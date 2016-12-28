Newsletter Subscription

Latest Raffles

Latest Previews

Latest News

Buy Your Music!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop



Server Monitoring

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2016
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Dec 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) STREAM OF PASSION
Wed Dec 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) EMPATHY TEST
Wed Dec 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) 17 HIPPIES
Thu Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) DIE HAPPY
Thu Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) 17 HIPPIES
Fri Dec 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) CHILLY GONZALES, Kaiser Quartett (sold out)
Thu Jan 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Fri Jan 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) MELOTRON, KNIGHT$, RROYCE,
Fri Jan 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) KINGFISHER SKY
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) NOISUF-X, Kryonix
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) KEINE PANIK
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Sun Jan 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Tue Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LYDMOR & BON HOMME
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) INSOMNIUM
Thu Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Thu Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LYDMOR & BON HOMME

Search Event Tickets

 

Login

Translate

English Dutch French German Italian Russian Spanish

Gallery: Tarja Turunen - Moscow 2016

Details
tarja12Vegas City Hall, Moscow, Russia
22nd December 2016
Tarja Turunen

It was Tarja! Always amazing, full of grace and always so elegant. I love Tarja and when I look at her singing, even only simple Finnish and all over the world popular Christmas songs are absolutely brilliant and her charming voice makes me shiver. It was a good show, but I just wanted to hear more than one old songs by Tarja. She has a Metal heart and I miss her energy, taking you over. Hope to see her soon again in Russia! And now enjoy the pictures.

  • tarja01
  • tarja02
  • tarja03
  • tarja04
  • tarja05
  • tarja06
  • tarja07
  • tarja08
  • tarja09
  • tarja10
  • tarja11
  • tarja12
  • tarja13
  • tarja14
  • tarja15

http://tarjaturunen.com / https://www.facebook.com/tarjaofficia 

All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh