, because it's not difficult to find something unique, the Internet is huge. If you cannot find something, then you can order a sketch and it will be only yours. In Russia there are also other problems: many do not want to pay for a quality tattoo and are looking for cheaper and there is a low quality then, and such people make everything without thinking, not "under a carbon paper", but complete nonsense, there are a lot of such people there.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Valeriya: In Russia, nothing has changed. I have been working in bank for 9.5 years and I am considered to be a very good specialist, all my tattoos were made at the same period, but I do not know if they would have taken me if I had already come with all tattoos. On the streets, people allow their negative statements, and it is the capital! Although more and more successful people have tattoos. Not small and meaningless, but big and beautiful works.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Valeriya: If you are going to do a tattoo, think if you need this? Are you sure that after a while you will not want to remove it? Before you make your decision about tattoo artist, see the gallery of several works. The choice of the picture is reasonable, do not rush to the first sketch. After choosing a tattoo artist meet with him, discuss his ideas, most likely he will be able to implement them. Carefully follow the recommendations for care and be happy.
Tattoo Artists:
Back and arm – Roman Kuznetsov (https://www.facebook.com/romankuznetsovtattoo)
legs – Sergiy Petrov (https://www.facebook.com/sergiy.petrov.58)
2. Carolin
RoD: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Carolin: Uff... I think it was 2002, and it was a fantasy tribal. As a teen, I found tattoos already "cool" and fascinating, besides there are so many possibilities there. The idea to decorate my skin with a tattoo has been fixed for years. But I have thought really much about this, about 2 years before my first tattoo.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Carolin: So far there are four. Honest? I am not the type with the tattoos which have history or a deep meaning. I just can tell that I love Fantasy Art in the Dark / Gothic area. With the entry into the scene I became a little fan of Luis Royo. His little demon sketch on one of his books - I found it so awesome, that I just wanted to carry it on my body. Not very individual but I had not seen it as a tattoo anywhere. If you want it, you can interpret the tattoo so that in my life I often fight with my "inner" demons.
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Carolin: For professional reasons, certain body parts are taboo for me, besides, I also do not like it when tattoos predominate. But I still have a tattoo I'm looking forward to be made.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Carolin: No, the first one comes from a tattoo artist from my home city. So far, I have always come through friend's recommendations to the studios. The sketches or Stencil were always made by the respective tattoo artist.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Carolin: This is going quite good. The first stitches need habituation. If tattoo artist always has a funny saying, everything is fine. Clearly, there are also body parts which react extremely violently to the tattoo needle – in this case bite the teeth and go through.
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Carolin: Definitely not! So far, I can still stand all my tattoos on me. (Mostly, other people simply unimaginably copied the Royo on my back)
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Carolin: Typical girl tattoos like stars, flowers, butterflies etc. and this old-school seafaring tattoos (anchor, heart, and skull), they are creepy. No-go's: tattoos on fingers, mini tattoos, fruits / vegetables, items, sayings / names, Chinese characters, horror and these Krakow tattoos. Coloured tattoos are also not my case, the only colour I would take would be blue.
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Carolin: I agree. I know people who have more and more tattoos from year to year. And if I look at me, I have not stopped after the first one. But I have set a limit for myself.
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Carolin: Such people are just terrible. I do not like any followers no matter whether it's about tattoos, scene or in everyday life. Even if tattoos do not carry a story like me, they still show a part of my personality and my interests. Just being cool is not a reason to spend a lot of money, to bear pain and in the end perhaps still run with a cucumber? And later, to spend money on the way to remove them. From other side tattoo artists who simply do something because of the money or because they are so convinced of themselves, I see them as a bungler and they should not be supported. Tattooing has become an art over time.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Carolin: It may not be as extreme as 10 to 20 years ago but yes, the prejudices still exist. It is the same with me, it is that we humans make an opinion about person with the first impression. Even if the first time appears superficial. I can understand this very well, both from both sides. For example, the typical serious persons - bank employee / lawyer / doctor, etc. Would someone sit opposite me with visible tattoos - I would first ask myself whether my opponent can help with my request. Meanwhile, I am also active in the administrative sector, with a tattoo visible over the work wear, I would have very small career chances. Again, with other colleagues, it is not so bad when one sees their tattoos, since they mostly work in the background.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Carolin: A tattoo should be well thought long enough. It's not just the thought of decorating your body with it. A tattoo should develop in the head and become a solid idea (style, body position, colour yes / no). If you have friends / acquaintances with tattoos, ask if they are satisfied with the studio. Or make yourselves in the digital media - today it is relatively easy, since many studios show their arts on Instagram, FB etc... If you have found a studio / tattoo artist, then the cooperation of your own concept, consulting, realization etc. with him are the most important thing! Only then are both sides satisfied at the end. Personally, I am a fan of black / white. I find colourful tattoos especially unaesthetic to women, they remind me about comics. Moreover, such tattoos do not fit every dress code. And sometimes an occasion appears where elegant, business or evening dress is required. (Jubilee, wedding own or as a guest etc.) This should also be taken into account.
3. Rosmarie
RoD: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Rosmarie: My first tattoo I have got as a present to my 40th birthday. I wanted one already for a long time and have made a small rose.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Rosmarie: So far, I have 15 tattoos and there will be more. I find that a tattoo does not always have to tell a story. Since I am a big "Doctor Who" fan and I liked the motives I took many pictures of New Who. I'll let myself to do on my skin only what I like.
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Rosmarie: No, there will be more tattoos there. I haven't finished yet.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist?
Rosmarie: My first tattoos were made by different tattoo artists. But now I have found mine and I know that I can trust him. Already after his first tattoo I knew that he was the right one.
RoD: Who draws your sketches?
Rosmarie: My tattoo artist changes the templates I bring to him according to his ideas. I always gone left the studio happy.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Rosmarie: I am quite clear with the pain. Since I have a lot of colour it hurts a little bit more than only black.
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Rosmarie: Yes, my first two tattoos - I find them no longer so beautiful and they do not fit to the rest.
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Rosmarie: I do not like fashion tattoos, such as the tramp stamp or tattoos which every second person has. I would not make them on myself, no.
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Rosmarie: No, I do not think it's an addiction. There are many people who have only 1 or 2 tattoos. I also made a long break after my first two tattoos until I decided to start again.
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Rosmarie: That's what happened to me. When I made my first tattoo I also said them: show me what you have. And as I already said, those tattoos do not please me anymore. That is why you should think carefully which motives you would like to have. And do not go to the next tattoo artist but take the time to find the right one. If you look at someone’s tattoo that is well engraved and you like it, you can also ask who the tattoo artist is.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Rosmarie: Yes, there are still these prejudices. But they are becoming less and less frequent. It still depends today on job which you would like to do. Just think of the police who still cannot have tattoos.
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Pictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten), Pictures of Valeriya Tattoos by Paulo Hohlove (https://www.facebook.com/iampaulohohlove)