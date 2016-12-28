Gallery: Tarja Turunen - Moscow 2016

Vegas City Hall, Moscow, Russia22nd December 2016It was Tarja! Always amazing, full of grace and always so elegant. I love Tarja and when I look at her singing, even only simple Finnish and all over the world popular Christmas songs are absolutely brilliant and her charming voice makes me shiver. It was a good show, but I just wanted to hear more than one old songs by Tarja. She has a Metal heart and I miss her energy, taking you over. Hope to see her soon again in Russia! And now enjoy the pictures.All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva