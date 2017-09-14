CD Review: Paradise Lost - Medusa

Artist: Paradise LostTitle: MedusaGenre: Gothic MetalRelease Date: 1st September 2017Label: Nuclear BlastIt’s difficult to attain renown, it’s difficult to maintain it and it’s difficult to experience the tidal turn. PARADISE LOST is one of the bands long enough on the scene and with guts to take their sound to different places to experience most of these trajectories of artistic life. With ‘Tragic Idol’ they’ve taken their sound to a classically sounding Heavy Metal, then with their fourteenth ‘The Plague Within’ they took it back to Doom, and here on their fifteenth ‘Medusa’ they flirt with Death Metal less Doom though it’s heavy on the despondent mental line, perhaps then it’s fair to say they’re a trio of “going-back-to-the-roots” albums - refining foundations... of sorts.They chose ‘Medusa’ as they were fascinated by her symbolism and connotation as ofIt can be noted that in classical antiquity her image was also the evil-averting device aka Gorgoneion so though era-not-matching here but the artwork for this album suits it as it looks like a medallion - certainly it’s also quite an Gothic image (less of the beautiful art nouveau look of the artwork from their previous albums) to point at an aspect of their legacy.The album starts with ‘Fearless Sky’ of which their singer Nick Holmes said:. With followings songs they set their eyes on monotheism and unquestioning faith offering a version of faith that is less alienated from nature. So if you’re looking at having some food for thought there is that, even though I suspect that the band’s audience is always made predominantly of the like-minded people who more than likely pondered the same questions, some perhaps even further so preaching to the converted so to speak.Musically I’ll pick out my favourite ‘Blood and Chaos’ - perhaps as I’ve recently been listening to ‘One Second’ album a lot as it also gives a nod to that direction of their catalogue. I’ve previously waxed lyrical about their albums, but I have to say this one doesn’t pull on my strings as much as I’d have liked it to, but somehow I can’t feel their heart in it: it lacks that creative connection and spark that translates to ignite the listener to feel involved in it. That is not to say that it’s not a great album, it definitely showcases their musical prowess and abilities, it is just a bit of an after creative peak album. What I’ll praise here are their latest lyric videos though, I will recommend them with more heart and oomph that I would this album.01. Fearless Sky02. Gods Of Ancient03. From The Gallows04. The Longest Winter05. Medusa06. No Passage For The Dead07. Blood and Chaos08. Until The GraveNick Holmes - VocalsGreg Mackintosh - Lead guitarAaron Aedy - Rhythm guitarSteve Edmondson - Bass guitarWaltteri Väyrynen - Drumswww.paradiselost.co.uk / www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10